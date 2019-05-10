Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures signalled a modestly lower start even as world markets bounced on optimism that China and the United States would strike a trade deal despite the imposition of higher tariffs on Chinese imports. MSCI’s all-country index rose 0.2 per cent after the European open, with Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX jumping roughly 1 per cent in early trading. On Bay Street, TSX futures were firmer with crude prices on the rise.
At midnight, the United States raised tariffs on S$200-billion in Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent. Beijing vowed Friday to retaliate. The move came as high-level trade talks continue in Washington between the two countries.
“The market’s reaction has not been all doom and gloom,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. "We are not seeing see the same risk off reaction that we have seen in previous sessions. The fact that the two sides have agreed to continue negotiations on Friday is offering a glimmer of hope that the relationship between the two powers hasn’t deteriorated beyond repair."
He said markets are also clinging to Trump’s comments over a “beautiful letter” from Chinese President Jingping Xi and an expected phone conversation between the two leaders.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Chinese state-backed funds were active in buying domestic equities on Friday after they slumped following the Trump administration’s imposition of higher tariffs, helping prop up the markets. Despite Friday’s gains, MSCI’s all-country index is still heading toward its worst week since December.
On Bay Street, markets get the latest reading on Canadian employment ahead of the start of trading. Economists are expecting a fairly modest gain of about 11,000 new jobs with the jobless rate holding at 5.8 per cent.
In earnings, Enbridge Inc. reported a 19.3-per-cent increase in adjusted profit in the latest quarter. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.64-billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.38-billion in the year-ago quarter. On an adjusted per share basis, the company earned 81 cents. Analysts’ on average had expected 72 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Earnings are also due from Onex Corp. and Lundin Gold.
On Wall Street, shares of Uber Technologies Inc. are scheduled to start trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Uber priced its shares Thursday at US$45 each, raising US$8.1-billion. That makes it the biggest U.S. initial public offering since 2014. Michael Hewson, analyst with CMC Markets UK, notes that is “a far cry from some of the speculation that put its valuation north of US$100-billion a few weeks ago.” Uber’s debut follows that of ride-sharing rival Lyft, which priced strongly and then saw its shares fall once trading began.
“Reality can be a tough companion and further declines in risk assets could see further weakness especially if investors start to ask tough questions about the likelihood of future profitability,” he said.
Overseas, European stocks rallied in morning trading despite the hike in U.S. tariffs on China. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.76 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX jumped 1.1 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.79 per cent.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.10 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.84 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei slid 0.27 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher early Friday supported by supply factors despite the imposition of higher tariffs by the U.S. on US$200-billion in Chinese imports.
Brent crude was moving in a range of US$70.18 to US$71.23. West Texas Intermediate had a range for the day US$61.53 to US$62.49.
Prices Friday drew support from tighter supply on continuing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
“The fact we are still hanging around the US$70 level on prompt Brent with multiple headlines flagging the tenuous situation around US-China trade discussions, oil prices are still resilient,” SPI analyst Stephen Innes said in a recent note.
“Barring a worst-case scenario where the U.S. levies 25 per cent tariffs across all China exports which could send the global economy into a full-blown recession. The risk to global supplies should keep markets tight providing a stable backstop for prices around current levels."
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher and looked set for a weekly gain, supported by trade concerns.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,285.03 per ounce and is up about 0.5 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,285.60 an ounce.
“Tensions in the Middle East and also the trade disputes between the United States and China are supporting gold at the moment,” Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at MKS SA, told Reuters.
“But the market continues to be range-bound around $1,275 on the downside and around $1,292 on the upside. We have been having quite a bit of resistance around the $1,290 level,” he added.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was higher ahead of the April jobs figures. The day range on the loonie so far is 74.19 US cents to 74.42 US cents.
Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy, says RBC is expecting a below-forecast gain of 5,000 after a decline of 7,200 in March.
“Despite that decline, recent job gains (213,000 over the past 6 months) still look too strong and another below-trend print looks warranted,” she said.
In world currencies, the euro edged 0.1-per-cent higher to US$1.1220 on Friday and was on track for a second consecutive week of gains. The US dollar index measuring the U.S. currency against a basket of six major currencies, of which the euro is a main component, was slightly firmer at 97.43.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.455 while the yield on the 30-year note was down at 2.877. The yield on the 10-year note dropped below three-month yields for the first inversion of the yield curve since March.
More corporate news
MTV and Comedy Central owner Viacom Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, weighed down by declines in domestic advertising sales. Net income attributable to Viacom rose to US$376-million, or 93 US cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from US$266-million, or 66 US cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell to US$2.96-billion from US$3.15-billion, missing the analyst average estimate of $3.06-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Marriott International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as the world’s biggest hotel chain benefited from a lower effective tax rate and higher room rates. Marriott reaffirmed its full-year worldwide revenue per available room (revPAR) forecast between 1 per cent and 3 per cent. RevPAR, a key measure of hotel health, is calculated by multiplying a hotel’s average daily room rate by its occupancy rate. On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.41 per share in the latest quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.34 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Pipeline company Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd said it would continue as a stand-alone entity, following a strategic review that considered options including a sale. The company said its decision was consistent with the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors not affiliated with Kinder Morgan Inc, which holds about 70 percent majority voting interest in the Canadian entity. Kinder Morgan Inc said in October that it was exploring all options for Kinder Morgan Canada, as it saw a sellers’ market for the Canadian company’s assets.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press