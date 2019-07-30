Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a lower open as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting and an onslaught of earnings starts rolling out.
Markets are anticipating a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed and will be watching closely for signals of future potential cuts. It would be the first rate cut in a decade.
Markets ended mixed Monday as investors weighed renewed trade talks between the U.S. and China, as well as the upcoming Fed decision, and oil prices slid.
In corporate news, CannTrust shares could get hit after The Globe and Mail reported that the former chair of CannTrust Holdings Inc. – along with a company director – sold $6-million of the company’s stock in the weeks after he was informed in writing that the cannabis producer was illegally growing marijuana plants in unlicensed rooms. Trading records show that a holding company controlled by Eric Paul and director Mark Litwin sold nearly $1-million worth of shares on Nov. 16 last year. That was the same day a CannTrust executive sent, and Mr. Paul replied to, an e-mail that outlined the company’s illicit growing operations. The holding company, called Cannamed Financial Corp., sold a further $5-million in CannTrust shares over the next 30 days, according to records filed with the Canadian System for Electronic Disclosure for Insiders (SEDI).
Shares of Under Armour were down 5.3 per cent in premarket trading after it reported a 1 per cent rise in quarterly revenue as higher demand for its footwear in international markets offset weak performance in the United States. But that was lower than expectations and the company also gave weak earnings guidance.
Shares of Beyond Meat tumbled 14 per cent in premarket trading after it announced mixed quarterly results and a secondary share offering late Monday.
Procter & Gamble rose 3.4 per cent in premarket trading after posted earnings and revenue beat expectations.
Shares of Capital One were down 4.6 per cent after the company announced a data breach and that a hacker gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications, including six million from Canada, the bank said Monday as federal authorities arrested a suspect in the case.
Overseas, brewing no-deal Brexit worries sent the pound sinking towards a two-year low versus the euro and roughed up Irish bonds on Tuesday, while stock markets wilted before what is expected to be the first cut in U.S. rates since the financial crisis.
Europe’s markets suffered a stormy start as the pound followed its worst day of the year with another 0.5 per cent swoon against all the major currencies.
A blizzard of fiery talk on Monday that included the new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling his predecessor’s Brexit plans dead and its new foreign minister labelling the European Union “stubborn” kept the slide intact.
European shares slipped as grim forecasts from German chemicals and drugs giant Bayer and airline Lufthansa soured sentiment, although the weakness of the pound kept London’s blue-chip FTSE index just about out of the red.
Britain’s FTSE was up 0.11 per cent, Germany’s DAX was down 1.7 per cent and France’s CAC was off 0.9 per cent.
Asia was a bit more positive overnight. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent, showing limited reaction to the Bank of Japan’s widely anticipated decision to stand pat on monetary policy. Shanghai rose 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.2 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices rose for a fourth day on optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve will this week cut interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years, supporting fuel consumption in the world’s biggest oil user.
Brent crude rose 56-U.S.-cents to US$64.27 a barrel. It is set for a monthly decline of more than 3 per cent, however, due to lingering worries about oil demand.
U.S. crude was up 44-U.S.-cents at US$57.31 a barrel, but also set for a monthly decrease of around 1.8 per cent.
“Price support was provided by the resumption of the U.S.-China trade talks and by the general belief that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates,” PVM analysts said in a note.
Gold prices firmed on Tuesday ahead of the Fed meeting.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,427.85 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 per cent at US$1,428.30 per ounce.
“The big question is what the tone of the Fed will be tomorrow. Interest rates are overwhelmingly likely to be cut. It’s just a question of by how much,” said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.
“Gold is still at six-year highs. Although it has been close to US$1,450 recently, it seems to have found a level around US$1,425.”
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading down slightly at 75.9 cents US even as oil and gold prices rose.
“It’s just a holding period (for the loonie) ahead of the Fed” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the U.S. dollar traded near a two-month high of 98.206.
The Fed is forecast to cut its target interest rate range on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 2.00 per cent-2.25 per cent.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell slightly to 2.049 per cent while Canada 10-year bonds fell slightly to 1.462 per cent.
Other corporate news
Air Canada reported a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter, as the carrier flew more high-paying passengers, helping it weather the initial impact of the Boeing 737 Max grounding.
Newell Brands Inc named Ravi Saligram, the outgoing chief executive officer of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, as its top boss, the U.S. household goods maker said on Tuesday.
Nutrien Ltd missed estimates for quarterly earnings and cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday, as the fertilizer maker struggles with recent floods in the U.S. midwest that delayed planting and a prolonged trade war.
China’s Huawei Technologies said revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2 per cent – faster than a year ago – despite an intense U.S. campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.
Earnings include: Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Acadian Timber Corp.; Air Canada; Alacer Gold Corp.; Altria Group; Amgen Inc.; Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; Apple Inc.; BP; Bayer AG; Capstone Mining Corp.; Cardinal Energy Ltd.; Colliers International Group Inc.; ConocoPhillips; Corning Inc.; Cummins Inc.; Detour Gold Corp.; Dundee Precious Metals Inc.; Eaton Corp. PLC; Ecolab Inc.; Electronic Arts Inc.; Eli Lilly & Co.; Equitable Group Inc.; First National Financial Corp.; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Gilead Sciences Inc.; HCA Healthcare; Horizon North Logistics Inc.; Intact Financial Corp.; Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.; Mastercard Inc.; Melcor REIT; Merck & Company Inc.; Morguard North American Residential; North American Construction Group Ltd.; Pfizer Inc.; Procter & Gamble Co.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; Stelco Holdings Inc.; WestJet Airlines Ltd.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for June. The Street is projecting increases of 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent from May, respectively.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for June. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.2 per cent from May and 1.7 per cent year-over-year.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. Case-Shiller Home Price Index for May. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from May and 2.4 per cent year-over-year.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence for July. The Street expects a reading of 124.4, up from 121.5 in June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from May.
Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins. U.S.-China talks begin in Shanghai.
With files from Reuters