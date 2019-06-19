Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a flat to mildly positive opening Wednesday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates and hints about the direction the Fed will take in the near future.
U.S. President Donald Trump continues to press Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. On Tuesday, when asked if he wants to remove Mr. Powell from his position Mr. Trump responded “Let’s see what he does.” This followed a report from Bloomberg News that in February the White House looked into seeing if it could demote the Fed chairman. However, Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council said Tuesday that Mr. Trump is not planning to demote the Fed chairman.
Stocks got a boost Tuesday after Mr. Trump said he will meet with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan raising hopes for an end to the extended trade dispute between China and the U.S.
Global markets have been fired up by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s Tuesday about-face on policy easing. In one of the biggest policy reversals of his eight-year tenure, Mr. Draghi flagged more policy easing, including lowering rates, if inflation failed to pick up.
Some of the trepidation in the market comes from to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s ongoing meeting, with a decision due at 2 p.m. ET. It is widely expected to follow the lead of the European Central Bank and open the door to future rate cuts.
“It should be really clear to absolutely everyone that this is a monetary policy turning point... Those rate cut expectations have now shifted much closer,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency and emerging markets research at Commerzbank.
“Of course the other question is: What is the Fed doing? If the Fed takes the fundamental risk of political pressure seriously, they cannot do anything today,” he said, noting that President Donald Trump’s strident calls for lower interest rates posed a dilemma for the Fed.
In Canada, energy stocks could see some reaction after the Federal Liberal government reapproved late Tuesday the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The crude-oil export project has pitted Alberta against the British Columbia government and oil industry supporters against environmentalists and Indigenous opponents.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE was down 0.27 per cent, Germany’s DAX was off 0.02 per cent and France’s CAC was up 0.01 per cent.
MSCI’s global equity index rose 0.24 per cent, adding to Tuesday’s 1 per cent gain, as Asian shares excluding Japan followed the lead of their European and U.S. counterparts to jump almost 2 per cent – their biggest one-day rally since January. Tokyo and Shanghai too climbed almost 2 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices ticked down on Wednesday as data suggesting a smaller-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories countered support from hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal.
Brent crude futures were down 46 cents at US$61.68 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3 cents to US$53.87 a barrel. On Tuesday, it had recorded its biggest daily rise since early January.
After weeks of swelling, U.S. crude stocks fell by 812,000 barrels last week to 482 million, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday, a smaller fall than the 1.1 million barrel drop analysts had expected.
PVM said a price rally had run out of steam “as concerns over bulging U.S. oil stockpiles return to the fore.”
Estimates on U.S. crude stockpiles from the U.S. Energy Information Administration are due on Wednesday.
Gold prices fell on Wednesday as optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks and hopes of rate cut from central banks hit demand for bullion ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,341.67 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,345.70 per ounce.
“Tonight though there won’t be a rate cut (by the Fed), there will be ground work for future rate cuts. Markets are focusing on that too,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, adding gold was seeing some profit booking ahead of the event.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was up slightly at 74.7 cents US ahead of the Fed decision and on renewed hopes for the end of the China-U.S. trade war.
“That eases the anxiety that was surrounding trade,” said Alfonso Esparza, a senior currency analyst at OANDA. “Growth forecasts are going to be less pressured by the trade war narrative.”
Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from improved prospects for global trade.
The price of oil was boosted Tuesday by the trade talks news. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.8 per cent higher at US$53.90 a barrel.
The dollar traded near two-week highs against the euro on Wednesday as investors waited to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would sound as dovish on future interest rate cuts and stimulus as the European Central Bank.
ECB President Mario Draghi’s about-face on easing on Tuesday fuelled talk of a worldwide wave of central bank stimulus, firing up stocks, bonds and commodities and weakening the euro, although currency moves were relatively small.
Futures markets have almost fully priced in a quarter-point easing by the Fed in July and imply more than 60 basis points of cuts by Christmas.
The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.1203, having fallen to a two-week low of US$1.1181 on Tuesday after Mr. Draghi spoke and German government bond yields dropped to new record lows.
The dollar, measured against other currencies, fell 0.1 per cent to 97.561 from Tuesday’s two-week high.
The dollar had been under pressure in late May as global trade tensions and economic weakness led investors to bet on Fed rate cuts. Expectations other central banks will follow suit have since helped the dollar recover.
“Relative to what the market is priced for, it’s hard to see how they (the Fed) will surprise the market on the dovish side. The risks are the other way,” said Adam Cole, a currencies strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
Cole said he believed the market was “underplaying” the spread between Europe and the United States, and even if the Fed cuts, investors will still be paying to hold euros while earning a relatively good yield with dollars.
That should support the U.S. currency, with Cole predicting a low for the euro of $1.10 this year.
Other corporate news
CannTrust says it is establishing operations in the U.S. as it signed a $20-million deal with California-based Elk Grove Farming to gain access to more than 3,000 acres of farmland for hemp production.
The European Union’s second highest court ruled on Wednesday that adidas’s three-stripe branding was invalid as a trademark as it lacked a distinctive character. The General Court of the European Union said it upheld a decision of the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2016 to annul a previous decision to accept the mark.
The new head of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has named a senior executive to oversee big-ticket contracts in an effort to keep a lid on costs at the beleaguered company, which announced further streamlining late Tuesday. Interim chief executive Ian Edwards has appointed Nigel White as executive vice-president of a newly created oversight project office in the United Kingdom that reports directly to the chief executive officer.
Earnings include: Oracle Corp., Winnebago.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's consumer price index for May. The Street expects a rise of 0.1 per cent from April and 2.1 per cent year-over-year
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections. Chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.
With files from Reuters