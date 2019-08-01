Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a positive open , bouncing back after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened expectations of further rate hikes.
On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cut rates by a quarter point for the first time in more than a decade, suggesting that global trade issues and “muted inflation” warranted the cut.
However, he also called the cut a “midcycle adjustment,” hinting that this was not the start of a spate of rate cuts this year. That sent markets sharply lower. Investors had been expecting up to more than 100 basis points of easing from the Fed over the next year.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter said Powell had “let us down” by not signalling that more rate cuts were definitely on the way.
“We believe the Fed is trying to thread the needle, balancing market jitters about slowing global growth with robust consumer spending and a strong job market in the U.S.,” said Nick Maroutsos, co-head of global bonds at Janus Henderson.
“In other words, by cutting just 25 bps, the Fed is trying to bolster market confidence while also keeping some dry powder in reserve in case of an economic shock.”
Adding to worries, the United States and China on Wednesday ended a brief round of trade talks without much progress in ending their year-long tariff war.
Overseas, global shares recoiled overnight following remarks from Powell that Wednesday’s 25-basis-point easing was “not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts.”
In Europe, stocks were mixed with Britain’s FTSE down 0.24 per cent but Germany’s DAX up 0.28 per cent and France’s CAC up 0.48 per cent.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan faltered 0.8 per cent, extending losses for a fifth day to the lowest since mid-June and on track for the biggest one-day percentage drop in a month.
Japan’s Nikkei reversed early declines and were a shade higher. Losses in Chinese shares accelerated after they opened lower with the blue-chip index down 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.76 per cent.
Commodities
Oil dropped below US$65 a barrel, declining for the first time in six days, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a string of interest rate cuts and as rising U.S. output helped keep the market well supplied.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 69 cents to US$64.36 a barrel, having dropped more than $1 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 78 cents at US$57.80.
“A relatively upbeat mood in risky assets took a spectacular U-turn after last night’s Fed decision,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said. “The dollar started to strengthen and equities and oil went into a kind of meltdown mode.”
A rising dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and tends to weigh on commodities priced in the U.S. currency. The dollar hit a two-year peak against the euro on Thursday after the Fed decision.
Oil’s drop came despite a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories and a fall in OPEC production in July, typically bullish drivers for prices. But U.S. output rose in a market that analysts say is well supplied.
“Supply is plentiful and demand growth is showing signs of weakening globally because of trade conflicts, Brexit and other events that tend to potentially weaken economic growth and, hence, oil demand,” Victor Shum, senior partner at IHS in Singapore, said.
“There’s a lot of oil out there. U.S. output is growing strongly.”
Gold slipped to a two-week low. Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,407.13 per ounce, after falling to its lowest since July 17 at US$1,402.15. U.S. gold futures slid 1.3 per cent to US$1,407.60 an ounce.
U.S. Fed Chairman FXTM Jerome Powell sent “mixed messages” with his forward guidance when he cut U.S. rates by 25 basis points, the first cut since the global financial crisis in 2008, FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said.
“The key takeaway that is causing gold to trade lower is that Powell said it’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts. Markets are now questioning whether it’s a one-and-done (step),” he said.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar fell and was down 0.3 per cent at 75.57 cents US.
On Wednesday, the Canadian dollar weakened to a more-than five-week low against the greenback, as comments by the Federal Reserve that were seen by some investors as hawkish offset domestic data showing stronger-than-expected economic growth. It traded at the 75.78 cents US level.
Gains in the dollar after the Federal Reserve sounded cautious on more rate cuts sent the euro to a 26-month low on Thursday, as investors decided a lengthy U.S. easing cycle was unlikely.
“It’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the Fed’s decision, although he added, “I didn’t say it’s just one rate cut.”
The Fed’s less dovish than expected message triggered a rebound in the dollar, sending the dollar index to a 26-month high of 98.93.
The U.S. dollar index against a basket of six major currencies finished July 2.5 per cent higher and was last up 0.4 per cent at 98.899. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar broke above 109 to jump to the highest since end-May.
The euro weakened to a 26-month low of $1.1034 and sterling touched a 30-month low of $1.2087.
U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after the Fed’s moves, with the 10-year note up at 2.0578 per cent. The Canadian 10-year bond yield was up slightly at 1.511 per cent.
Other corporate news
Challenges in Bombardier Inc.’s rail department weighed on second quarter results on Thursday as the company reported a quarterly loss, down from a profit during the same period last year. The Canadian plane and train maker has struggled with several rail contracts that have delayed payments and affected cash flow. Bombardier posted a net loss of US$36-million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, dropping from a profit of US$70-million, or 2 cents per share, one year ago.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a quarterly loss, as the struggling Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by a $1.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its resources unit. The Montreal-based company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $2.12 billion, or $12.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of $83.01 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $2.28 billion from $2.53 billion.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd beat estimates for quarterly profit, as higher prices for Canadian crude helped offset lower production. Net earnings rose to $2.83 billion, or $2.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $982 million, or 80 cents, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 87 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 85 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Sun Life Financial Inc reported a 1.4 per cent growth in second-quarter profit late on Wednesday, helped by growth in its asset management business. Underlying net income in the Toronto-based company’s asset management business grew 13 per cent to $245-million. The company ended the quarter with total assets under management of $1.02 trillion, up 4 per cent from a year earlier.
Earnings include: ARC Resources Ltd.; Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; Algoma Central Corp.; AltaGas Ltd.; Aphria Inc.; Artis REIT; Atlantic Power Corp.; Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp.; BCE Inc.; Baytex Energy Corp.; Bombardier Inc.; Bonavista Energy Corp.; CCL Industries Inc.; Calfrac Well Services Ltd.; CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Clarke Inc.; Coppper Mountain Mining Corp.; Crew Energy Inc.; Domtar Corp.; DuPont Inc.; Eldorado Gold Corp.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Exco Technologies Ltd.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; Fairfax India Holdings Corp.; First Capital Realty Inc.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; Frontera Energy Corp.; Gildan Activewear Inc.; IGM Financial Inc.; Kinaxis Inc.; Leagold Mining Corp.; Maple Leaf Foods Inc.; Melcor Developments Ltd.; New Gold Inc.; Norbord Inc.; North American Palladium Ltd.; Open Text Corp.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Points International Ltd.; Resolute Forest Products Inc.; Richards Packaging Income Fund; Rogers Sugar Inc.; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.; Shopify Inc.; TC Energy Corp.; TMAC Resources Inc.; Teranga Gold Corp.; Thomson Reuters Corp.; TransAlta Renewable Inc.; Tricon Well Service Ltd.; Western Forest Products Inc.; Whitecap Resources Inc.; iA Financial
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of July 27. Estimate is 215,000, up 9,000 from the previous week.
(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit Manufacturing PMI for July
(9:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for July
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Index for July
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for June. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from May.
Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales
With files from Reuters