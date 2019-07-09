Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower early Tuesday with the Federal Reserve continuing to draw focus ahead of tomorrow’s testimony by Fed chair Jerome Powell in Washington. European markets also started the day on the back foot, weighed down by a profit warning from German chemicals giant BASF. On Bay Street, futures were weaker with investors still a day out from the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement and its latest look at how the economy is faring.
On Wednesday, Mr. Powell delivers his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress. The remarks come ahead of the Fed’s next rate announcement late this month and investors are nervously awaiting signs of the central bank’s intentions. (Mr. Powell is also slated to speak early Tuesday at a Fed conference, although the topic is stress testing.)
“At the start of the month, some traders felt the Fed would cut rates in July, and again at the back end of the year, but some investors are adjusting their predictions for the U.S. central bank in light of last week’s respectable non-farm payroll report,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “The Fed might adopt more neutral language in order to temper exceptions.”
On Bay Street, central bank news also hovers in the background with the Bank of Canada set to make its latest rate announcement on Wednesday morning. Few expect a move on rates but markets will be closely watching the accompanying monetary policy report for signals of where borrowing costs may be going in coming months.
In corporate news, shares of soft drink giant Pepsico Inc. were positive in premarket trading after the company’s revenue topped forecasts in the latest quarter. Net revenue rose 2.2 per cent to US$16.45-billion in the second quarter. Analysts had expected revenue closer to US$16.43-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income attributable to the company rose to US$2.04-billion, or US$1.44 per share, from US$1.82-billion, or US$1.28 per share, a year earlier.
On this side of the border, retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard releases its quarterly results after the close of trading. The Laval, Que.,-based company hiked its quarterly dividend by 25 per cent in May after posting record third-quarter earnings.
Overseas, a profit warning from Germany’s BASF sideswiped markets. The company’s stock fell 5.6 per cent after it cited trade tensions for an expected 30-per-cent decline in adjusted annual profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.64 per cent with autos and chemicals stocks in the red. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.04 per cent and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.41 per cent.
In Asia, stocks ended mostly on a down note with Apple Inc. suppliers under pressure after an analyst downgrade on expected weaker demand for the company’s flagship iPhone. Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.14 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.76 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced as supply concerns centred on tensions in the Middle East offset worries over weaker global economic growth. Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were positive heading into the North American trading day with Brent moving in a range of US$63.76 to US$64.73. WTI has a range of US$57.29 to US$58.16.
“On top of the duelling narrative between Iran tension and global demand concerns keeping traders guessing, Fed policy uncertainty is also weighing on oil market sentiment if today’s price action in Asia is any indication as policy confusion was feeding into the oil markets conundrum,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with Vanguard Markets, said.
He noted that a weaker global economic outlook is keeping downward pressure on prices, although tensions around Iran’s nuclear program are putting a floor under prices.
“The fact that Iran tension is not boosting prices more considerably continues to emphasize the markets singularly focused nature on the demand side of the equation,” he said. “Under these conditions, It is challenging to hold a robustly bullish conviction when the markets continue to overplay lousy economic news into the demand side of the equation.”
Later Tuesday, markets also get the weekly inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute. Markets are looking for a decline of about 3.6 million barrels, marking the fourth straight week of lower inventories.
Elsewhere, gold prices were slightly lower as the U.S. dollar firmed although nervous equity markets limited the losses.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,393.03 per ounce as of 0740 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,395.70 an ounce.
“Weakness in gold prices is largely due to easing of rate cut expectations and bond yields are recovering. Markets continue to price in a 25 basis point cut but it looks like sentiment is easing and the dollar has rebounded,” Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures, told Reuters.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was down slightly as its U.S. counterpart gained on global currency markets on expectations that the Fed wouldn’t cut rates as much as initially expected when it meets again later this month.
The loonie was trading around the midpoint of the day range of 76.14 US cents to 76.39 US cents at last check. The loonie has been trading around its best levels in eight months ahead of the Bank of Canada interest rate announcement, due Wednesday.
On the data front, Tuesday’s offerings are relatively meager with just Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.'s June housing starts set for release.
“Overnight markets have been very quiet ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony tomorrow,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole noted. “Rates markets remain almost exactly priced for a 25-basis-point cut at the July 31 Federal Open Market Committee meeting and for around 60 basis points of easing cumulatively through (the second half of the year).”
On global currency markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rival currencies, rose 0.1 per cent to 97.488, a three-week high. The euro, meanwhile, fell to a low of US$1.1206, its lowest since mid-June.
The Turkish lira steadied after sharp declines caused by President Tayyip Erdogan’s dismissal of the central bank governor over the weekend, a move that prompted worries about the bank’s independence. The lira at one point slid to a two-week low of 5.8245 to the U.S. dollar and was last quoted at 5.7335, according to Reuters on Tuesday morning.
In bonds, yields on U.S. Treasurys moved higher. The yield on the 10-year note was up at 2.06 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.533 per cent.
More company news:
Billionaire Richard Branson’s space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, plans to go public by the end of this year as part of a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by venture-capital firms Social Capital and Hedosophia, the companies said on Tuesday. The SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, will take a 49-per-cent stake in Virgin Galactic, valuing the deal at pro forma enterprise value of US$1.5-billion.
U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp said Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden will also serve as the company’s chairman from Aug. 1, replacing Wes Bush, who will resign after being in the role since 2011. Ms. Warden, who previously served as the chief operating officer of the company, was appointed CEO on Jan. 1.
Japanese company Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty franchise, was fined 6.2 million euros by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday for preventing cross-border sales of its products in Europe. The European Commission, which started an investigation into the company and several others two years ago, said Sanrio’s non-exclusive licensing agreements breached EU antitrust rules. The anti-competitive practices occurred from January 2008 to December 2018.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for June. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 3.1 per cent from May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for May. Estimate is a decline of 10 per cent from April.
(8:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives opening remarks at Fed conference on stress testing.
