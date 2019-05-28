Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stocks were slightly lower Tuesday as Americans returned from a holiday and were beset with a fresh wave of worry about the U.S.-China trade war.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington was “not ready” to make a deal with China, but he expected one in the future. At the same time, he pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reduce Japan’s trade imbalance with the United States.
“Markets are holding their nerve and will start to attach great hope to the meeting between Presidents Xi and Trump in June,” said BNP Paribas’s Harte. “But I’m not as convinced that Trump wants a deal.”
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars of goods since the start of last year, and that has hurt financial markets and dampened business and consumer sentiment.
“The big risk is that the U.S. starts being disruptive to supply chains ... and the big problem is we don’t really understand how much damage this will do.”
Canadian futures were lower amid ongoing trade worries and despite a rise in oil prices.
Bank earnings are again in focus with Scotiabank reporting higher second-quarter profit. Profit rose to $2.26-billion, or $1.73 a share. However, adjusted earnings per share declined to $1.70 from $1.71. The earnings fell short of the $1.74 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
In U.S. corporate news, Payment technology company Global Payments Inc. said it would buy peer Total System Services Inc for about US$21.5-billion in an all-stock deal. Global Payments’ stocks fell 4.2 per cent in premarket trading while Total’s stock rose 2 per cent.
Overseas, European stocks, bond yields and the euro fell on Tuesday as concern about Italy’s budget overshadowed talks of a Fiat-Chrysler and Renault merger and the muted showing of nationalists in European Union parliamentary elections.
Britain’s FTSE was up 0.06 per cent while Germany’s DAX fell 0.29 per cent and France’s CAC was off 0.37 per cent.
Markets had been cheered by limited gains for nationalists in the EU elections, though wins for euroskeptic parties in Italy, France, Poland and would-be ex-member Britain, as well as snap elections in Greece and political turmoil in Austria, curbed risk appetite.
However, Italy’s dispute with the European Commission emerged to dominate European trading as markets opened. The Commission could fine Italy 3 billion euros for accumulating debt and deficits that break EU rules, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.
“It reopens the whole agenda of whether Salvini wants to be part of the euro or not,” said Colin Harte, a portfolio manager and strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
“The danger is that the [dispute between Salvini and the EU] turns out to be more aggressive on both sides, then you will see people switch out of positions,” Harte said.
Asian shares rose, lifted by advances in China and gains by auto firms after Fiat Chrysler made a “transformative merger” proposal to French peer Renault on Monday.
Auto stocks rose globally rose after Fiat Chrysler confirmed it had made proposed a merger with Renault, a deal that would create the world’s third-biggest car maker. The rally spilled into Asia with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Japan adding 5.95 per cent and Nissan Motor Co. gaining 2.31 per cent.
A planned increase in the weighting of Chinese A-shares in MSCI indexes after the market closes on Tuesday also boosted shares.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.37 per cent, China’s Shanghai index gained 0.61 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.38 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by tighter global supplies that have helped to offset persistent worries that demand will be hurt by the continuing U.S.-Chinese trade conflict.
Brent crude rose by 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to US$70.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 52 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at US$59.15.
U.S. crude futures were trading for the first time since Friday after a long holiday weekend.
Investors, however, remain concerned that the trade war between the United States and China could hit the global economy and dent fuel consumption.
Brent futures last week registered a decline of 4.5 per cent and WTI slid by 6.4 per cent for its biggest weekly loss since December.
“Oil prices lack direction because the oil market currently finds itself caught between supply risks and concerns about demand,” Commerzbank said in a note.
“A whole host of poor economic data from the major economic areas of the U.S., China and Europe, plus the entrenched situation in the trade talks, are not good news for the demand outlook.”
Gold edged away from the previous session’s one-week peak on Tuesday as the dollar regained momentum as the preferred safe-haven from uncertainty over U.S.-China trade tensions, while weakness in equity markets limited losses for the metal.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,283.52 per ounce, having touched its highest since May 17 at US$1,287.32 in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures were also down 0.1 per cent at US$1,282.90 an ounce.
“The gold market is clearly lacking direction at the moment. There is uncertainty in financial markets, which is positive for gold. At the same time, the gold market continues to face headwinds from a stronger U.S. dollar,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
“Despite these trade tensions, gold is not attracting any safe-haven flows at the moment.”
Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.7 per cent to US$14.49 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.4 per cent higher to US$808.98. Palladium was steady at US$1,335.85 per ounce, after hitting its highest since May 15 at US$1,346.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was down slight at 74.2 cents US ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the week.
"It’s potentially the calm before the storm because Canada has a very important and impactful calendar this week,” said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets.
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday at 1.75 per cnet as it weighs developments in household spending, oil markets and global trade policy.
The central bank, which has kept the rate on hold since October after having tightened by 125 basis points since July 2017, has projected that the economy barely grew in the first three months of the year. Canada’s first quarter gross domestic product data is due on Friday.
Canada took a first step toward ratifying the new North American trade agreement three days ahead of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Ottawa to discuss passage of the treaty. Canada sends about 75 per cent of its exports to the United States, including oil.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.2 per cent against a basket of leading currencies, its index touching 97.787, after touching its lowest since May 16 at 97.546 on Friday, emerging as the preferred hedge from the trade tensions, repeating a trend seen last year. It remains off a two-year high of 98.371 hit on Thursday.
The euro dipped on Tuesday as investors nervous about trade tensions bought into the safe-haven dollar and fretted that political risks in Europe remain high, even though pro-Europe parties won a majority of European parliamentary seats.
The euro slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1179, but remains above two-year lows of US$1.1105 hit last week.
U.S. yields were also lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yielded 2.27 per cent, down five basis points and a 19-month low. Canada’s 10-year bond yield was down 1.19 per cent at 1.579 per cent.
Other corporate news
Husky Energy Inc. on Tuesday cut its five-year budget and raised its free cash flow target, at a time when investors have been calling on oil and gas companies to shore up capital for buybacks and dividends. Husky now expects to spend an average of $3.15-billion annually from 2019 to 2023, compared with its previous 2018 to 2022 average of $3.5-billion. Total free cash flow before dividends is expected to reach $8.7-billion at a flat US$60 crude price.
FedEx Corp fell 0.7 per cent after Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it is reviewing its relationship with the U.S. package delivery company, after it diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the United States.
Gilead Sciences dropped 1.7 per cent after Goldman Sachs downgraded its shares to “sell” from “neutral,” saying the drug maker has very limited mid-to-late stage pipelines.
Activision Blizzard Inc. rose 2.7 per cent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the video game publisher’s stock to “buy” and said the company would benefit from its recent game releases.
Media company Meredith Corp said it has agreed to sell Sports Illustrated to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group LLC for US$110-million, as it looks to scale its digital media business.
Alibaba is considering raising as much as US$20-billion through a listing in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, lining up a second blockbuster deal following its 2014 record US$25-billion float in New York.
Earnings include: Acreage Holdings Inc.; Bank of Nova Scotia; EnWave Corp.; Eve & Co.; Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Economic news
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for March. The Street expects an increase of 0.2 per cent from February and 2.5 per cent year-over-year.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from the previous month and 4.9 per cent year-over-year.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for May. The Street is projecting a reading of 130.0, up from 129.2 in April.
With files from Reuters