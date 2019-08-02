Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock futures fell further Friday after investors digested a strong employment report from the U.S. and considered the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a 10 per cent tariff on the remaining US$300-billion of Chinese imports starting September 1.
U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding a still-healthy 164,000 jobs to an economy that appears poised to extend its decade-plus expansion.
The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 per cent for a second straight month, the U.S. Labor Department reported Friday. Average hourly earnings increased 3.2 per cent from a year ago, up from annual gains of 3 per cent in June.
The pace of hiring has slowed this year as a growing share of Americans already have jobs. The three-month average for job gains was 140,000, down from 237,000 a year ago.
Trump’s surprise tariff announcement late Thursday, which came a day after U.S. and Chinese negotiators concluded a meeting in Shanghai without significant signs of progress, marks an end to a truce in the trade war struck in June and could further disrupt global supply chains.
“After the U.S.-China summit meeting, people had expected there would be a lull for quite some time,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
“And the market was also relieved by signs of recovery in the semi-conductor sector. But now investors and companies will have to revise their scenarios.”
China’s state media quickly denounced Trump’s new tariffs, with the editor in chief of the Global Times saying on Friday that a trade deal between the United States and China was now “further away.”
The war of words appeared to escalate after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “decades of bad behaviour” from China had hampered free trade and prompted tariffs and other action from Washington.
In Canadian corporate news, the Ontario Securities Commission said it has opened an investigation into CannTrust Holdings Inc., after revelations the company was growing cannabis without a licence.
Bombardier Inc. said it is hiring an independent organization to review its procedures for doing business in foreign markets in the wake of allegations that company officials used corruption and collusion to win a rail contract in Azerbaijan.
In the U.S., Boeing Co plans further changes to the software architecture of the 737 MAX flight-control system to address a flaw discovered after a test in June, two people briefed on the matter said late on Thursday. The redesign, first reported by the Seattle Times, involves using and receiving input from both flight control computers rather than one.
Overseas, European shares sank. Britain’s FTSE was down 1.8 per cent, Germany’s DAX was off 2.5 per cent and France’s CAC dropped 2.7 per cent.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.6 per cent to its lowest since mid-June while Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 2.1 per cent.
Chinese stocks were also hit hard, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite and the blue-chip CSI300 down 1.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 2.35 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices rose around 2 per cent, regaining ground after their biggest falls in years on U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.
The move would intensify a trade war between the world’s top two economies and crude consumers that has disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets.
Brent crude futures slumped more than 7 per cent on Thursday, their steepest drop in more than three years. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell nearly 8 per cent to post their biggest drop in more than four years.
This ended a fragile rally built on steady drawdowns in U.S. inventories even though global demand looked shaky due to the trade dispute.
Brent futures rose $1.60, or 2.64 per cent, to US$62.10 a barrel on Friday. WTI futures gained $1.25, or 2.32 per cent, to US$55.20 a barrel.
“Given the latest turn in U.S.-Sino trade relations, sustaining this uplift may be subject to how China chooses to respond to President Trump’s new tariff initiative”, Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
“The rise in oil prices may be simply the result of a technical bounce back from an oversold close yesterday.”
Gold retreated on Friday, shedding as much as 1 per cent, as investors booked profits following a 2 per cent rise in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs on China.
Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at US$1,436.45 per ounce in a volatile session which saw prices fall as much as 1 per cent after scaling a two-week peak of US$1,446.10 earlier.
The metal was still on course for a weekly gain of about 1.3 per cent. U.S. gold futures, meanwhile, were up 1.1 per cent at US$1,448.60.
ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said that as gold had not managed to test the US$1,452.60 high hit on July 19, a return to the US$1,440-US$1,450 range would see some investors continue to take profits, making it harder for prices to move higher.
However, gold could break above US$1,450 if the dollar comes under pressure due to weak U.S. data, she added.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was trading slightly lower, at 75.6 cents US despite a rise in oil prices Friday.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices slumped, pressured by the prospect of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
China’s offshore yuan fell to its weakest in 2-1/2 years on Friday and was close to a record low after U.S. Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports.
The yuan was last down 0.2 per cent at 6.9693 against the dollar after falling to 6.98, its weakest since January 2017.
The Japanese yen was up 0.5 per cent at 106.82 against the dollar . It had earlier jumped to 106.76, its strongest since April 2018.
The Swiss franc, another currency widely viewed as a safe-haven, reached a two-year high of 1.0940 against the euro in mid-morning London trading.
The U.S. dollar did not benefit from the scramble for safety. Its index was last down 0.1 per cent at 98.242, falling away from 26-month highs hit on Thursday before news of the tariff threat.
“I’m looking for the yuan to continue to move towards all time highs, but not yet seeing it through yet,” said Neil Jones, head of European hedge fund sales at Mizuho.
Jones said he has seen more yen demand coming through, describing it as “a convenient hedge” against increased global risks sparked by U.S. protectionism.
Other corporate news
Restaurant Brands International Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations on Friday, as more diners visited its Burger King outlets, and investments made in international expansion paid off. The Canada-based quick-service restaurant company owns Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 71 cents per share, while analysts on average had estimated 65 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $1.34 billion.
Lowe’s Cos. is laying off thousands of employees at its U.S. stores as it outsources some of their duties to outside companies. The home-improvement chain, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, declined to say exactly how many employees were affected. But The Wall Street Journal reported that thousands of employees were told this week that their jobs were eliminated, which the company confirmed.
Earnings include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Brookfield Property Partners LP; Chevron Corp.; Constellation Software Inc.; Dorel Industries Inc.; Enbridge Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corp.; Fairfax India Holdings Corp.; Fortis Inc.; Imperial Oil Ltd.; Logistec Corp.; Power Corp.; Power Financial Corp.; Restaurant Brands International Inc; Riocan REIT; Slate Office REIT; Supremex Inc.; Telus Corp.;
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's merchandise trade balance for June. The Street expects a deficit of $300-million.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment report for July. Consensus is a rise of 166,000 from June with an unemployment rate of 3.7 per cent (unchanged).
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit. Consensus is US$54.5-billion, falling from US$55.5-billion in May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for June. Consensus is an increase of 0.7 per cent from May.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for July. Consensus is a reading of 98.5, up from 98.2 in June.
With files from Reuters