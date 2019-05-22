Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a lower open Wednesday amid ongoing anxiety over the China-U.S. trade war.
Talks between the two major economies have stalled and now the U.S. has enacted restrictions on technology from China, adding telecom giant Huawei to a trade blacklist, although it eased some of those restrictions on Monday, which relieved investors.
But relief over Washington’s temporary relaxation of curbs against China’s Huawei Technologies evaporated after reports that the White House is considering further sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision.
Fears of another blacklisting reinforced worries that U.S. President Donald Trump is looking beyond sealing a trade deal with China to a potentially bigger battle aimed at curbing Beijing’s technology ambitions.
“I think the debate is just starting about what the implications of all this could be if it escalates. It’s my biggest concern,” said Simon Webber, lead portfolio manager on the global and international equities team at Schroders.
The limits which were imposed on Huawei last week and eased on Monday had sent shivers through global semiconductor stocks as investors worried about disruption to suppliers of the world’s No. 2 smartphone maker.
“If we get retaliation, if we start deconstructing supply chains, if we get countries asking whether they can rely on products and services overseas, then we’ll have much more uncertainty and a much more worrying environment,” said Webber.
In Canada, the big banks begin reporting earnings. CIBC’s quarterly profit missed analyst estimates as sluggish loan growth and higher loan-loss provisions in retail banking more than offset gains in its capital markets business. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.36-billion, or $2.97 per share. Analysts on average had expected $2.99 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Barrick Gold Corp is offering US$285-million in stock to buy the minority share of Acacia Mining PLC it doesn’t already own, in a move that may finally end a multiyear export ban in Africa that has crippled a portion of its gold production. Toronto-based Barrick, which already owns 63.9 per cent of London-listed Acacia, says it is prepared to offer 0.153 of a Barrick share for each minority Acacia share. The proposal is a roughly 9 per cent discount to Acacia’s closing price. Barrick’s shares were up 0.7 per cent in in premarket trading.
In the U.S., Target Corp’s same-store sales and profit for the first quarter beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from higher online sales and an increase in shoppers at its stores, sending its up nearly 8 per cent in premarket trading.
Retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc cut its full-year profit forecast and reported disappointing first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as higher costs and a push to catch up with larger rival Home Depot dented margins, sending its shares down 9 per cent.
Overseas, global stocks were slightly lower on Wednesday as investors sought safety in bonds, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc in muted trade amid renewed worries over the U.S.-China spat.
MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down slightly, as investors shunned assets considered risky in times of economic and political strife.
“Some in the markets will continue to cling on to hopes of the United States and China reaching an agreement at the upcoming G20 meeting,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
“But the ongoing trade conflict looks to be a protracted one, and its potentially negative impact on various economies is becoming a running concern.”
Leaders from G20 nations are scheduled to gather for a summit in Japan at the end of June.
In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was up 0.36 per cent, Germany’s DAX added 0.2 per cent and France’s CAC gained 0.06 per cent.
The Chinese markets, which have endured a volatile few months, were on the backfoot. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.18 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei added 0.05 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an increase in U.S. crude inventories and on demand concerns linked to a protracted trade war between China and the United States.
However, analysts said oil markets remained tight amid supply cuts led by producer group OPEC and as political tension escalates in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were down 70 cents at US$71.48 a barrel and are set for their biggest daily decline in eleven days.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery were down 68 cents at US$62.45.
“Buying pressures are sandwiched between mounting geopolitical disruption risks in the Middle East and jitters over the fallout from the intensifying U.S.-China trade dispute,” PVM’s Stephen Brennock said in a note.
“As a result, the oil market is at a crossroad with both these risks carrying the potential to send prices US$10 a barrel in either direction... Even a modest bout of profit taking could quickly cascade into a selling frenzy.”
Gold edged lower on Wednesday to hover near a two-week low, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing Sino-U.S. friction dented demand for bullion ahead of the minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 per cent to US$1,273.47 per ounce. In the previous session, the metal fell to US$1,268.97, its lowest since May 3. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at US$1,273.20 an ounce.
“A stronger dollar and Washington’s extension to Huawei for three months has put the knife into gold,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2 per cent to US$14.41 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.4 per cent to US$809.92 an ounce, while palladium was down 0.3 per cent to US$1,315 per ounce.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar edged higher trading, adding to Tuesday’s gains, and was at 74.65 cents US even as commodity prices edged lower.
On Tuesday, the loonie strengthened to an 11-day high against the greenback as investors calculated that the threat of trade uncertainty would ease for Canada even as they ramped up on countries with close economic links to China.
On a positive note, the United States has agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has since said that Canada will move quickly to ratify the new North American trade pact, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
“The Canadian dollar just gets a pass,” said Mark McCormick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities. “What’s clear is that [U.S. President Donald] Trump seems to only have the ability to fight one trade war at a time and that speeds up the process of trying to get USMCA ratification complete.”
The U.S. dollar largely kept to familiar trading ranges on Wednesday, as it found support near a 3-1/2-week high on higher U.S. yields after the United States eased trade restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies.
The move came as a relief to markets hit by escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, though analysts said sentiment remained fragile with tariff negotiations between the world’s two largest economies yet to produce a durable solution.
“The trade dispute won’t be resolved easily, so the risk-off mood won’t come off all of a sudden, said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. “I think market sentiment will rather improve one small step at a time.”
Against a basket of key rival currencies, the dollar was largely steady at 98.031, having brushed a 3-1/2-week high of 98.134 overnight. The index has risen 1.9 per cent this year.
In bonds, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was down slightly at 2.421 per cent. Canada’s 10-year bond yield was down slightly at 1.747 per cent.
Other corporate news
Canada Pension Plan’s investment arm is spending $200-million to acquire a 7.1-per-cent stake in Premium Brands Holdings Corp., forming a relationship with the Canadian company that supplies Starbucks Corp. with its popular breakfast sandwiches. Based in Richmond, B.C., Premium Brands has grown from a local purveyor of pork to a North American powerhouse that does business with Starbucks, controls more than 40 brands of meats and seafood and also supplies the Keg and Boston Pizza.
Apparel maker VF Corp forecast full-year revenue below expectations on weak demand for its North Face apparel and Vans sneakers, sending its shares down 9 per cent in premarket trading.The company is completing spinning off its less profitable jeans business, including Lee and Wrangler brands, this week to better focus on high-margin brands such as Vans and North Face. Its shares fell 6.6 per cent in premarket trading.
Tesla has reduced the prices of its two most expensive models, raising concerns about fading interest in its cars and whether the company can generate enough cash to pay all the bills. On Monday, Tesla cut $3,000 from the price of the Model S sedan and $2,000 from the Model X SUV. The company said in a statement that it periodically adjusts prices and available options like other car companies. The decreases offset price increases from a month ago when Tesla offered longer battery range and added a new drive system and suspension. The statement didn’t say if slowing sales influenced the decision. Its shares were down 2.8 per cent in premarket trading.
Qualcomm Inc fell 9.8 per cent in premarket trading after a federal judge ruled that the chipmaker unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its dominant position to exact excessive licensing fees.
Nordstrom Inc plunged 11 per cent in premarket trading after the department store operator cut its forecast for full-year sales and profit.
Earnings include: Analog Devices Inc.; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Lowe’s Companies Inc.; Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.; Target Corp.; VF Corp.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for March. Consensus is an increase of 1.2 per cent from February.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes for April 30-May 1 meeting released.
With files from Reuters