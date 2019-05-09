Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures followed world markets lower early Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned on the eve of fresh talks that China “broke the deal." Overseas, trade concerns sent major European markets into the red in morning trading while key Asia markets ended down sharply. On Bay Street, TSX futures were down with weaker crude prices adding to the negative sentiment.
Speaking in Florida on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said China would face stiff penalties if no trade agreement was reached after accusing the country of breaking its earlier agreement. “You see the tariffs we’re doing?” Mr. Trump told a rally with supporters in Florida. “Because they broke the deal. ... They broke the deal. So they’re flying in. The vice premier tomorrow [Thursday] is flying in, but they broke the deal. They can’t do that. So they’ll be paying. If we don’t make the deal, nothing wrong with taking in more than US100-billion a year.” China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday that Beijing “will have to take necessary countermeasures” if the U.S. hikes tariffs.
“We would assign a 75-per-cent probability of Trump raising the trade tariffs on Chinese goods to 25 per cent,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said. “Purely from a negotiating standpoint, to threaten the higher tariffs then back off a week later would look weak."
On the corporate side, Canada’s Magna International Inc. cut its 2019 profit forecast early Thursday, citing higher costs on some programs and lower earnings form a transmission joint venture in China. Magna said it now expects net income attributable to the company to be between US$1.9-billion and US$2.1-billion this year, lower than an earlier estimate of US$2.1-billion to US$2.3-billion.
Quebecor, meanwhile, announced that it was raising its quarterly dividend more than 100 per cent from 5.5 cents to 11.25 cents. The news came as the company reported net income of $189-million or 74 cents a share, up from $57.1-million or 24 cents a year earlier.
Canadian earnings Thursday include Canadian Tire, Telus, Cineplex, Canadian Natural and Crescent Point.
South of the border, investors will be watching the price on ride-sharing company Uber’s initial public offering, which is expected to be the biggest of the year so far. The New York Times reports that Uber plans to price its IPO at or below the midpoint of its expected price range. The ride-hailing company had set an initial price range last month of US$44 to US$50 a share. At the midpoint of the range, US$47 a share, Uber would be valued at about US$86-billion — well below the US$100-billion that the company had forecast to some of its investors last month, the report said.
“This appears much more likely given the performance of its smaller sector peer Lyft’s shares yesterday, as they dropped another 10 per cent to close at just below US$53, another new low, and almost 20 per cent below its IPO launch price,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note.
“With short positions on Lyft building up by the day, Uber management may find themselves in a similar situation in a few days’ time if the skepticism around Lyft’s valuation starts to seep into the markets mindset around Uber’s similarly unrealistic price tag.”
Overseas, markets slid in morning trading on renewed trade concerns. The pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.86 per cent by midmorning. Trade-sensitive auto stocks led the losses, although most major sectors were underwater. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.87 per cent and France’s CAC 40 sank 1.27 per cent.
The picture was similar in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei nded down 0.93 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.39 per cent. On mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.48 per cent.
Commodities
Trade concerns extended into the crude market early Thursday with worries over talks overshadowing a drop in U.S. inventories. The range for the day on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.34 to US$62.10. The range on Brent so far is US$69.57 to US$70.50.
“Oil [prices] are under pressure this morning as an escalating Sino-U.S trade battle is outweighing any upward pressure from a surprise decline in U.S inventories of crude,” OANDA analyst Dean Popplewell said, noting Brent now looks to be heading for a second straight loss while WTI could book its third consecutive week of losses.
“With market hopes fading for a Sino-U.S trade agreement, globe growth worries now dominate proceedings and is putting upward pressure on ‘black’ gold.”
However, a surprise decline in U.S. crude stocks helped put a floor under prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting an increase of more than 1 million barrels.
Gold prices, meanwhile, firmed on the latest trade headlines. Spot gold edged up 0.3 per cent to US$1,284.32 per ounce, having climbed to its highest since April 15 at $1,291.39 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were also 0.3 per cent higher, at US$1,285.20 an ounce.
“Panic flight to safety has yet to occur, expect the yellow metal to gyrate throughout trade talks,” Mr. Popplewell said.
In other metals, silver prices were down 0.2 per cent at US$14.81. Platinum prices fell 0.1 per cent to US$855.39.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was holding relatively steady in early going as trade concerns swept through broader exchange markets. The day range on the loonie so far is 74.09 US cents to 74.23 US cents.
