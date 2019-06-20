Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock market futures are set for a strong opening Thursday buoyed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to cut interest rates later this year to keep the U.S. economy expanding.
The Fed on Wednesday suggested rate cuts might start as soon as next month, saying it was ready to take action in the face of growing economic risks.
Both gold and oil prices rose Thursday, boosting the Toronto stock market futures.
Shares of Netflix and Amazon, two stocks that have led the bull market of the last 10 years, rose in premarket trading. Netflix gained 1 per cent and Amazon rose 1.2 per cent. Low interest rates have fuelled the bull market, letting companies borrow money cheaply to buy back stock. Tech stocks have been the market leaders.
Many saw the tone from the Fed was more dovish than expected and are now pricing in a 100 per cent chance the Fed will cut rates in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
The Fed’s rate signal came before meetings at major central banks in Asia and Europe that were expected to flag similar moves. The European Central Bank and the Australian central bank had earlier signalled this week more policy stimulus was needed.
“It becomes a race to the bottom for global rates markets, a race to the bottom for FX,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates at Mizuho.
The Bank of Japan left rates unchanged on Thursday but stressed that global risks were rising, suggesting it was leaning towards boosting monetary support.
But Norway’s central bank raised rates, as expected, sending the Norwegian crown up 1.6 per cent against the dollar and 1 per cent against the euro.
The Bank of England cut its growth forecast for Britain’s economy to zero in the second quarter of 2019 and highlighted risks from global trade tensions and growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
BoE officials voted unanimously to hold interest rates at 0.75 per cent, as expected, and stuck to their message that rates would need to rise in a limited and gradual fashion, assuming Britain can avoid a damaging no-deal Brexit.
Overseas, Britain’s FTSE rose 0.46 per cent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.81 per cent and France’s CAC added 0.57 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent, China’s Shanghai rose 2.4 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2 per cent.
Commodities
Oil rose by more than 3 per cent to above US$63 a barrel on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its next meeting, stimulating growth in the world’s largest oil-consuming country, and a drop in U.S. crude inventories, also provided support to prices.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up US$1.40 at US$63.22 a barrel, having earlier risen 3.3 per cent to US$63.88. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose US$1.54 to US$55.30.
“The risk of a military conflict in the Middle East has risen because of a ratcheting up of tensions between the United States and Iran,” said Abhishek Kumar of Interfax Energy in London.
“Elsewhere, the U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled its willingness to loosen monetary policy over the coming months, which is being perceived as favourable to oil demand.”
The drone was downed in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, a U.S. official said. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the drone was flying over southern Iran.
Gold prices surged to their highest in more than five years on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a possible interest rate cut as early as next month, pressuring U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.
Spot gold was up 1.7 per cent at US$1,382.61 per ounce, after hitting its highest since March 17, 2014 at US$1,386.38 earlier.
Gold prices have gained about US$80 so far this month.
U.S. gold futures jumped 2.8 per cent to US$1,386.30 an ounce, after touching their highest since April 2018 at US$1,397.70.
“The driver for the surge is obviously the Fed delivering the dovish tilt that the market was looking for. It removed the ’patience’ approach to cutting rates,” said Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
“The main reason why we are seeing interest rate expectations being reduced so dramatically [around the globe] is because economic data is not moving up to previous strength and that has also raised questions of how much further stock markets could continue to benefit from these rate cuts,” Hansen said.
“The (gold’s) move higher looks constructive for a further test toward US$1,400 as participants focus upon the Fed’s dovish skew, with potential targets extending toward US$1,450 should near-term support around US$1,375 remain intact,” MKS PAMP Group said in a note.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading higher near the 75.8 cents US mark, lifted by higher gold and oil prices.
The Canadian dollar gained as the U.S. dollar weakened.
The U.S. dollar sank broadly against its rivals on Thursday and is on track for its biggest two-day drop in a year after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to cut interest rates as early as next month.
The sharp fall in the dollar took currency markets by surprise and forced some hedge funds that had built up large long dollar bets before the rate decision to dump the greenback.
The Fed joined global peers such as the European Central Bank and the Australia’s central bank this week in signalling that more policy stimulus is needed to boost growth. That fuelled a rally in relatively higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar and the Korean won.
