Equities
U.S. stock futures edged higher as world markets attempted a modest recovery even as trade concerns continue to simmer. On Bay Street, futures were positive with crude prices mixed as global trade worries offset a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories.
Overseas, European markets edged higher in morning trading and German Bund yields rose for the first time in four days after touching record lows. Wall Street’s main indexes lost about 1 per cent during Wednesday’s session, slammed by threats that China would retaliate in the trade war with the U.S. by restricting rare earth sales.
“This morning some traders are licking their wounds in the wake of yesterday’s severe declines, while others are out bargain hunting,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets UK, said. “‘Don’t say we didn’t warn you’ was a quote in a Chinese state newspaper, and that same line echoes statements made ahead of conflicts that China have been involved in down through the years.”
Early Thursday, China’s vice foreign minister called recent U.S. actions on tariffs on Chinese imports as “naked economic terrorism.”
“Tensions are clearly running high and investors are treading lightly today,” Mr. Madden said.
On Bay Street, National Bank and Laurentian Bank close out bank earnings.
National Bank hiked its dividend as second-quarter profit advanced. The Montreal-based bank’s net income for the quarter ended April 30 amounted to $558-million or $1.51 per diluted share, compared with $547-million or $1.44 per diluted share in 2018. National Bank raised its dividend 3 cents to 68 cents.
Ahead of the open, Ski-Doo maker BRP inc. reported revenue of $1.33-billion in the latest quarter, up 17.3 per cent and topping analysts forecasts which called for a number closer to $1.25-billion. Net income rose to $23.8-million or 25 cents a share.
South of the border, markets get results from Dollar Tree and Dollar General before the start of trading. Costco Wholesale, Uber and Gap Inc. all report after the close.
Shares of Tesla Inc. were down in premarket trading after Barclays cut 12-month price target to US$150 from US$192 and said the company is “stalling as a niche automaker.”
Overseas, European markets were in the black in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.43 per cent with oil and gas stocks among the session’s winners. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.49 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.57 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.45 per cent.
In Asia, markets followed Wall Street’s hand off to finish mostly lower. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.29 per cent. On mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.44 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices wavered early on helped by a report showing a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories. The day range on Brent so far is US$68.77 to US$69.96. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.83 to US$59.70. WTI was higher out of the gate but Brent struggled.
“Oil prices are small better bid after U.S. inventory reports showed a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stocks, although concerns that the Sino-U.S. trade war will trigger a global economic downturn is capping gains,” OANDA analyst Dean Popplewell.
Figures from the American Petroleum Institute released Wednesday afternoon showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.3 million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a decline of about 857,000 barrels. More official figures are due later Thursday morning when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly inventory report.
Mr. Popplewell said crude prices remain supported by output cuts from OPEC and its allies as well as falling supplies from Iran. Data this week showed that Iranian May crude exports dropped to less than half of April levels at around 400,000 barrels a day, he said, adding crude exports remain Iran’s main source of income. Mr. Popplewell also noted that markets continue to expect OPEC to extend output cuts when it meets early this summer, especially since Saudi Arabia wants to keep prices from falling back to levels seen seven months ago.
“For the crude ‘bears,’ concerns that the trade dispute between the U.S and China will trigger a global economic downturn and a slowdown in fuel consumption is capping any significant gains for now,” he said.
Gold prices, meanwhile, slid as the U.S. dollar firmed and bonds rallied. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,275.59 per ounce, after falling to its lowest since May 23 at US$1,274.95. U.S. gold futures edged 0.5 per cent lower to US$1,274.70 an ounce.
“Investors look like they prefer U.S. Treasuries as a safe haven for now, evident by the inverted U.S yield curve,” Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank, said.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was modestly higher early on after touching its lowest level in five months during the previous session following a less hawkish statement from the Bank of Canada than the markets had been expecting.
The central bank left rates unchanged for the fifth straight meeting and offered an optimistic view of the Canadian economy, noting that recent weakness was proving temporary. Still the bank flagged concern over global trade and offered no clear indication that rates would climb any time soon. Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins is scheduled to speak in Calgary later on Thursday, offering a progress report on the Canadian economy.
The day range on the loonie so far is 73.96 US cents to 74.13 US cents.
“We expect the BoC to keep the overnight rate target at 1.75 per cent for the rest of the year,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note. “With the U.S. Fed on hold, we expect the BoC to keep the spread between the overnight rate and the Fed Funds rate at 75 basis points, providing monetary stimulus.”
They also said they expect the Bank of Canada to resume hiking rates by early next year. “The risk to our call is that the BoC remains on hold for longer or that it is forced to cut if our expectations for economic recovery fail,” they said.
On broader currency markets, the U.S. dollar neared its best level in a week as investors moved to the greenback amid escalating trade tensions. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar was generally firm at 98.22, with gains more pronounced against rivals such as the euro and the pound. It was on track to rise for a fourth consecutive month, according to Reuters.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.262 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also up slightly at 2.684 per cent.
More corporate news
Canadian asset manager Brookfield is close to sealing a deal with U.S. infrastructure fund KKR and Spain’s Ribera family to buy a 50-per-cent stake in solar group X-Elio, Reuters reports citing three sources with knowledge of the matter. The transaction values the whole company, which builds and operates photovoltaic plants in the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia, at around 1.05 billion euros (US$1.17-billion) including debt, two of the sources said. Brookfield plans to buy a 20-per-cent stake in the company from the Riberas family, an industrial dynasty from northern Spain that founded car parts maker Gestamp.
Dollar General Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as customers spent more on groceries, seasonal products and home goods at the discount retailer’s stores. The company reported a 3.8-per-cent rise in same-store sales, beating the average analyst estimate of a 2.88-per-cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income rose to US$385-million, or US$1.48 per share, in the first quarter ended May 3, from US$364.9-million, or US$1.36 per share, a year earlier.
Axel Springer’s share price jumped more than 20 per cent after the German publisher said its main owners were in talks with U.S. investor KKR to take the US$5.4-billion company private and pursue a long-term growth strategy. Springer’s shares had lost more than a quarter in value over the past 12 months as investors grew impatient over its heavy digital investments and the drag from circulation declines at legacy media titles including the Bild daily. In turning to private equity house KKR, founder Axel Springer’s 76-year-old widow, Friede, is bringing in an investor known for making long-term media investments in Germany, focusing on digital transformation and international expansion.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's current account deficit for Q1. Consensus is $17.9-billion ($71.6-billion annualized rate basis)
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S initial jobless claims for week of May 25. Estimate is 214,000, up 3,000 from the previous month
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP and GDP Deflator for Q1. Consensus is annualized rate increase of 3.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.
(2:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins gives the Economic Progress Report at Calgary Chamber of Commerce.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press