Key for the loonie today will be the release of March trade figures. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are expecting a sharp improvement in the trade gap to $1.6-billion from $2.9 billion in February.
“About half of this will be from terms of trade as oil prices rose in the month, with the remaining half being an increase in export volumes of about 1.5 per cent month over month,” he said. “Some of that will be on the energy side as rail transport increased in March, while non-energy export volumes should only see a partial bounce-back after a massive 4.3 per cent m/m decline in February.”
On broader markets, the Japanese yen jumped to a three-month high against the U.S. dollar as investors sought out the safe-haven currency. Reuters notes that trade-related moves by global currencies have been fairly muted so far this week, but Thursday’s jump in the yen suggests investors are increasingly on edge.
The biggest casualties have been the Australian dollar , seen as a proxy for Chinese economic prospects, the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan. The yuan on Thursday fell half a per cent to a four-month low and was headed for its worst four-day decline in a year, according to Reuters.
“The Chinese yuan really is the world’s most important currency,” said Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes. “It isn’t the most traded but is an anchor of stability for all markets and if that anchor is dislodged it will lead the dollar and yen higher.”
More corporate news
Telus Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a first-quarter profit of $437-million, up from $412-million a year ago. The telecommunications company will now pay a quarterly dividend of 56.25 cents per share, up from 54.5 cents per share. Telus says its profit for the quarter amounted to 71 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 69 cents per share a year ago. Operating revenue totalled nearly $3.51-billion, up from nearly $3.38-billion in the first quarter of 2018, helped by higher wireless and wireline data services revenue growth.
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 1.7-per-cent drop in profit due to higher interest expense and lease liabilities. Sales at its Canadian Tire unit, which accounts for the bulk of company’s total revenue, rose 7.4 per cent in the first quarter ended March 31. The company, which offers products ranging from automotive parts to sporting goods and also provides financial services, said consolidated same-store sales rose 6.1 per cent. Net income fell to $97.4-million, or $1.12 per share, in the quarter from $99.1-million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, boosted by higher prices for its crude on the back of Alberta’s output curtailments. The company’s production fell 8 per cent to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and it realized $53.98 per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the reported period. In the year-earlier quarter, average realized prices for crude oil and NGLs was $43.06 per barrel. Canadian Natural’s net earnings rose to $961-million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $583-million, or 48 cents, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 70 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 51 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Cineplex Inc. reported a net loss of $7.4-million or 12 cents in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $15.2-million or 24 cents a year earlier. Total revenue fell to $364.9-million from $390.9-million last year. Theatre attendance fell 15.6 per cent. The company said first-quarter results were affected by “the anticipated soft box office product.”
The Globe’s Marina Strauss reports the country’s second largest grocer is more than doubling its bet on e-commerce technology – to $190-million – with plans to build a robotic warehouse in Montreal in addition to the one under construction in Vaughan, Ont., north of Toronto, for home-delivered goods. The massive Vaughan warehouse, the size of 15 hockey rinks, is on track to open in the spring of 2020 and will cost $95-million, $25-million more than its original 2018 estimate, said Sarah Joyce, senior vice-president of e-commerce at Sobeys, which is owned by parent company Empire Co. Ltd. The steeper figure is mainly because of higher-than-expected prices for steel and other construction material and added design elements, she said.
French bank Natixis has agreed to buy an 11 per cent stake in Canadian asset manager Fiera Capital for around $128-million. Natixis Investment Managers CEO Jean Raby will join Fiera Capital’s board, while Fiera Capital will repurchase for cancellation 2.45 million Fiera Class A shares from National Bank of Canada.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago. The alternative asset manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$1.26-billion or 58 US cents per diluted for the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a profit of US$1.86-billion or 84 US cents per diluted share in the first three months of 2018. Revenue totalled US$15.21-billion, up from US$12.63-billion.
Walt Disney Co reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, as more visitors flocked to its theme parks. Excluding certain items, Disney earned US$1.61 per share, above analysts’ average expectations of US$1.58 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The results were released after the close of trading on Wednesday.
More reading:
Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 4. Estimate is 220,000, down 10,000 from the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for March. The Street projects a deficit of US$51.3-billion, rising from US$49.4-billion in February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press