“It seems to us as if the ‘dovish’ Fed and Trump/Xi trade optimism narratives are both being rolled into a single ball of USD negativity,” said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
The dollar fell 0.5 per cent against a basket of its rivals to 96.64, putting it on course to posting its biggest two-day losing streak since February 2018.
It also retreated by 0.5 per cent to a six-month low against the Japanese yen at 107.47.
“With global central banks engaged in a battle to weaken their currencies, there is a rush to high-quality currencies with higher interest rates,” said Neil Mellor, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in London.
The greenback came under additional pressure after benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slid to their lowest level in more than two years.
The Fed’s dovish tone caused the 10-year U.S. Treasury’s yield to fall as low as 1.974 per cent, its lowest since November 2016. It reached 2.8 per cent in January.
The Canadian 10-year government bond yield was at 1.426 per cent.
Other corporate news
Hudson’s Bay Co. won a shareholder vote on a $29.4-million pay package for its chief executive officer, Helena Foulkes, but the measure received a strong rebuke from minority investors. At the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday afternoon, shareholders of HBC − the owner of Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor − voted 26.5 per cent against the company’s executive compensation plan, including the big package for Ms. Foulkes. The percentage opposed was more than 30 per cent when shares controlled by executive chairman Richard Baker are excluded.
The cannabis industry’s first major cross-border deal received shareholder approval on Wednesday, with shareholders of both Canopy Growth Corp. and U.S. marijuana firm Acreage Holdings Inc. voting overwhelmingly in favour of a partnership between the two companies. The unusual deal will see Canopy pay US$300-million for the rights to acquire Acreage some time in the future at a predetermined share-exchange ratio. An actual acquisition – which was valued at around US$3.4-billion, based on both companies’ share price when the deal was announced in April – will be triggered if U.S. federal cannabis laws change.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining whether Deutsche Bank complied with laws meant to stop money laundering, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. The inquiry, first reported in the New York Times, follows a report by that newspaper last month about bank employees in its U.S. compliance division who had flagged suspicious financial transactions to their superiors who then opted not to escalate them to government authorities. The transactions were notable because they were linked to companies controlled by U.S. President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, according to the report.
Carnival Corp cut its profit forecast for the year on Thursday due to the Trump administration’s sudden ban on cruises to Cuba and higher expenses related itinerary changes for one of its ships. Shares of the company fell 7.5 per cent in trading before the bell and dragged down its rivals Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Darden Restaurants, parent company of the Olive Garden and other restaurant chains, reported adjusted quarterly earning of $1.76 per share, 3 cents above estimates. Revenue fell short of estimates and comparable restaurant sales of 1.6 per cent missed estimates of 2.3 per cent. Its shares fell 4.7 per cent in premarket trading.
Apple Inc rose 1.2 per cent in premarket trading after Evercore ISI raised its price target on the iPhone maker, saying investors are underappreciating a large growth opportunity.
Boeing Co gained 1.4 per cent after the planemaker said it is in talks with other airlines for sales of its 737 MAX after receiving a letter of intent for 200 of the grounded planes from British Airways owner IAG.
Oracle Corp jumped 6.1 per cent after the business software maker forecast current-quarter profit above estimates as it benefited from demand for its on-premise IT, cloud services and license support businesses.
Workplace messaging company Slack will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange in a direct listing. Its stock was set at US$26 per share, giving it a value of US$15.7-billion.
Earnings include: BlackBerry Ltd.; Canopy Growth Corp.; Evertz Technologies Ltd.; GoldMoney Inc.; Red Hat Inc.
Other news
Mexico on Wednesday became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed late last year to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Canada’s federal and provincial governments earned $186-million in tax revenues from direct sales of cannabis in the first five-and-a-half months of legalization, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday, after two major provinces cut their revenue forecasts.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP National Employment Report for May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 15. Estimate is 220,000, down 2,000 from the previous week.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q1. Consensus is US$125-billion, down from US$134.4-billion in Q4.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for May. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from the previous month.
Also: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. president Donald Trump in Washington.
With files from Reuters