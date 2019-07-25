Equities
U.S. stocks were mixed early Thursday with tech heavyweights Amazon Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. set to report results after the bell. Major European markets were treading water waiting for the European Central Bank’s morning policy decision. In Canada, TSX futures were marginally lower as investors sift through results from this country’s energy sector.
“Traders are divided whether the ECB will cut the deposit rate or not, but some sort of dovish update is expected,” David Madden, analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “The central bank for the euro zone [is] mindful the Federal Reserve are likely to cut rates next week, and they might want to get their rate cut in first. On the other hand, the ECB might sit back and wait for the Federal Reserve to act, and shape their policy around the Fed’s decision.”
The decision is due before the start of North American trading.
On Bay Street, energy shares will be at the forefront as Husky Energy, Cenovus and Precision Drilling all deliver their latest results.
Suncor Energy reported after Wednesday’s close, posting a 5-per-cent increase in second-quarter operating profit and higher upstream production. Net earnings jumped to $2.73-billion or $1.74 per share on a one-time tax recovery of $1.12-billion. Suncor’s total production rose to a record 803,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter. Last year, the company produced 661,770 (boepd).
Cenovus, meanwhile, posted a quarterly profit versus a loss in the year-earlier period. Net earnings from continuing operations was $1.78-billion, or $1.45 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $410-million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. Total production fell to 443,318 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 518,530 boe/d in the quarter.
On Wall Street, the earnings deluge continues. During Wednesday’s session both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq managed to touch record levels after Texas Instruments offered reassuring comments about global chip demand. That helped take the edge off weak results from blue chips Boeing Co. and Caterpillar Inc. Semiconductor stocks put in a solid showing in Asia overnight building on Wednesday’s gains.
Tech shares continue to be in the spotlight Thursday. Facebook Inc. shares were up 2 per cent in premarket trading after the social media giant’s revenue beat market forecasts in the latest quarter. Quarterly revenue rose to US$16.9-billion from US$13.2-billion a year ago, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$16.5-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, Facebook also cautioned that new data privacy rules and upcoming privacy product changes could slow future revenue growth and raise costs.
After the close, Amazon and Alphabet both report their latest results. On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused Amazon of having “destroyed the retail industry across America.” The comments came after news that the U.S. Justice Department would launch an antitrust probe of that country’s biggest tech names. In its latest report, The range on per-share earnings forecasts for Amazon in the latest quarter range from US$5.29 to US$5.70. Amazon has beat earnings forecasts for the last seven straight quarters. The retailer’s Prime memberships are also seen growing.
Google-parent Alphabet is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of US$13.97 on revenue of US$30.84-billion, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg. Revenue will be of particular interest to the markets after the company surprised with a sharp deceleration in revenue growth in the preceding quarter. Alphabet’s stock has also been trailing the Nasdaq, rising just under 10 per cent to date this year compared with the index’s more than 20-per-cent gain.
Starbucks also reports after the close of trading.
Overseas, European markets were modestly higher ahead of the ECB decision. the pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.31 per cent in morning trading with most sectors in the black. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.03 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.54 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished mostly higher with semiconductor stocks helping boost sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.48 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.25 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei rose 0.22 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were up in early going, continuing to rise on heightened tensions in the Middle East and a sharp drop in U.S. inventories. Brent crude was last trading near the top of the day range of US$63.08 to US$63.90. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$55.86 to US$56.46. WTI was also sitting comfortably near the upper end of that spread.
Thursday’s gains came after a disappointing reading on the global manufacturing sector sent prices lower a day earlier. Brent had its first losing day in four with prices falling about 1 per cent. WTI lost 1.6 per cent on Wednesday.
“Prices have since stabilized in Asia as oil traders know OPEC policy compliance remains sturdy, and with global central banks preparing to unleash torrents of cheap money, its unlikely oil markets will fall off the cliff,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, said.
He said prices continue to draw support from Middle East tensions after Iran seized a British tanker last week. The military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader was quoted on Wednesday as saying any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation, according to a Reuters report.
