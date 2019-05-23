Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a sharply lower open Thursday as concerns over the U.S.-China trade war intensified.
Investors worry that the U.S.-China trade dispute, which has already hurt global growth and business investment, could see a further sharp escalation with no signs of a resolution as yet.
Late Wednesday, Reuters reported the U.S. administration was considering Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision over the country’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, according to a person briefed on the matter.
After the United States placed Huawei Technologies on a trade blacklist last week, British chip designer ARM has halted relations with Huawei in order to comply with the blockade.
Digging the knife in, the U.S. military said it sent two Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.
“It’s tin hats on and battening down the hatches for a fair bit of volatility for the next few months,” said Tony Cousins, Chief Executive of Pyrford International, the global equities arm of BMO Global Asset Management. “We are as defensively positioned as we could be,” he said, adding it was impossible to predict what steps U.S. President Donald Trump was likely to take next in the trade war with China.
An increasing number of investors now seem to be hunkering down for prolonged period of trade conflict.
Analysts at Nomura warned in a note, “Without a clear way forward during an intensifying 2020 U.S. presidential election, we see a rising risk that tariffs will remain in effect through end 2020.”
In Canada, the trade outlook improved. Ottawa will introduce legislation to ratify Canada’s new trade agreement with the United States and Mexico as soon as next week, according to a senior Canadian government official.
In corporate news, the bank earnings parade continues. Royal Bank of Canada reported a 6-per-cent increase in adjusted quarterly profit, boosted by loan growth in its retail banking business and higher revenue in its trading business from improved market conditions. Adjusted net income available to shareholders rose to $3.16-billion, or $2.23 per share, higher than the $2.17 expected by analysts.
TD Bank Group reported a 6.7-per-cent increase in adjusted second-quarter profit as the bank benefited from strong performance in its retail business. Net income, excluding special items, rose to $3.27-billion, or $1.75 per share. Analysts on average expected earnings per share of $1.67, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
CIBC shares fell 4.4 per cent in trading Wednesday after it lowered its full-year profit outlook after reporting flat second-quarter earnings.
In the U.S., Best Buy beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales as the consumer electronics retailer sold more wearables and tablets and signed up more people to its subscription-based tech support services. Best Buy’s overall same-store sales rose 1.1 per cent in the first quarter ended May 4. Analysts on average had expected a 0.9-per-cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Its shares rose nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading.
Overseas, British Prime Minister Theresa May came under intense pressure after her latest Brexit gambit backfired and fuelled calls for her to quit. British media reported that May could announce her departure date as early as Friday as the bets on a more hard Brexit replacement are rising.
Britain’s FTSE fell 1.3 per cent, Germany’s DAX was off 1.7 per cent and France’s CAC declined 1.6 per cent.
In response to the ongoing trade war issues, Shanghai blue chips shed 1.7 per cent to be near their lowest since February. An index of major telecoms firms fell 3.7 per cent as suppliers to Huawei suffered. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched its lowest in four months.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.6 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending declines from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories as low refinery runs and ongoing trade tensions weighed on the demand outlook.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at US$69.77 per barrel, down US$1.22 from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by US$1.09 at US$60.33 per barrel, after falling 2.5 per cent the previous day.
Brent is set for its biggest weekly decline in six months and WTI in 15 weeks.
Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch pointed to “general market sentiment and a broad sell-off in commodities, whilst gold is up. Typical risk-off pattern.”
U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, hitting their highest levels since July 2017, the government’s Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Gold prices firmed on Thursday, supported by a slide in equity markets amid fresh trade tensions, but a strong dollar kept a lid on gains as investors flocked to the safe-haven U.S. currency.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,276.83 per ounce, after falling to its lowest since May 3 on Tuesday at US$1,268.97.
U.S. gold futures were 0.2 per cent higher at US$1,276.20 an ounce.
“We have the higher dollar and lower Chinese yuan pressuring gold. At the same time, yields are a bit lower and equity markets are down,” said ABN AMRO analyst Georgette Boele.
“Gold is not really a safe-haven asset at the moment. There are more offseting factors right now. Apparently there is no real strong directional move in gold at these levels,” she added.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2 per cent to US$14.48 per ounce, while palladium eased 0.3 per cent to US$1,310.70.
Platinum edged 0.1 per cent lower to US$797.80 an ounce, after touching its lowest level since Feb. 15 at US$791 earlier in the session.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading lower as oil prices fell, down near the 74.25 cents US level.
“The Canadian dollar extended its dip overnight, with USD/CAD pushing up against $1.3450. Though the reversal has been fast from [Wednesday’s] post retail sales low in USD/CAD, we would expect to find good selling interest between here and $1.35,” said Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC Europe Ltd.
The U.S. dollar hit its highest level in a month as economic and political uncertainties swept through Europe and Asia, pinning down most major currencies such as the euro and the yuan.
Worries over German manufacturing, the effect of a trade war on Asian economies and deepening concerns over Brexit and upcoming European parliamentary elections all make it an uncomfortable time for many countries in Europe and Asia.
While the United States is not without its own worries – a trade conflict with China being a major one – investors see the greenback as a relative safe haven.
The dollar hit a high of 98.189 against a basket of six major currencies, its highest level since April 26, when it hit a two-year high of 98.33.
“Certainly the dollar has been acting like something of a safe haven even though the Fed has been more dovish than has been expected,” said Neil Mellor, FX strategist at BNY Mellon.
“I think what’s happened is that the Fed has been ’out-doved’ by other central banks one by one, the latest being the RBA [Reserve Bank of Australia] in Australia, and that has allowed the dollar to strengthen,” he added.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was down slightly at 2.359 per cent while the Canada 10-year bond yield was down at 1.684 per cent.
More corporate news
Shares of Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands jumped 13 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported strong earnings late Wednesday and raised the lower end of its earnings forecast for 2019.
Earnings include: Best Buy Co Inc.; Canoe EIT Income Fund; Computer Modelling Group Ltd.; HP Inc.; Heroux-Devtek Inc.; Intuit Inc.; Medtronic PLC; NexGen Energy Ltd.; Royal Bank of Canada; Silvercorp Metals Inc.; Splunk Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's wholesale trade for March. Estimate is an increase of 0.8 per cent from February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 18. Estimate is 215,000, up 3,000 from previous week.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for April. The Street expects an annualized rate decline of 2.2 per cent.
With files from Reuters