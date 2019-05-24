Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are poised for a positive open Friday as muted optimism over the potential for a trade deal between the U.S. and China lifted stocks after a brutal week of losses.
U.S. President Donald Trump nurtured muted hopes of progress in U.S.-China talks in comments that, while he labelled Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies “very dangerous,” he added that issues with the firm might be resolved within the framework of a broader trade deal, though no high-level talks have been scheduled.
“It might be a step too far that there is optimism over a trade deal but there may be a little more optimism over the way talks are going,” Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.
Major indexes in Canada and the U.S. tumbled more than 1 per cent on Thursday as dire economic data exacerbated trade war fears.
Canadian futures were buoyed by a rise in oil prices after several days of losses.
In corporate news, shares of Amazon rose 0.8 per cent after firm Piper Jaffray said the stock could reach US$3,000 in the next two years.
U.S. aviation regulators say they are in no hurry to permit Boeing 737 Max passenger jets to resume flying, adding uncertainty for airlines hoping to get the planes back in the air quickly. Boeing shares though gained 1.4 per cent in premarket trading.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE gained 0.66 per cent as Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation date, June 7, in a widely expected move which nevertheless raises the prospect of a successor likely to seek a more hardline Brexit divorce deal.
Germany’s DAX rose 0.9 per cent and France’s CAC rose 0.9 per cent.
Asian indexes were torn between fears of a more protracted U.S.-China trade war and hopes the world’s two largest economies would reach a deal soon. China mainland blue chips and Hong Kong stocks climbed around 0.3 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent.
Commodities
Brent crude rose towards US$69 a barrel on Friday after two sessions of losses, but remained on track for its biggest weekly drop this year due to rising inventories and concerns of an economic slowdown.
U.S. crude inventories rose to hit the highest since July 2017, suggesting ample supplies in the world’s top consumer. Meanwhile, worries that the U.S.-China trade is developing into a more entrenched dispute have also hit prices.
“Clearly, bargain hunters are back in town,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at TF Global Markets, said of the bounce. “However, it is still set to record the worst week of the year and this is due to the increase in trade war tensions between the U.S. and China.”
Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 85 cents to US$68.61 a barrel. It was still set for a decline of more than 5 per cent this week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 75 cents at US$58.66.
Some analysts expect gains to be short-lived.
“Without a resolution to the ongoing trade dispute quickly, which now looks very unlikely, oil could struggle to push higher,” Jasper Lawler, Head of Research at futures brokerage London Capital Group, said.
Even so, supply cuts - both voluntary and those resulting from U.S. sanctions, kept a floor under prices.
Gold eased on Friday as stock markets regained momentum, with a weaker dollar and renewed hopes of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping bullion on track for a weekly gain.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,281.62 per ounce, after rising as much as 1.1 per cent to a one-week peak of US$1,287.23 in the previous session. The metal has risen about 0.4 per cent so far this week.
U.S. gold futures for June were down 0.3 per cent at US$1,281.
“Stocks are pointing higher, we have renewed risk appetite coming into oil markets,” said Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen.
“Gold is doing more or less what it is supposed to be, finding a bid when the other markets fell, but the bid hasn’t really been strong enough this week to push it to levels which could have attracted renewed buying interest. It’s not out of the woods yet.”
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4 per cent to US$14.53 per ounce, while palladium climbed 1.9 per cent to US$1,335.75. Palladium was on track for a 1.8 per cent weekly gain, its first in four weeks.
Platinum rose 1.6 per cent to US$806.25 an ounce, having touched its lowest since Feb. 15 at US$791 in the previous session, putting it on track for its fifth straight weekly loss.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading higher Friday at the 74.32 US cents level as oil prices rebounded after two days of losses.
The U.S. dollar edged away from two-year highs on Friday after weak U.S. manufacturing activity data sparked worries that the trade conflict with China may hurt the world’s largest economy and affect the currency’s safe-haven status.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar was down 0.2 per cent at 97.686 in early European trade and 0.7 per cent off a two-year high of 98.371 hit the previous session.
The fall followed overnight data showing manufacturing activity hit its lowest level in almost a decade in May, suggesting a sharp slowdown in U.S. economic growth was under way.
Up to now, the bulk of the pain from the trade war has been felt in Asia, with economies from Singapore to Thailand all posting poor numbers.
“Lot of people for good reasons thought trade wars may be U.S. dollar-positive and other countries cannot retaliate,” said Commerzbank FX strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann.
“But in reality, it’s more difficult. This very disappointing PMI data and other factors like the Huawei story are all creating stress for the U.S. economy and derailing sentiment.”
The pound was up 0.4 per cent against the euro on Friday after 14 days of losses as Prime Minister Theresa May set out a departure date after two years of trying to push through a Brexit divorce deal.
Trading was volatile as concerns rose that she is likely to be succeeded by a Eurosceptic leader, potentially increasing the chances of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.
Against the dollar, the pound was 0.4 per cent higher at US$1.2713 after her announcement.
In bonds, flight-to-safety plays continued to dominated global markets with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield hitting 2.292 per cent overnight, the lowest level since mid-October 2017. The yield last stood at 2.3220 per cent.
Key parts of the U.S. yield curve were inverted, flashing another warning sign about the health of the world’s biggest economy.
Canada’s 10-year bond yield was up slightly at 1.651 per cent.
Other corporate news
A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, warned on Friday that trade tensions and an economic slowdown are slowing growth in global freight. Maersk, which is seen as an indicator of global trade patterns, cut its forecast for global growth in container traffic this year due to the trade dispute between the United States and China.
Torstar Corp. says it will close its Hamilton printing and mail room operations this summer and look at selling the property. The newspaper publisher says the printing work done at the facility will be transferred to TC Transcontinental Printing and other Torstar-owned facilities as well as other external printers. The decision will affect approximately 73 full-time and 105 part-time staff. Torstar expects to save approximately $4-million to $6-million annually once the change is fully implemented. It expects to record a roughly $6-million restructuring charge in connection with the closure.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for April. Consensus is a decline of 2.0 per cent from March. Excluding automobiles, the projection is a 0.2-per-cent increase.
With files from Reuters