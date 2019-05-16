Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stocks futures are pointing to a positive open Thursday as investors focus on corporate earnings and try to put aside concerns about the U.S.-China trade war.
Corporate earnings are the highlight with big names including Walmart and Cisco handily beating earnings estimates.
Cisco reported adjusted profit of 78 cents per share, beating estimates of 77 cent, after the close of markets on Wednesday. Its shares were up 3.7 per cent in premarket trading Thursday.
Walmart’s earnings bested estimates reporting a profit of $1.13 a share, 11 cents higher than expectations, but its revenue fell short, mainly due to currency issues. Same-store sales rose 3.4 per cent, also better than expected. Its stock was still up 1.5 per cent in premarket trading.
However, the lingering concerns about the ongoing U.S.-China trade war dampened investor sentiment, particularly after U.S. government hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with severe sanctions, further straining Sino-U.S. trade ties.
Late on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said it was adding Huawei Technologies and 70 affiliates to its “Entity List” – a move that bans the company from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without government approval.
Canada’s Trudeau government signalled Wednesday that it won’t be rushed into making a decision on whether to ban Huawei from the next generation of wireless networks in Canada, despite Mr. Trump’s executive order.
The move took global markets by surprise as sentiment had steadied somewhat in the previous session on news that U.S. President Donald Trump was planning to delay tariffs on auto imports after a swathe of weak U.S. and Chinese economic data.
China on Thursday slammed a decision by the U.S. government to put telecom equipment giant Huawei on a blacklist and said it will take steps to protect its companies, in a further test of ties as the economic heavyweights clash over trade.
Overseas, broad weakness in European markets was somewhat offset by small gains in Chinese and Hong Kong stock indexes leading to only marginal losses on a global stock index as investors expected state authorities to step in to support the market and stabilize sentiment.
“Chinese stocks are up as markets expect authorities to intervene to support sentiment but this kind of activity is not sustainable and unless we see a clear resolution in the China-U.S. trade conflict, overall sentiment will remain weak,” said Neil Mellor, a senior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London.
Britain’s FTSE was up 0.25 per cent, Germany’s DAX was up 0.71 per cent and France’s CAC gained 0.35 per cent.
Benchmark indexes in China and Hong Kong were up. China’s Shanghai index added 0.58 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.02 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.6 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Thursday for a third day running as fears of supply disruption amid heightened tensions in the Middle East overshadowed swelling U.S. crude inventories.
Brent crude futures were up 35 cents at US$72.12 a barrel, heading for the biggest weekly rise in six weeks.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 46 cents at US$62.48.
Oil was drawing support from the risk of conflict in the Middle East, with helicopters carrying U.S. staff from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday out of apparent concern over perceived threats from Iran.
“Brent looks poised to breach the upper bound of its recent US$70-US$73 a barrel price range as bullish headlines from the (Mideast) Gulf continue worrying investors,” Citi said in a note.
A rise in U.S. crude oil inventories to their highest since 2017 helped to cap prices, though government data pointed to a smaller increase than previous industry data, with falling gasoline stocks also providing some price support.
Also keeping prices in check is uncertainty about whether Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers will continue supply cuts that have boosted prices more than 30 per cent so far this year.
OPEC said on Tuesday that world demand for its oil would be higher than expected this year.
Gold slipped on Thursday, pressured by technical selling after repeatedly failing to breach US$1,300 this week, though U.S. sanctions on Chinese telecoms company Huawei dented risk appetite and limited bullion’s losses.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,294.31 an ounce, holding in a relatively narrow range of about $4. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at US$1,294.90.
“We have seen repeated attempts in the last few days to rise above US$1,300 and it (gold) appears to be facing some kind of barrier. There is clearly some selling when it hits that level,” said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan, adding that trade tensions and global economic growth concerns continue to offer support for bullion.
Among other metals, silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$14.80 an ounce while platinum fell 0.4 per cent to US$842.65. Palladium lost 0.6 per cent to US$1,336.60 and has slumped by about 17 per cent since the metal used in catalytic converters in car exhaust systems scaled a record peak of US$1,620.53 in March.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading higher at the 74.5 cents US level. The loonie continued to strengthen against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose and investors grew more optimistic that the United States would remove metals tariffs on Canada.
The United States is close to resolving a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs with Canada and Mexico, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said as high-level American and Canadian officials met to discuss trade issues.
“It is good for the Canadian dollar because it allows firms to have greater confidence in cross-border supply channels,” said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
It shows that even if a new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada does not get ratified that “the U.S. and Canada will trade on friendlier terms,” Anderson added.
The dollar could react to manufacturing sales and the Bank of Canada’s financial system review, where Governor Stephen Poloz will likely again highlight household debt vulnerability.
The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar and sterling on Thursday as the threat of U.S. tariffs on autos was pushed back, though the rise was capped by unease about this weekend’s European parliamentary elections.
The single currency was up 0.1 per cent at $1.1209 and up 0.2 per cent against sterling at 87.41 pence, adding to late gains in the previous session after U.S. officials said President Donald Trump was expected to delay implementing tariffs on cars and parts by up to six months.
The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.02 per cent at 97.59.
“The news had a limited impact – the stock market reacted a little bit more - but we think the euro will be much more about domestic politics now,” said Credit Agricole FX strategist Manuel Olivieri.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds eased to 2.366 per cent , near a 15-month low of 2.340 per cent touched on March 28.
Fed funds rate futures are fully pricing in a rate cut by the end of this year and more than a 50 per cent chance of a move by September.
Canada’s 10-year bond yield was up slightly at 1.671 per cent.
Other corporate news
Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, MUFG and Royal Bank of Scotland were fined a combined 1.07 billion euros (US$1.2 billion) by the European Union on Thursday for rigging the multi-trillion dollar foreign exchange market. The financial industry has been hit with billions of euros in fines worldwide over the last decade for the rigging of benchmarks used in many day-to-day financial transactions. The European Commission said the banks formed two cartels to manipulate the spot foreign exchange market for 11 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, the euro and the pound.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said it owned US$860.6-million of Amazon shares at the end of March, after the billionaire earlier this month admitted to having underestimated the online retailer and its chief executive, Jeff Bezos.
Nestle has entered exclusive talks to sell its skin health business to a consortium led by EQT Partners for 10.2 billion Swiss francs (US$10.1-billion), as the food group shifts its portfolio in response to changing consumer demands. The proposed transaction with private equity firm EQT, a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and PSP Investments, is expected to close in the second half of 2019 pending regulatory approval, Nestle said on Thursday.
Earnings include: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.; Applied Materials Inc.; Inovalis REIT; New Pacific Metals Corp.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for March. Estimate is increases of 1.7 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively, from February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s ADP National Employment Report for April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for April. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 7.6 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for April. Estimate is an annualized rate rise of 1.7 per cent.
(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Financial System Review (with press conference to follow at 11:15 a.m.)
With files from Reuters