U.S. stock futures were positive early Friday as investors await a key trade meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping this weekend. World stocks were relatively steady with Europe’s major markets starting higher as indexes treadwater ahead of the talks. On Bay Street, futures were positive with crude prices wavering ahead of next week’s OPEC meeting.
Nervousness has prevailed throughout the markets in recent sessions as the Saturday meeting between the two leaders moves closer. Reports earlier in the week suggested the Chinese leader would give Mr. Trump a set of conditions to be met if a trade deal was to take place, while the U.S. has suggest more tariffs could be in the offing if there is no movement in talks.
“Donald Trump will discuss trade with China’s Xi Jinping tomorrow and that is likely to be the main event of the G20 as far as investors are concerned,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “A speedy solution to the trade standoff is unlikely in light of how entrenched both sides have become, but the meeting might pave the way for an improvement in the relationship.”
MSCI’s all-country index edged up a modest 0.04 per cent, suggesting trepidation on world markets. Still, that index also looks set to post its best month since the start of the year, gaining about 6 per cent in June on the back of a global equities rally sparked by a move by central banks to easier monetary policy.
On Bay Street, BCE Inc. is in the spotlight with news that long-time chief executive George Cope is stepping down. He plans to leave the post early next year. Mirko Bibic is set to take the top job when Mr. Cope steps down on Jan. 5.
Economics will also be front and centre during morning trading. Ahead of the open, Statistics Canada releases its report on April GDP growth. Markets are expecting to see a monthly increase of 0.2 per cent. Shortly after the start of trading, the Bank of Canada releases its latest business outlook survey, offering a snapshot on how Canadian businesses feel about the current environment. The survey covers a period of tough trade developments , although U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs were dropped.
In earnings, Constellation Brands reports its latest results.
On Wall Street, Apple Inc. shares were lower in premarket trading after chief design officer Jony Ive announced he is leaving the company. He is considered a key figure at Apple and is instrumental in the design and feel of most of Apple’s flagship products.
Overseas, Europe’s key markets were in the black, although caution remained the name of the game ahead of the weekend trade meeting. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.45 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.3 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.28 per cent.
In Asia, shares fell. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.29 per cent. The broader Topix lost 0.14 per cent. On mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended off 0.28 per cent.
Note: Canadian markets will be closed on Monday for the Canada Day holiday. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Independence Day.
Crude prices steadied after a weaker start ahead of the G20 and next week’s OPEC meeting, which is expected to see members and their allies agree to extend current production curbs. Brent crude was moving in a day range of US$66.08 to US$66.70. The range on WTI is US$59 to US$59.58.
Aside from the Trump-Xi trade talks, crude prices are awaiting the outcome of the OPEC meeting, set for July 1 and 2. Since the start of the year, OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day to shore up prices. Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Financial Times on Thursday that the OPEC-led cuts helped stablize oil markets and the future of the output deal was expected to be on the agenda at the G20 summit.
“OPEC+ will assuredly find a satisfactory compromise to extend supply discipline for another six months officially, while G-20 will most likely end in a handshake,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, said in a note.
He noted continued Middle East tensions and optimism over U.S.-China trade talks continue to support prices. “But from my sea, the primary narratives remain unchanged as the thoughts of protracted U.S.-China trade war compete for air time with the all-out war in Iran which should continue to tug and tow markets in every direction for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Elsewhere, nervousness in the market is translating into gains for gold. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,413.67 per ounce. Gold has risen nearly 8.3 per cent so far this month, on track for its biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016. So far this week, gold has advanced 1.2 per cent and looks headed to its sixth straight weekly gain.
The Canadian dollar was modestly higher ahead of the latest reading on Canadian GDP and the Bank of Canada’s look at business sentiment. The day range on the loonie so far is 76.32 US cents to 76.42 US cents.
The Canadian dollar has been trading around its best level in five months this week as U.S. the gap between the yield on Canada’s two-year bond yield and its U.S. counterpart narrowed to the smallest differential since early 2018. The loonie looks headed to a gain of more than 3 per cent in June and has advanced more than 4 per cent since the start of the year, ranking it among the best performers in the G10.
In terms of the morning’s economic events, economists are expecting to seen a monthly increase in GDP of about 0.2 per cent in April after a surprise gain of 0.5 per cent the month before.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, says the Bank of Canada’s business outlook survey is probably one of the central bank’s influential indicators ahead of the central bank’s next policy decision.
“The survey period came as negative trade developments intensified (early May to early June), though US steel/aluminum tariffs were dropped,” she noted.
On world exchange markets, the U.S. dollar index sat at 96.217, unchanged on the week. The euro was steady but on track for its best monthly gain in 17 months as attention turns to the European Central Bank and efforts to bolster the economy.
“The elbow-room for the ECB to ease policy is far more limited than the (U.S.) Fed and that is weighing on the euro,” Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank told Reuters.
Tesla Inc said a single battery module caused a car to catch fire in Shanghai and it had revised its vehicle settings to further protect its batteries following an investigation into the incident. The company said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that the joint investigation team had conducted an investigation and analysis of the battery, software, manufacturing data and vehicle history.
Constellation Brands Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, driven by strong sales of its beers including the Modelo brand, sending its shares up 6 per cent in premarket trading. Net sales rose 2.5 per cent to US$2.10-billion in the first quarter ended May 31. Analysts had expected net sales of US$2.07-billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Constellation reported net loss attributable to the company of US$245.4-million, or US$1.30 per Class A share, compared with a profit of US$743.8-million, or US$3.77 per share, a year earlier. The decline was a result of equity losses in marijuana maker Canopy Growth, which is partly owned by Constellation.
Nike Inc. missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, as the world’s largest sportswear maker spent more on marketing and new product launches. The results were released after the close on Thursday. To generate more demand Nike has collaborated with more celebrities, sped up product development in its popular Jordan sneaker brand and ramped up marketing around major sporting events. However, the initiatives have not come cheap with the company’s costs rising 10 per cent to US$12.7-billion in the past 12 months. Nike’s net income fell to US$989-million, or 62 US cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from US$1.14-billion, or 69 UScents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 66 US cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares were down nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP at basic prices for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for May. Consensus is rises of 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent from April, respectively.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE Price Index for May. The Street expects a rise of 0.2 per cent from April and 1.6 per cent year-over-year.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q2.
