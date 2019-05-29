Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures signalled a lower start early Wednesday with trade worries at the forefront and concern over a standoff between Italy and the European Commission growing. European markets started the day in the red pushing MSCI’s all-country global equity index to its lowest level in more than two months. On Bay Street, futures were weaker with crude prices dropping.
In Canada, bank earnings remain front and centre with Bank of Montreal reporting higher profit and a dividend hike ahead of the start of trading. Shortly after the open, the Bank of Canada delivers its next interest rate decision, although no move is expected and most economists expect the central bank to stick to its neutral stance.
“Risk aversion has been on the rise as investors grow increasingly concerned over the impact that the ongoing trade dispute is having on the global economy,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said in a note. “Weakening macro data is heightening these concerns fuelling fears of a global recession. An unresolved Brexit and rising tensions between Rome and the European Commission are adding to the gloomier outlook.”
The global bond rally also continued Wednesday with German yields dropping deeper into negative territory. Reuters reports yields neared record lows around minus 0.2 per cent. U.S. Treasury yields hit 20-month lows, having lost nearly 30 basis points this month.
“Bonds are rallying as a haven asset, dragging the yields lower as investors fret over stalled U.S. – China trade talks,” Mr. Lawler said.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “not yet ready” to make a deal with China on trade. Beijing responded early Wednesday by suggesting it could use rate earths to strike back at the United States. Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment. Shares of rare earth miners in Asia spiked on the report.
On Bay Street, Bank of Montreal said adjusted profit rose to $1.52-billion, or $2.30 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $1.46-billion, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had been looking for a profit of $2.33 a share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. Net income rose 20 per cent to $1.497-billion or $2.26 a share. BMO increased its quarterly payment to shareholders by 3 cents to $1.03 per share.
Outside earnings, U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp. said Wednesday it would sell its Canadian assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for $3.8-billion in case. The move is part of an effort by the U.S. company to position itself as a pure-play oil producer.
Overseas, Asian markets finished mostly lower, hit by continuing trade concerns and following Wall Street’s lead from the previous session which saw the Dow drop more than 200 points. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.57 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index squeezed out a 0.16 per cent gain.
In Europe, markets were deep in the red in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.33 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 1.25 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.66 per cent. A potential row between the EU and the Italian government is also weighing on European markets with the European Commission expected to ask Italy Wednesday to explain what factors contributed to the deterioration of that country’s public finances.
The Commission’s request is a legal obligation under EU law when a country has a public debt above the EU ceiling of 60 per cent of gross domestic product and is not reducing it as required. Italy’s debt rose from 131.4 per cent of GDP in 2017 to 132.2 per cent in 2018 and will go up to 133.7 per cent this year and to 135.2 per cent in 2020, according to Commission forecasts.
MSCI’s global equity index fell 0.4 per cent to a 2 1/2-month low.
Commodities
Crude prices were sharply lower with escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China offsetting supply disruptions. The day range on Brent is US$68.44 to US&0.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$57.66 to US$59.09.
Brent and crude futures now look set for their first monthly decline in five. Ahead of the North American open, prices Brent and WTI prices were down roughly 2 per cent.
Wednesday’s declines came after China threatened to use its position as a key provider of rate earths to hit back against the United States in their continuing trade dispute. The losses, however, were offset somewhat by the impact of OPEC production cuts and uncertainty over supply in the Middle East.
“Oil bears are digging their heels in on concerns that the trade war could trigger an economic downturn, hitting future demand,” Mr. Lawler said. "The only reason that oil hasn’t fallen further is that supply remains relatively tight with ongoing OPEC supply cuts, tensions in the middle east and Venezuela’s on-going political struggles."
Weekly U.S. inventory figures, meanwhile, are delayed this week due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday. Figures from the American Petroleum Institute will be released Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly report is due Thursday morning.
Gold prices saw the benefit of escalating trade tensions as investors sought out safer holdings. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,281.59 per ounce. In the previous session, gold slipped from a one-week peak of $1,287.32 hit on Monday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $1,280.80 an ounce.