“But as this drags on, traders are only halfheartedly pricing in potential boots on the ground risk,” Mr. Innes said. “Suggesting any market top side ambitions will continue to fall prey to the deteriorating global economic backdrop.”
Also bolstering prices on Thursday was a U.S. government weekly report showing that U.S. crude stocks fell by 11 million barrels last week, far more than the market had been expecting.
“While that draw was influenced by temporary factors - Hurricane Barry - U.S. crude inventories have plunged by 40 million barrels over the last six weeks, suggesting the oil market is finally rebalancing,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were mostly steady with market focus moving to the ECB meeting. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,426.76 per ounce. Prices were short of last week’s peak at US$1,452.60. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,427 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed, settling near the higher end of the day range of 76.08 US cents to 76.17 US cents as focus remains largely on international foreign exchange markets.
Markets are now turning their focus to next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, with most now expecting a quarter point rate cut. Attention will likely be placed on where the powerful central bank sees rates going for the rest of the year and whether further cuts are in store. Ahead of the Fed decision, markets get a first look at U.S. second-quarter GDP on Friday. The consensus is for growth of about 1.8 per cent in the quarter, down from 3.1 per cent in the first quarter.
There were no major Canadian economic reports set for release Thursday.
On global markets, the euro hit a new two-month low against the U.S. dollar ahead of the ECB decision. The decline was heightened by a bigger-than-expected fall in the German Ifo index of current business conditions to 99.4 in July from 100.8 in June. A Reuters poll of economists had expected a decline to 100.4.
“I doubt that anything the ECB does or says provides much comfort” for the euro, said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale.
The euro dropped earlier to US$1.1122, the lowest it’s been since May 30, trading down 0.1 per cent on the day at US$1.1128. It has shed more than 2 per cent of its value so far this month.
Elsewhere, the pound remained below US$1.25 and not far off the 27-month low seen last week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his mostly Brexiteer cabinet.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.031 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.562 per cent.
More company news
Husky Energy Inc reported a 17.4-per-cent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company’s crude production fell on the back of mandatory output cuts by the Alberta government and its refineries processed less oil. Net earnings fell to $370-million, or 36 cents a share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $448-million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier. The Calgary-based company’s average quarterly production fell to 268,400 barrels of oil equivalents a day (boepd) from 295,500 boepd.
Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported quarterly profit slightly below analyst estimates, hurt by lower copper and zinc prices. The ongoing U.S.-China trade war and slowing macroeconomic outlook have hurt copper prices and other base metal prices, hurting Teck’s income. Production at its steelmaking coal operations, its biggest business, increased by about 1.6 per cent to 6.4 million tonnes in the second quarter. But the company slightly trimmed its steelmaking coal production guidance to 25.5 million to 26 million in tonnes in 2019, from an earlier guidance of 26 million to 26.5 million tonnes. The Vancouver-based company said adjusted profit fell to $459-million, or $0.81 per share, in the second quarter ended on June 30, from $653 million, or $1.12 per share, in the year-ago period. Analysts on average expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Diversified manufacturer 3M Co reported a 39-per-cent drop in quarterly profit, but reiterated its full-year earnings forecast as it fought the impact of slowing global growth, sending its shares up 4 per cent before the opening bell. The company’s sales fell key markets including Asia Pacific but expanded 2 per cent in the United States. Net income attributable to 3M fell to US$1.13-billion, or US$1.92 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.86-billion, or US$3.07 per share, a year earlier. The maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape earned US$2.20 on an adjusted basis.
Comcast Corp reported second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates as it added more high-speed internet customers, but it lost more video and phone customers than expected. Overall revenue missed analyst estimates. Net income attributable to Comcast fell to US$3.13-billion, or 68 US cents per share, from US$3.22-billion, or 69 US cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 78 US cents per share, beating estimates of 75 US cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Comcast reported revenue of US$26.86-billion on a pro-forma basis, which fell short of Wall Street expectations of US$27.06-billion.
Economic news
830 a.m. (ET) U.S. durable goods orders for June. Consensus is for a rise of 0.8 per cent from May.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press
