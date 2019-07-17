Equities
U.S. stock futures were modestly higher as fresh trade tensions and investor nervousness over U.S. bank earnings injects a new round of uncertainty into the markets. Overseas, European markets were mixed in morning trading with threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to hit China with more tariffs weighing on sentiment. Bay Street futures were slightly firmer as crude prices steadied after the previous session’s losses.
Concern over the state of trade talks between China and the United States moved back to the forefront after Mr. Trump threatened tariffs on another US$325-billion in Chinese imports. The comments came after a World Trade Organization ruling that could allow China to levy sanctions on the U.S. if it doesn’t remove certain tariffs that break WTO rules. Mr. Trump said Tuesday, in reference to current trade negotiations, that the two sides still have “a long way to go.”
“There are precious few signs that any progress is being made, and thus we have seen the focus shift onto the Fed (last week) and now earnings,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst with IB, said in an early note. " With a host of U.S. banks in the spotlight this week, the headline profitability has been somewhat overshadowed by falling net interest margins which will only get worse when the Fed stat cutting rates."
Citi, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have all reported this week, posting weaker net interest margins, a signal that low interest rates are having an impact on the bottom line. Wednesday morning, Bank of America reported a 10-per-cent increase in quarterly profit. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$7.11-billion, or 74 US cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$6.47-billion, or 63 US cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue, net of interest expense, was up about 2 per cent at US$23.08 billion.
Outside banks, earnings are also due from streaming giant Netflix Inc after the close. Netflix stock is up more than 36 per cent so far this year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect to see adjusted earnings of about 77 US cents on revenue of US$4.93-billion. Net new subscribers are expected to come in around 352,000 in the United States and 4.8 million international. Netflix had warned in April of weaker new subscriber growth.
IBM is also scheduled to report.
On this side of the border, Kinder Morgan Canada reports its latest results. Markets also get a reading on inflation with economists expecting lower gas prices to push the annual headline rate of inflation to 2 per cent in June from 2.4 per cent the previous month.
Overseas, major European markets were tempered in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 edging up 0.13 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was just below break even. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were both up about 0.11 per cent.
In Asia, trade concerns pushed major markets lower. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished off 0.09 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.31 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices steadied after a smaller-than-expected decline in crude inventories sent both Brent and West Texas Intermediate sharply lower during the previous session.
Both benchmarks were positive early on with Brent moving in a day range of US$64.41 to US$64.98. WTI has a range for the day so far of US$57.46 to US$58.01.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels last week to 460 million barrels. Analysts had been looking for a decline of about 2.7 million barrels for the week. The report came after significant production cuts in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of hurricane Barry last week. The number suggested the cuts had a modest effect on inventories.
Markets will get a clearer picture Wednesday morning with the release of government figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Oil stockpiles are anticipated to fall by over 2.6 million barrels,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “Keep in mind, last week oil stockpiles dropped by over 9 million barrels. Gasoline inventories are expected to decline by 925,000 barrels.”
Reuters, meanwhile, reports that more than half of daily crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline on Tuesday in the wake of hurricane Barry, as most oil companies were re-staffing facilities to resume production. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said 1.1 million barrels per day of oil, or 58 per cent of the region’s total, and 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained shut, the news agency said.
In other commodities, gold prices were lower as the U.S. dollar firmed following stronger-than-forecast retail sales numbers. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,401.60 per ounce. If the declines hold, Wednesday would be the third straight session of weaker prices. U.S. gold futures for August delivery shed 0.6 per cent to US$1,403.10.
Copper retreated from a two-week high on Wednesday after Mr. Trump threatened to impose further tariffs on China, a move which could dent demand for metals. Three-month copper on the LME fell 1.3 per cent to US$5,933.50 per tonne, after touching its highest since July 1 in the previous session.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher early on after pulling back from nine-month highs during the previous session on oil’s sharp decline. At last check, the loonie was sitting near the upper end of the day range of 76.38 US cents to 76.61 US cents.
Traders are now awaiting Statistics Canada’s report on June inflation. Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to fall back to 2 per cent from 2.4 per cent in May on the back of lower gasoline prices. Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, says natural gas prices should also see a significant drop of about 5 per cent. Other significant factors, she said, would include a 16.7-per-cent increase in vegetables from year earlier levels. Vegetables account for 1.2 per cent of the total basket of goods in the consumer price index.
“Still, the average of the BoC’s core measures should remain in the 1.9-2.1 per cent range seen since February 2018 (last at 2.1 per cent),” she said.
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index was down modestly at 97.309 after jumping to a week high on Tuesday following the retail sales figures. The number were seen as tempering any lingering expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by a half percentage point at the end of the month. Markets are now expecting a quarter point reduction.
The euro fell to a one-week low against the U.S. dollar and towards the lower end of this year’s trading range, weighed down by expectations of monetary policy easing and investors’ preference for the higher-yielding U.S. currency. Markets are currently waiting for the European Central Bank’s policy meeting next week and the expectation the central bank may unveil fresh stimulus.
The euro was unchanged at US$1.1214 even after euro zone consumer price inflation was revised up to 1.3 per cent year-on-year in June and construction output showed a small contraction in May. Earlier in the session, the euro touched its lowest level since July 9. The euro is now down by more than 2 per cent this year against the U.S. dollar.
In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields were a touch lower on continued trade concerns. The yield on the 10-year note was down at 2.096 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 2.612 per cent.
More company news
EU antitrust regulators will investigate Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, to see if its use of other merchants’ data breaches EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday. The investigation will focus on Amazon’s standard agreements with marketplace sellers and its use of data in choosing winners of the “buy box,” which allows consumers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts, the EU enforcer said.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says its net income jumped more than two-thirds to $724-million or $5.17 per diluted share in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $436-million or $3.04 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased by 13 per cent to $1.98-billion last quarter, a record for the second quarter and up from $1.75-billion a year ago. CP Rail says its adjusted earnings per diluted share hit $4.30, rising 36 per cent from $3.16 in 2018. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $4.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 37-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by demand for its heart devices and FreeStyle Libre system used to monitor blood sugar levels. The company’s net earnings rose to US$1-billion, or 56 US cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$733-million, or 41 US cents per share, a year earlier.
Canopy Rivers Inc. reported a loss of $1.8-million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of nearly $14.6-million in the same quarter last year. The venture capital arm of marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. says the loss amounted to two cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of 11 cents per diluted share a year ago. Operating income for what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled nearly $6.1-million, down from $19.5-million a year earlier.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada releases its June inflation rate. Consensus is for a year-over-year rate of 2.0 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada release its May manufacturing sales and manufacturing orders. Estimates are for an increase of 1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. release its June housing starts and building permits. Consensus is for a decrease of 0.7 per cent and an increase of 0.1 per cent, respectively.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. releases its Beige Book on economic conditions.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.