Equities
U.S. stock futures were trending slightly lower early Wednesday while world markets spun their wheels ahead of key testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in Washington. MSCI’s all-country index was little changed while Europe put in a subdued start as traders await an indication of the powerful central bank’s plan for interest rates. On Bay Street, futures were modestly lower with crude prices rising and investors looking ahead to the Bank of Canada’s morning rate announcement.
The Bank of Canada announcement is due just after the opening bell. Economists are expecting no move on interest rates. The bank also releases its quarterly monetary policy report, which should offer a hint of where rates will head in the future, and a news conference is scheduled for later in the morning. South of the border, Mr. Powell also delivers his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress. Question marks continue to hover over the Fed’s plans. Markets have priced in a rate cut at the end of the month, but most now are doubting anything more than a quarter-point reduction.
“Much of the rally in global stocks that lasted until late June/early July was built on the prediction the Fed would cut interest rates in July, and possibly again later in the year, and in light of the latest non-farm payrolls report, some traders are less hopeful about the prospect of two rate cuts,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “There is a sense that some investors got ahead of themselves when it come Fed predictions.”
Overnight, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the Fed has been debating the risks of letting the U.S. economy run a “little hotter.”
In corporate news, shares of Bombardier Inc. will be at the forefront when trading starts following reports that the company plans to cut as much as half the work force at its Thunder Bay rail-car plant. The Globe reports this morning that the company plans to cut 550 jobs. The plan employs about 1,100 workers. The announcement could come as soon as today.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. said Wednesday that Alan Hair has stepped down as the company’s president and chief executive. Industry veteran Peter Kukielski has been named interim CEO.
In earnings, results are due from Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. On Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond and PriceSmart report after the close of trading.
Overseas, European markets were little changed as investors await the Fed chair’s comments. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.16 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.38 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.09 per cent.
In Asia, markets were also in a holding pattern. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.15 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.31 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher helped by a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and the evacuation of rigs in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of an expected storm.
West Texas Intermediate added as much as 2 per cent in early going and had a day range of US$58.35 to US$59.18. The range on Brent crude is US$64.63 to US$65.47.
Prices got a lift from a report late Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute showing that U.S. crude stocks fell by 8.1 million barrels last week to 461.4 million barrels. Analysts had been looking for a decline closer to 3 million barrels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly report later Wednesday morning. Analysts are expecting to see a decline in oil inventories by about 3.56 million barrels.
“Prices are finely balanced right now as investors await fresh stimulus,” Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at FOREX.com, told Reuters. “The stimulus could come in the form of a sharp change in U.S. crude oil inventories.”
U.S. oil was also drew support from news that major producers had started evacuating and shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical disturbance may become a storm later on Wednesday or Thursday.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as the U.S. dollar found its footing ahead of Mr. Powell’s remarks.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,391.35 per ounce. U.S. gold futures, too, slipped 0.5 per cent to $1,393.50 an ounce.
“Given the impressive rally the metal underwent in June, it isn’t a major surprise that gold has pulled back a bit,” CMC Markets’ David Madden said in a note. “Should the commodity drift lower, it might find support in the US$1,380 region, and a break below that region might put the US$1,360 on the radar.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was a touch firmer as the U.S. dollar firmed against world currencies and traders await the Bank of Canada’s rate decision, due at 10 a.m. ET.
The day range on the Canadian dollar is 76.12 US cents to 76.22 US cents.
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its key rate at 1.75 per cent. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says it’s unlikely the central bank will introduce any easing bias.
“Instead, we expect GovCo to maintain that the current accommodative stance is appropriate and re-assert their data dependence,” Mr. Cole said. “A solid string of indicators suggests upgrades to the BoC’s April MPR GDP growth forecasts for Q2 and 2019 as a whole. The BoC’s April global and U.S. growth forecasts are already below the consensus so a major downgrade there is not necessary at this stage.”
On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar index was at 97.503 after touching 97.588 during the previous, which was the highest since June 19.
“Coming off the back of a stronger than expected jobs report Chairman Powell is unlikely to paint as grim a picture as what is currently priced into the financial markets,” Derek Halpenny, currency strategist at MUFG, said.
“So the risk today is toward U.S. rates moving a little higher and the dollar strengthening modestly further in response.”
Yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to a three-week high of 2.11 per cent.
Other company news
WestJet Airlines says proxy adviser firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. are recommending that WestJet shareholders vote for the proposed acquisition of the carrier by Onex Corp. The deal will be put to a vote at a meeting on July 23.
U.S. online retailer Amazon does not have to provide a helpline phone number to consumers, Europe’s top court said on Wednesday in a ruling that could boost e-commerce merchants. Amazon found itself in the dock after the German Federal Union of Consumer Organisations and Associations said its German website breached the country’s consumer protection laws by not informing consumers in a clear and comprehensible manner about its telephone and fax numbers.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. missed expectations as its net income attributable to shareholders decreased 25 per cent to US$293.1-million in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year on a dip in revenues. The Laval, Que.-based convenience store chain says it earned 52 US cents per share for the period ended April 28, down from 69 US cents per share or US$391-million a year earlier. The company received a net tax benefit of US$69.7-million in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2018 from U.S. tax cuts. Adjusted profit of 52 US cents per share compared with 59 US cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue fell 3.7 per cent to US$13.1-billion from US$13.6-billion. The results were released after Tuesday’s close.
The District of Columbia sued Marriott International Inc on Tuesday, claiming that mandatory resort fees at its hotels are illegal and deceptive, the attorney general’s office said. “Marriott reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in profit by deceiving consumers about the true price of its hotel rooms,” said District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. “Bait-and-switch advertising and deceptive pricing practices are illegal.” Marriott declined to comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit said that 189 Marriott properties worldwide impose fees ranging from $9 to $95 a day.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Monetary Policy Report and policy announcement.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for May. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report to the House Financial Services Committee.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes released
With Reuters and The Canadian Press
