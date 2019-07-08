Equities
U.S. stock futures turned negative early Monday as world markets struggled after a strong U.S. jobs report pulled back expectations that a big rate cut by the Federal Reserve could be on the horizon. In Europe, indexes were mixed while Asian markets finished lower. On Bay Street, futures signalled a lower start for this country’s main stock index with crude prices relatively steady and investors awaiting the midweek rate announcement from the Bank of Canada.
“European markets are grinding higher in early trade today, as the prospect of a less aggressive Fed easing stance is holding back a full resumption of the bullish trend evident throughout June,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said.
He said markets are still pricing in a 100-per-cent chance of an interest rate cut when the Federal Reserve delivers its next policy announcement. However, he also noted that, ahead of Friday’s U.S. jobs report, markets had expected a 26-per-cent chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut at its next meeting at the end of the month. That has now dropped to 2.5 per cent.
In Canada, the Bank of Canada releases its next rate decision on Wednesday morning. Markets aren’t expecting any move on rates but the language in the accompanying statement will be key as global central banks shift toward a more dovish tone.
“While Canada is clearly facing different circumstances than the U.S., there’s a limit to how far the [Federal Reserve] can cut before the BoC is forced to follow suit. For now, this is not an issue as the Canadian data have had a solid run," Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist. said.
On the corporate front, Encana Corp.'s Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc. unit is selling natural gas assets in Oklahoma’s Arkoma Basin for US$165-million. The buyer wasn’t identified in a brief press release. Encana’s Arkoma assets include approximately 140,000 net acres of leasehold and current production of approximately 77 million cubic feet equivalent per day.
Cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. said it has received a compliance report from Health Canada saying that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ont., is non-compliant with certain regulations. CannTrust says its operations at its Pelham and Vaughan facilities remain fully licensed and the company continues to grow, cultivate, harvest and sell cannabis. Health Canada is conducting quality checks of product samples on hold at Pelham, with results expected in 10 to 12 business days. As a result, CannTrust said, some customers and patients will experience temporary product shortages. The company’s U.S.-listed shares were down sharply in premarket trading.
There were no major Canadian earnings on the calendar for Monday although later in the week investors will get results from Alimentation Couche-Tard, Aritzia Inc. and Cogeco Inc.
In Europe, markets started the day mixed. The pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed. Shares of Germany’s Deutsche Bank has jumped at the open on news that the troubled lender would pull out of its global equities sales and trading operations and scale back its investment banking as it cut thousands of jobs. However, as trading progressed the gains faded and the stock was negative in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX was off by 0.11 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.15 per cent.
In Asia, expectations of a more modest rate cut by the Fed also tempered investor sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.54 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.98 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady to modestly higher, bolstered by heightened tensions around Iran’s nuclear program.
The day range on Brent crude was US$64.06 to US$64.70 while the range on West Texas Intermediate was US$57.37 to US$57.91.
Tehran said on Sunday it will soon boost its uranium enrichment above a limit set by a 2015 nuclear deal. U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled the U.S. out of the agreement, warned that Iran “better be careful.”
“Oil markets are holding up better than I expected, especially with global equity markets turning south,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with Vanguard Markets, said. “More weight getting added to the Middle East GPR [geopolitical risk] index has oil traders back on headline watch.”
Prices also got a lift from Friday’s U.S. jobs report, which showed that economy added 224,000 new jobs, the most in five months. As well, U.S. energy companies reduced the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks as drillers follow through on plans to cut spending this year.
In other commodities, gold prices were higher as markets focus on global growth concerns. Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at US$1,406.79 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.6 per cent to US$1,408.90 an ounce.
“Despite the strong (U.S. jobs) numbers, the market is expecting a rate cut, just not as aggressive it would have been. We are still in a rate easing cycle right now,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
“Additionally, US$1,400 is a pretty strong support level for gold. Also, growth still remains weak globally and we have geo-political tension between the U.S. and Iran. Overall factors are still supportive for higher gold prices,” he added.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady as the U.S. dollar eased and investors look ahead to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate announcement and monetary policy report. The day range on the loonie so far is a fairly narrow 76.42 US cents to a 76.56 US cents.
“The BoC is nearly universally expected to keep rates steady at 1.75 per cent,” Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, said. “Unlike many of its developed market peers, the BoC is unlikely to introduce any easing bias. Instead, we expect GovCo to maintain that the current accommodative stance is appropriate and re-assert their data dependence.”
She said a solid string of reports should see the central bank upgrade its most recent GDP growth forecasts for the second quarter and the year. “The possibility of a dovish forecast change is there for 2020, which was last at 2.1 per cent, relying on optimistic contributions from business investment and net trade,” she said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar held close to its best level in three weeks as bets on a bigger U.S. rate cut decline. The dollar index stood at 97.233, down slightly on the day but near the three-week high of 97.443 hit on Friday.
The big story in global currencies was the sharp drop in the Turkish lira after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor, sparking worries about the bank’s independence. Turkey’s lira slid to as low as 5.8245 to the dollar , its lowest in two weeks, and was last down 1.7 per cent at 5.73, according to Reuters.
“Some naive market participants might still hope that the new central bank governor will come across as being independent in a statement announced for this week and at least does not cut interest rates right away,” Commerzbank analysts said.
“That may be the case but does not change the fact that medium term sensible Turkish monetary policy will not be possible.”
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 2.03 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note dipped to 2.53 per cent.
More company news
Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal will not proceed with a provisional US$5.9-billion order for Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets. Flyadeal has been reconsidering a commitment to order the Boeing jets after two MAX aircraft crashed in Ethiopia in March and Indonesia last October. Flyadeal announced on Sunday it would take delivery of 30 A320neos ordered by its parent, state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, at the Paris Air Show in June.
Apple Inc. shares were down more than 1 per cent in premarket trading after Rosenblatt Securities downgraded the stock, citing concern over weaker iPhone demand. Rosenblatt cut its rating on the stock to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral.' However, it kept its price target at US$150. Apple reports its latest results at the end of the month.
Economic news
(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for May. The Street expects an increase of US$17.5-billion
With Reuters and The Canadian Press