“While we are seeing some safe-haven buying of gold, it has certainly been muted. The [U.S.] dollar is gaining preference as a safe-haven asset here,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was lower - hovering just above 74 US cents - as its U.S. counterpart caught an updraft against world currencies and investors awaited the Bank of Canada’s rate decision later in the morning.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.96 US cents to 74.17 US cents.
RBC foreign exchange strategist Tani Escobedo said that bank expects the Bank of Canada to hold its key rate at 1.75 per cent for the fifth straight meeting. That’s in line with market consensus. Last month, the central bank moved to a neutral bias, acknowledging the need for accomodative policy and dropping the pledge to push rates higher over time.
“We don’t see a need for a change this time around,” she said. “The BoC’s forecast of 0.3 pe rcent for Q1 GDP looks on the light side after a full round of March indicators (we are monitoring 0.7 per cent), but is still within the margin that the BoC would typically characterize it as evolving roughly as expected.”
The rate announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET. There is no press conference scheduled for afterward. Senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins is scheduled to speak in Calgary on Thursday.
On world currency markets, the Japanese yen rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar, moving alongside risk aversion linked to rising trade tensions. However, the greenback’s losses were largely held to the yen, with the U.S. dollar holding firm against other major currencies.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a basket of global counterparts, was less than half a per cent below a two-year high of 98.37 hit last week. It was broadly steady at 97.97.
“Investors currently regard the greenback as the go-to instrument in a time when global growth is threatening to turn lower on the back of a trade dispute and political fragmentation abroad,” said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down at 2.238 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.674 per cent.
Other corporate news
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday that an investor group, which had pushed for changes at the home goods retailer, has withdrawn its slate of ten board nominees after reaching an agreement with the company. The group, comprising Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, Macellum Advisors GP LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC, piled pressure on the company since March to overhaul its board, which led to the ouster of long-time Chief Executive Officer Steven Temares. Bed Bath & Beyond said it had struck a settlement with the activist investor group and appointed four new independent board members, adding that the litigation filed by a member of the investor trio had also been withdrawn.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in eight quarters that also missed estimates, sending shares of the luxury coat maker down more than 10 per cent before the bell. The miss comes as the company builds its retail operations to rely less on struggling department stores, and has been pushing into China and other areas to expand footprint beyond its home market. The parka maker, which started opening its own shops three years back, now expects to open up to 20 brick-and-mortar stores around the world by 2020. Revenue rose 25 per cent to $156.2-million in the fourth quarter ended March 31, below analysts’ estimates of $156.8-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
A group of potential buyers are preparing bids for prepaid wireless brand Boost Mobile in an upcoming sale valuing the offshoot of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp at up to US$3-billion, interested buyers told Reuters. The US$26-billion deal between T-Mobile and Sprint won approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission last week after the two carriers offered concessions. It included the sale of Boost to reduce the combined company’s market share in the prepaid wireless business, where customers pay for phone service at the beginning of the month and are not required to pass a credit check. While the deal awaits a ruling from the U.S. Department of Justice, interested parties are already preparing bids. The sale process is expected to begin after the Justice Department’s review.
DowDuPont Inc said it expects to book an pretax charge of US$800-million to US$1.3-billion for the April-June quarter, resulting from changes in valuation of assets in the wake of a drop in ethanol prices and weak demand for its biomaterial products. DowDuPont, formed in 2017 by the US$130-billion merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is now in the process of splitting into three separate business units - Dow, DuPont and Corteva Agriscience. Dow Inc, which makes chemicals used in cosmetics, paints and packaging, was spun off on April 1.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by slowing demand for its surf-themed Hollister apparel. Same-store sales in the first quarter ended May 4 rose 1 per cent, below analysts’ average estimate of a 1.33-per-cent increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Net sales rose to US$734-million from US$730.9-million. Analysts had expected net sales of US$733.4-million.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press