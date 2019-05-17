Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Friday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China intensified again amid more rhetoric from both sides.
On Friday, the Communist Party’s People’s Daily used a front page commentary to evoke the patriotic spirit of past wars, saying the trade war would never bring China down.
The escalation of the tone from China came after U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to block Chinese telecom tech company Huawei from buying American technology.
In addition, Chinese buyers dropped orders for 3,247 metric tonnes of U.S. pork – the biggest cancellation in more than a year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data released on Thursday.
In terms of how the trade conflict plays out, “the next fortnight will be very, very important,” UniCredit strategist Kiran Kowshik said.
“Chinese counter-tariffs are due on June 1 and if those get effective, I think markets will price in the risk of the U.S. imposing its additional $300 billion of tariffs ahead of the G20 meeting (near the end of June).”
In corporate news, shares of John Deere & Co. fell 4.1 per cent in premarket trading after it cut its full-year profit and sales outlook.
Bank of Montreal is trimming the ranks of its capital-markets arm, eliminating approximately 100 jobs as the bank continues to hunt for ways to control its costs. The job cuts were announced internally over the course of a few days this week, sources said.
In Europe, Germany’s exporter-heavy DAX fell the most, down 0.9 per cent. Britain’s FTSE was down 0.4 per cent as Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May battled to keep her Brexit deal, and her premiership, intact amid growing fears of a disorderly departure from the European Union. France’s CAC was off 0.5 per cent.
Overseas, Shanghai stocks finished 2.5 per cent in the red and the yuan hit its weakest in nearly five months amid growing fallout from the trade war.
The drop in the yuan saw it ease past 6.9400 per dollar in the offshore market for the first time since November 2018.
Its slide has been steepening in recent days. Sources in China told Reuters the central bank would intervene to ensure it did not weaken past 7 to the dollar in the near term.
While breaking 7 could reduce some of the effects of U.S. tariff increases, it could hit confidence and trigger fund outflows, one of the sources said.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was at 15-week lows and down 2.6 per cent for the week at the end of trading.
Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.9 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.2 per cent.
Commodities
Oil edged higher to US$73 a barrel on Friday, supported by a host of supply cuts and concern of further disruption to Middle East shipments as tensions rise, and was heading for a weekly gain.
U.S. sanctions on Iran have cut the OPEC member’s crude exports further in May, adding to supply curbs resulting from an OPEC-led pact. Meanwhile, rising tension in the Middle East this week has raised concern about additional supply disruption.
Brent crude was up 43 cents to US$73.05 a barrel. The global benchmark is up about 3 per cent this week, having ended last week steady and fallen the week before. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 60 cents to US$63.47.
“The Middle East is acting as a tinderbox for conflict,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “So long as this remains the case, the energy complex will continue to be supported by bullish supply-side signals.”
The mounting tension overshadowed bearish developments for oil prices this week, such as an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories.
A Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen carried out several air strikes on the Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Thursday after the Iranian-aligned movement claimed responsibility for drone attacks on two Saudi oil pumping stations.
Gold held steady on Friday after posting its biggest one-day percentage fall in a month in the previous session, with gains curbed by a firmer dollar and a pullback in global equities on U.S.-China trade tensions offering support.
Spot gold was flat at US$1,285.01 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,285.10 an ounce.
Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage decline since April, as investors became a little more receptive to taking on risk following strong economic data from the United States.
“On one end, gold has support from prevailing uncertainties in the financial markets relating to the trade talks and concerns over growth outlook. At the same time, the dollar is expected to stay strong for at least the next two weeks,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
“Gold is expected to be rangebound.”
Among other metals, silver was down 0.7 per cent at US$14.46 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 7 at US$14.42 an ounce. Silver is also on track for about a 2 per cent decline for the week. Platinum dipped 0.6 per cent to US$824.95 per ounce, having hit a two-month low at US$818.50 earlier in the session.
Palladium slipped 0.8 per cent to US$1,320.43 an ounce. It has slumped about 19 per cent since the metal used in catalytic converters in car exhaust systems hit a record high of US$1,620.53 in March. Both platinum and palladium are set to record weekly falls, with platinum on course for its biggest such drop in 10 weeks.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading lower Friday at the 74.1-US-cents level despite higher commodity prices.
The U.S. dollar has benefited as a safe-haven currency even as the United States and China remain locked in a trade dispute.
It was bolstered on Thursday by data that showed U.S. home building increased more than expected in April.
On Friday, it held near a two-week high against its peers, supported by the strong data and a bounce in Treasury yields.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed at 97.802 after reaching 97.882 on Thursday, its highest since May 3.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell 0.035 to 2.37 per cent while the yield on the 10-year Canada bond was down 0.026 to 1.652 per cent.
Other corporate news
Amazon has taken a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, leading a $575 million fundraising to pit itself against Uber Eats in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meals.
Canada’s Iamgold Corp. is exploring a possible sale of all or parts of the gold miner business, Bloomberg reported late Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. slipped 0.2 per cent in premarket trading after forecasting second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates.
Applied Materials Inc. gained 5 per cent in premarket trading after the chip gear maker’s upbeat third-quarter profit eased concerns about waning chip demand.
Under Armour Inc rose 3.5 per cent in premarket trading after JP Morgan upgraded the sports wear maker to “overweight” from “neutral.”
Earnings include: CAE Inc.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q1.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May. Consensus is a reading of 97.4, up from 97.2 in April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicators for April. The Street expects an increase of 0.2 per cent from March.
With files from Reuters