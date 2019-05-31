Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock market futures sank Friday amid fresh trade war worries after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports.
Combined with the ongoing trade dispute between China and the U.S., investors raised the alarm about what this could mean to trade, global growth and gains in the stock market, and whether this could potentially push the U.S. economy into recession.
Markets moved aggressively to price in deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, while U.S. bond yields touched fresh lows and parts of the curve inverted further, seen as a warning signal for recession in the world’s largest economy.
Late Thursday, Mr. Trump announced that as of June 10 the U.S. would impose a tariff of 5 per cent on Mexican imports until the country stopped illegal immigration across the U.S. southern border. They would rise steadily to 25 per cent until the illegal immigration stopped. Mr. Trump made the announcement on Twitter and surprised the markets.
Shares of U.S. automakers felt the sting. General Motors fell nearly 5 per cent in premarket trading on Friday and Ford fell 4 per cent. Both produce cars in Mexico that could get hit with tariffs. Transportation companies also fell with Union Pacific railway down 3 per cent.
“Very clearly when we all though that the main trade tensions in the world were between the U.S. and China or perhaps between the U.S. and Europe, we hadn’t realized there will be another trade tension with Mexico...and it raises concerns about who the next country may be,” said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
In economic news, Canada’s economy expanded at an annualized pace of just 0.4 per cent in the first three months of the year, giving the country its weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015. Statistics Canada says the real gross domestic product reading for the first quarter follows a revised reading of just 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter. The first-quarter reading was slightly higher than the prediction of the Bank of Canada, which has stressed the slowdown was temporary and that growth has been accelerating in the second quarter.
The investor mood darkened further when a key measure of Chinese manufacturing activity for May disappointed, raising questions about the effectiveness of Beijing’s stimulus steps. This also sparked concerns over the health of the global economy more widely.
“It is a nasty slowdown, it looks likely to be taking longer than we thought. Many thought that the slow down would be in Q1 and the recovery in Q2, but clearly everything that we see in May is telling us this will be pushed back into Q3 or Q4,” Mr. Milligan added.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1 per cent, slumping to a more than three-month low with the trade sensitive German DAX down 1.9 per cent. All sectors were in the red, though the declines were led by carmakers which dropped more than 2 while Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler – both having significant exposure to Mexico – dropped 4 per cent.
Britain’s FTSE was down 1 per cent and France’s CAC fell 1.5 per cent.
Asian shares fell at first, but some drew month-end bargain hunting having endured a torrid few weeks. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent, but is still down a whopping 7.4 per cent for the month.
China’s blue chip index closed a touch lower on hopes Beijing would now have to ramp up its stimulus containing losses. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.6 per cent, dragged down by big declines in car makers, and down 7.1 per cent on the month. Investors clearly reckoned that opening a new front in the trade wars would pressure central banks everywhere to consider new stimulus. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.8 per cent.
Commodities
Oil fell on Friday and held on track for its biggest monthly drop in six months as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up trade tensions, weighing on the demand outlook.
Brent futures are heading for a 10-per-cent slide in May and WTI for a 13-per-cent drop, their biggest monthly losses since last November.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at US$65.72, down US$1.15 from last session’s close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$55.85 per barrel, down 74 cents from their last settlement.
Both grades earlier hit their lowest since March 8.
Mr. Trump’s threats to slap tariffs on all goods from Mexico fired up fears over economic growth and appetite for oil.
“The decision, understandably, is sending shivers down investors’ spines,” PVM said in a note. “The mood is now definitely risk-off, and this is putting oil under pressure for the time being.”
“U.S. refiners import roughly 680,000 barrels per day of Mexican crude. The 5 per cent tariff adds an extra US$2-million to the cost of their daily purchases.”
Gold scaled a more than two-week peak on Friday and was en route for its first monthly gain in four after Washington’s threat of tariffs on Mexico exacerbated fears of a global economic downturn, driving investors to perceived safe havens.
Spot gold jumped 0.8 per cent to US$1,298.76 an ounce, its highest since May 15. Bullion has risen by about 1.2 per cent this month. The metal is also on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, advancing by about 1 per cent. U.S. gold futures rose 0.9 per cent to US$1,298.30.
“The extension of trade tariffs from being (only a) Sino-U.S. issue caught people by surprise,” said Ross Norman, chief executive at Sharps Pixley.
“Suspect this new development with Mexico indicates that this is not just an issue across the Pacific but could extend to the extent that global economic growth could be dented even further.”
Among other metals, silver edged 0.2 per cent higher to US$14.54 an ounce but was heading for a fourth consecutive monthly loss.
Platinum rose 0.2 per cent to US$793.26, on track for its biggest monthly loss since November 2015, down 10.5 per cent. Palladium fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,364.95.
