U.S. stock futures were lower early Friday, suggesting markets were poised to give back some of the previous session’s gains after a report suggesting a delay by the U.S. to grant licences to do business with Huawei Technologies renewed global trade worries. Overseas, Asian shares finished mixed, while European markets struggled in early trading as political uncertainty in Italy hit bank stocks.
On Bay Street, TSX futures were down with investors awaiting the latest reading on Canada’s jobs market. On global markets, MSCI’s all-county index slid into the red and looked set to mark its second straight week of losses.
“U.S. equity markets are poised to open a little lower on Friday, tracking losses across Europe where more political woes in Italy have dragged on sentiment across the continent,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.
“Political instability is nothing new in Italy but the risk of the coalition government collapsing appeared to have eased in recent weeks, giving the impression that we could be in for a relatively peaceful summer.”
On Thursday, the leader of Italy’s ruling League party, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, declared the governing coalition to be unworkable and said the solution was to hold fresh elections. The move slammed Italian bank stocks, which fell by 1.6 per cent early Friday, taking broader European markets lower.
Friday’s trading was further complicated by a Bloomberg report suggesting that Washington is delaying giving permission to U.S. companies to use Huawei products. That again put trade concerns back on the front burner coming after the United States labelled China a currency manipulator, triggering Wall Street’s worst trading day of the year on Monday.
On this side of the border, markets get July employment figures before the start of trading. Economists are expecting the economy to have added about 15,000 new jobs for the month. However, if the number falls short, it would market the second straight month of disappointing figures after June’s 2,200 decline.
The report will particularly closely watched as investors try to gauge the Bank of Canada’s appetite for an interest rate cut. Already, the Federal Reserve has moved into easing mode. Central banks have joined in, notably in New Zealand which saw a surprise half percentage point reduction earlier this week.
In Canada, economists have been moving up their forecasts for a reduction in rates. Capital Economics, for example, now expects the first cut to land in October. CIBC has moved up its projection to the first quarter of next year.
On the corporate front, oil sands transport company Inter Pipeline Ltd. reported second-quarter profit of $260-million or 63 cents a share, up from $136-million or 35 cents. Revenue rose to $642-million from $631-million.
On Thursday, shares of Inter Pipeline jumped on a report in The Globe and Mail that the company had been approached about a potential takeover offer. Later in the day, Inter Pipeline said in a statement it is considering the sale of its bulk liquid storage businesses in Europe with operations in Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and Ireland and 37 million barrels of storage capacity to reduce debt and help finance its Heartland Petrochemical Complex near Edmonton.
Ahead of Friday’s open, Hydro One Ltd. reported earnings per share in the latest quarter of 26 cents, down 24 per cent from 34 cents a year earlier. The power company cited less favorable weather and higher financing and operational costs among the reasons for the decline.
On Wall Street, Uber Technologies Inc. shares were down more that 7 per cent in premarket trading after the ride-sharing giant reported a record US$5.2-billion loss and revenue that missed analysts’ forecasts.
Uber reported that revenue growth slowed to 14 per cent to US$3.2-billion and fell short of the average analyst estimate of US$3.36-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company’s core business, ride-hailing, grew revenue only 2 per cent to US$2.3 billion. Food delivery Uber Eats grew 72 per cent to US$595 million.
Overseas, Asian markets finished the week mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.69 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.44 per cent after new figures showed that country’s second-quarter GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.8 per cent, far better than markets had been expecting.
In Europe, markets were lower, sideswiped by declines in Italian bank stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.48 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.79 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.82 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices held modest gains early Friday with expectations of more OPEC production cuts helping offset a report from the International Energy Agency suggesting demand growth is at its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.
Brent crude was moving in a day range of US$57.11 to US$57.94. West Texas Intermediate has a range of US$52.37 to US$52.95. Crude prices are down about 20 per cent since their peak in April.
On Friday, the IEA cut its demand growth forecasts for this year and next. It said global oil demand in the first half of 2019 grew at its slowest pace since 2008 hurt by mounting signs of an economic slowdown and a ramping up of the U.S.-China trade war.
That report, however, was tempered by market expectations that OPEC and its allies would again move to curb production to shore up prices. Reuters, citing a Saudi Arabia oil official, reported that county plans to maintain its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to bring the market back to balance and help absorb global oil inventories.
“The remarks from the Saudi’s provided a lift, but the group aren’t always the best at acting in a coordinated fashion," David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a morning note.
Gold was on course for its biggest weekly gain in more than three years, holding above US$1,500 an ounce as trade tensions resurfaced.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,502.57 per ounce, after it surpassed US$1,500 for the first since April 2013 earlier this week. Bullion has risen 4.3 per cent so far this week, and about 17 per cent for the year, gaining more than US$100 in the past week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,514.30 an ounce.
“The trade spat is driving the market crazy. We don’t rule out technical corrections, but $1,500 is now the new normal unless trade relations take a turn in a right direction,” Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed in early going ahead of the Canadian jobs report. The day range on the loonie so far is 75.51 US cents to 75.67 US cents.
Economists are looking for a gain in the July report of about 15,000 new jobs.
However, RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank is looking for a below consensus gain of about 5,000 new jobs. That, he said, would be the second disappointing month in a row following June’s 2,200 decline.
“Still, employment has increased close to 250,000 in the first half of 2019,” he noted.
On broader markets, Japan’s yen gained on renewed trade jitters. The yen rose 0.2 per cent to 105.9 yen per dollar. It was on course for its second weekly gain versus the greenback
The U.S. dollar index, which measures it against a basket of six major currencies, slipped slightly to 97.545 and remained on course for its biggest weekly decline since June 21. The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1197, showing little reaction to news that the Italian government was on the brink of collapse.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was holding around 1.7 per cent as government debt prices rose on increased tension around U.S.-China trade. The yield on the 30-year note was at 2.225 per cent just after 6 a.m. ET.
More company news:
Beyond Meat Inc has shelved plans to enter Japan, according to a Japan-based investor, focusing more on the U.S. market where it recently bolstered funding to fuel an expansion and beat out emerging faux-meat rivals. Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd, which bought a small stake in Beyond Meat in 2016, said it previously planned to partner with the U.S. company to sell plant-based meat alternatives in Japan, but there was no longer such a project.
Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corp voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion to rival Occidental Petroleum Corp, ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another.
Huawei Technologies unveiled on Friday its proprietary operating system for smartphones and other devices, as U.S. trade restrictions imposed in May threaten to cut the Chinese firm’s access to U.S. technologies such as Android. But Huawei said that for now it would stick to using Google’s Android for smartphones, and the new software will be gradually rolled out to support devices such as smartwatches, speakers and virtual reality gadgets. The new OS is part of Huawei’s attempt to develop its own technologies from chips to software to reduce its reliance on U.S. firms amid an intensifying U.S.-China trade war.
Bayer shares soared as much as 11 per cent on a Bloomberg report that the German company has proposed to pay US$8-billion to settle more than 18,000 U.S. lawsuits on its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup case. The stock was on track for its best single-day gain in a decade as traders said the settlement could remove an “overhang” on Bayer shares. Bayer shares have lost more than a third, or roughly 30 billion euros, in market value since August last year, when a California jury in the first such lawsuit found that Monsanto should have warned of the alleged cancer risks.
Economic calendar
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada's housing starts for July. Estimate is an annualized rate decline of 18.6 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for July. Estimate is a rise of 0.1 per cent (15,000 jobs) with an unchanged unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for July. Estimate is a month-over-month rise of 0.5 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. producer price index for July. The Street expects a rise of 0.2 per cent from June and 1.7 per cent year-over-year.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.