Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a positive open as investors anticipate the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.
The Fed will make its announcement at 2 p.m. ET. Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Most expect the Fed will cut rates by a quarter-point for the first time since the financial crisis 10 years ago to lift the U.S. economy amid ongoing trade tensions with China and others. Seventy-eight per cent of traders now price a 25 basis point cut, with the likelihood of a deeper easing diminishing as data, including second-quarter economic growth and consumer confidence, has beaten forecasts.
The key will also be whether the Fed signals if it will be open to further cuts to shore up the world’s largest economy in the face of slowing global growth and the fallout from trade conflicts.
On Tuesday, fresh trade war fears led markets lower after U.S. President Donald Trump warned China against waiting out his first term in office before finalizing a trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 presidential contest, the outcome could be no agreement or a worse one.
He also tweeted that Beijing wasn’t keeping its promise to buy more U.S. agricultural goods, which dampened hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal amid talks this week. China dismissed that accusation and said it has purchased U.S. agricultural products.
Apple shares rose 4.2 per cent in premarket trading after its quarterly earnings, released late Tuesday, beat expectations.
General Electric shares were up 4.5 per cent after its earnings beat expectations and it forecast strong cash flow. It also announced CFO Jamie Miller was stepping down but staying on during the leadership transition.
In Canada, CannTrust Holdings Inc. is in "regular contact” with the Ontario Securities Commission, but has not been told it is under formal investigation by securities regulators, said the company’s interim CEO, Robert Marcovitch. Its U.S.-listed stock was up 5.6 per cent in premarket trading.
Overseas, MSCI’s broadest global stock index and Europe’s pan regional STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 per cent, the latter flirting with a fresh one-month low as worries over trade wars and Brexit offset encouraging signals from the earnings season. London’s FTSE fell 0.7 per cent while Frankfurt stocks gained 0.2 per cent and Paris was treading water, up 0.07 per cent.
In Asia, shares ex-Japan fell to a six-week low with China mainland stocks down nearly 1 per cent and Hong Kong tumbling 1.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei declined by 0.9 per cent.
China data showing factory activity shrank for the third month in a row in July added to the sombre mood.
Commodities
Oil prices rose for a fifth day, supported by a drop in U.S. inventories and investor expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at US$65.12 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to US$58.25 a barrel.
“The [Fed] move has long been anticipated and represents a double boon for oil prices – on one hand it should encourage U.S. oil demand and on the other it will apply downward pressure on the dollar,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock.
Oil stockpiles fell again last week, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories fell by 6 million barrels to 443 million barrels in the week ended July 26, against a forecast for a drop of 2.6 million barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gold held steady, on track for a third straight month of gains, as traders awaited the Fed decision.
Spot gold was flat at US$1,430.74 per ounce , while U.S. gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,431.50 an ounce.
Expectations for an interest rate cut by the U.S. Fed and other major central banks, which would cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, have put the metal on track for a 1.5-per-cent gain for July.
“The gold market will focus more on the communication, whether the Fed leaves the door open for more rate cuts later this year citing global growth worries,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
“This may lead to some more upside in gold prices.”
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar rose and was trading at the 76 cents US level as oil and gold prices held firm.
The U.S. dollar hovered just off two-month highs robust U.S. data all but eliminated chances the Fed will deliver a half-point interest rate cut, while the euro remained near two-year lows on weak inflation and growth readings.
The focus will instead be on whether the Fed leaves the door open for further easing to insulate the economy from slowing global growth and fallout from trade conflicts.
Markets are pricing three cuts by year-end, the CME’s Fedwatch tool shows.
“A 50 bps cut would provide reason for bigger swings but we see little chance of that. With President Trump yesterday demanding a larger cut in a tweet, we have a very compelling reason for the Fed to deliver just 25bps,” analysts at MUFG told clients, referring to the Fed’s need to show it will resist White House pressure for major easing.
While the dollar is unlikely to weaken after the cut, any mention from Fed chairman Jerome Powell of global downside risks means “scope for dollar strength should be limited”, they added.
The dollar index was flat around 98.08 after pulling back from a two-month high of 98.206 touched on Tuesday. It is however set for its biggest monthly gain since October and is up for the ninth straight day.
Other corporate news
The Trump administration said on Tuesday it would lift an Obama-era restriction on the world’s biggest undeveloped gold and copper resource owned by Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd .
Ontario Power Generation Inc said on Tuesday its unit had entered a deal with affiliates of pipeline company TC Energy Corp to buy three natural gas-fired plants in Ontario for about C$2.87 billion.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal needs to be approved without delay, but Democrats and organized labor said certain provisions must first be improved.
Earnings include: Alamos Gold Inc.; Allied Properties REIT; American Tower Corp.; AvalonBay Communities Inc.; Ballard Power Systems Inc.; Brookfield Business Partners LP; Brookfield Renewable Partners LP; CGI Inc.; CT REIT; Cargojet Inc.; Centamin PLC; Centerra Gold Inc.; Champion Iron Ltd.; Easyhome Ltd.; EcoSynthetix Inc.; Element Fleet Management Corp.; Encana Corp.; Equinix Inc.; General Electric Co.; Golden Star Resources Ltd.; Granite REIT; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Humana Inc.; Hydrogenics Corp.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Liberty Health Sciences Inc.; Marriott International Inc.; McEwen Mining Inc.; MEG Energy Corp.; MetLife Inc.; Methanex Corp.; Morguard REIT; Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.; Qualcomm Inc.; Real Matters Inc.; Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.; Seven Generations Energy Ltd.; Sherritt International Corp.; Sierra Wireless Inc.; SilverCrest Metals Inc.; Slate Retail REIT; Spin Master Corp.; Sprint Corp.; Sun Life Financial Inc.; Taseko Mines Ltd.; Trevali Mining Corp.; Vale ADR; Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.;
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for July. Consensus is an increase of 150,000 from June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Real GDP at Basic Prices for May. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.3 per cent from April.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Industrial Product Price Index for June. Estimate is a decline of 0.2 per cent from May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Raw Materials Price Index for June. Estimate is a decline of 4.5 per cent from May.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Employment Cost Index for Q2. Consensus is a rise of 0.7 per cent from Q1 and 2.8 per cent year-over-year.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for July.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.
With files from Reuters