Currencies and bonds
The threat of a tariffs on Mexico and concerns over signing the United States, Mexico and Canada free-trade agreement caused the Canadian dollar to fall Friday.
It was down nearly 0.4 per cent and was trading near 73.75 cents US, below the key 74 cent level.
The loonie could also react to Friday’s first quarter gross domestic product figures.
“RBC is matching the consensus in forecasting a 0.7 per cent annualized gain in Q1 GDP today, the second-straight sub-1 per cent growth quarter after a 0.4 per cent print in Q4,” said Tania Escobedo, head of LATAM FX Strategy with RBC Capital Markets.
“Although in sight, USD/CAD has failed to close above a key resistance level at $1.3521 ahead of the GDP report. This outcome would then target $1.3567 ahead of the 2018 high at $1.3665.”
The U.S. dollar has itself served as a safe haven currency in recent times, but on Friday it fell as much as 0.8 per cent against the yen to 108.78, its lowest since early February, while also slipping 0.2 per cent against the euro and 0.15 per cent against a broad basket of its rivals.
Commerzbank FX strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann said the potential tariffs were particularly worrying as they didn’t seem motivated by trade imbalances.
“The U.S. trade policy has taken a qualitatively different turn. Using tariffs as a tool for non-economic goals is something which brings a new quality to proceedings,” Leuchtmann said.
“This also means that the U.S. administration is not a reliable partner in trade agreements, which the Chinese I’m sure will watch carefully,” Leuchtmann added.
The tariff threat hit the Mexican peso, which fell 3 per cent to a five-month low of 19.74 per dollar, putting it on track for its biggest daily drop since October last year.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note quickly fell to a fresh 20-month low of 2.17 per cent. Canada’s 10-year bond yields also fell 3 per cent to 1.506 per cent.
Other corporate news
Gap Inc tumbled 14.6 per cent after the apparel retailer cut its 2019 profit forecast and posted the biggest drop in same-store sales in at least three years at its Gap brand.
Constellation Brands, which has substantial brewery operations in Mexico, dropped 5.6 per cent.
Enbridge Inc. said Thursday it could have a proposed oil pipeline tunnel built and operating beneath a crucial Great Lakes channel by early 2024, responding to demands from Michigan officials to expedite the shutdown of existing twin pipelines. Its U.S.-listed shares fell 1.5 per cent.
Uber Technologies Inc reported a US$1-billion loss on Thursday as the ride-hailing service spends heavily to build up its food delivery and freight businesses, sending revenues up 20 per cent in its first quarterly report as a public company. Its stock was up 1.9 per cent in premarket trading.
Economic news
Canada’s economy expanded at an annualized pace of just 0.4 per cent in the first three months of the year, giving the country its weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015. Statistics Canada says the real gross domestic product reading for the first quarter follows a revised reading of just 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Canada saw substantial declines in its exports of farm and fishing products as well as a drop in crude-oil shipments. On the positive side, the agency says overall economic growth was boosted by the highest quarterly level of household spending in two years and the biggest jolt of business investment in equipment and machinery in 23 years.
Canadian producer prices increased by 0.8 per cent in April from March, driven mainly by higher prices for energy and petroleum products and pork, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a month-on-month increase of 0.3 per cent. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 10 rose, seven fell and four were unchanged. Prices for energy and petroleum rose 4.2 per cent, pushed up by a 9.2 per cent rise in prices for gasoline. Fresh and frozen pork prices posted a 11.6 per cent gain, the highest monthly jump since the 16.5 per cent leap seen in March 2014, thanks to a decrease in global hog supply driven by an outbreak of African swine fever in China. Hog prices jumped 37.8 per cent in April, the largest increase seen since January 1999. Prices for raw materials rose by 5.6 per cent, the fifth consecutive monthly gain and the largest increase since December 2016, thanks largely to higher prices for energy.
U.S. consumer spending slowed in April with inflation up, but still far below the target set by the Federal Reserve. There was a burst of spending in the prior month as well. The Commerce Department said Friday that spending increased 0.3 per cent in April following a 1.1 per cent surge in March that had been the largest increase in nearly a decade. Personal income growth, which had been lagging in recent months, jumped 0.5 per cent in April. Inflation, as measured by a gauge tied to consumer spending, increased 1.5 per cent in April compared with a year ago, up slightly from a 1.4 per cent 12-month change in April. The Fed tries to manage interest rate policy to achieve annual price gains of 2 per cent. However, through the first three months of this year, inflation fell farther from this goal.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for May. Consensus is 54.0, up from 52.6 in April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for May. Consensus is 102.0, up from 97.2 in April.
With files from Reuters