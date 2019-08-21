Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures advanced early Wednesday as markets looked ahead to the afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, hoping for a window into the central bank’s thinking on future rate cuts. Strong results from retailers Lowe’s Cos Inc. and Target Corp. also helped lift sentiment. On Bay Street, futures pointed to a positive start as crude prices rose on a decline in U.S. inventories and investors weighed results from Royal Bank.
At this point, futures have priced in a quarter point rate cut by the Fed next month with another 100 basis points by the end of next year. Wednesday’s Fed minutes will be followed Friday with a highly anticipated speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming.
David Madden, markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., noted that, when the Fed cut rates last month, it made it clear that the move was an adjustment to monetary policy rather than the start of a cycle. That, however, was followed by heightened trade tensions between the United States and China.
“Dealers are speculating that [Wednesday’s] update will be dovish, and that is pushing stocks higher,” Mr. Madden said. “Today’s update will give us an insight into the central bank’s rational for the rate cut last month. Things have changed since the July Fed meeting, so the update might not provide that much insight. Political uncertainty in Italy and negative growth in Germany are relatively new to the mix, and they add weight to the argument that the ECB should loosening monetary policy next month.”
On Bay Street, bank earnings season kicked off with results from Royal Bank. RBC posted a 5-per-cent increase in profit in the latest quarter, helped by growth in personal and commercial banking. Net income rose to $3.26-billion, or $2.22 per share, in the third quarter, from $3.11-billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
Elsewhere on the Canadian landscape, markets got the latest reading on inflation in this country. Statistics Canada said the consumer price index rose 2 per cent in July from year-earlier levels. That matched June’s increase but came in higher than the 1.7 per cent markets had been expecting. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4 per cent.
On Wall Street, shares of home improvement retailer Lowe’s jumped 7 per cent in premarket trading after the company topped analysts’ forecasts in the latest quarter. Lowe’s posted adjusted earnings per share of US$2.15 in the latest quarter, handily beating the US$2.01 markets had been expecting. Same-store sales rose 2.3 per cent. Analysts had been forecasting a gain of 1.9 per cent.
Other U.S. retailers reporting Wednesday include Target before the start of trading and Nordstrom and L Brands after the close.
Overseas, major European markets were higher in morning trading, despite suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump that trade talks with the European Union haven’t been going smoothly. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.97 per cent with autos among the gainers.
Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.99 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.03 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was up 1.29 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished lower following Wall Street’s hand off, falling 0.3 per cent to 20,618.57. The Shanghai Composite Index managed a 0.01 per cent gain. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.15 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced after the latest figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed a draw down in U.S. inventories. The gains, however, were tempered by continued concern about slowing global economic growth.
Brent crude again topped US$60 a barrel and was trading in a range for the day of US$60.07 to US$60.93. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$56.03 to US$56.78.
Prices were bolstered by the API figures, released late Tuesday, showing that U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels in the week to Aug. 16. Analysts had been expecting a decline of 1.9 million barrels.
Stephen Innes, managing partner with VM Markets, said weekly inventory figures are likely a more critical catalyst than usual because markets are nearing the end of the peak U.S. driving season. He also noted that market response to the API figures was more moderate because traders are awaiting the more official weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Those figures are due later Wednesday morning.
“In the meantime, the trade-related tug of war in the Oil market will probably extend until we get some semblance of clarity from the next round of US-China trade discussion,” he said.
Gold prices were down slightly and holding around the US$1,500 mark as markets await the latest Fed minutes.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,499.18 per ounce, with analysts also attributing the dip to profit-booking following the metal’s recent strong run, which saw it gain more than US$80 this month, according to Reuters. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,509.70.
“Haven demand remains a bit muted this week due to U.S. rates uncertainty after the run of robust U.S. economic data and what’s expected to be a Jackson Hole discussion that could focus more on the melding of fiscal and monetary policy stimulus,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar pushed higher after Statscan reported higher-than-expected inflation in July.
The loonie jumped to the top end of the day range of 75.04 US cents to 75.40 US cents immediately after the release. Statscan said the consumer price index rose 2 per cent last month, ahead of the 1.7-per-cent increase markets had been forecast. The monthly increase of 0.4 per cent was also ahead of expectations.
On broader currency markets, the U.S. dollar index was higher at 98.2228. The euro weakened to US$1.1097. The euro has moved little since Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday. Markets see that development as lessening the likelihood of a snap election.
In bonds, yields edged higher ahead of the afternoon release of the Fed minutes. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.588 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.068 per cent.
More company news
Pembina Pipeline Corp said on Wednesday it would buy Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. part of the Cochin Pipeline system for $4.35-billion. The all-stock deal values Kinder Morgan Canada at about $15.02 per share, representing a premium of 36.8-per-cent to stock’s Tuesday close.
RBC said Doug McGregor, head of RBC Capital Markets and RBC Investor and Treasury Services Group, will retire Jan. 31, 2020.
Target Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales, as the big box retailer benefited from higher online sales and an increase in shoppers at its stores, sending shares up 5 per cent in premarket trading. The company also raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast between US$5.90 and US$6.20 per share, compared with the prior range of US$5.75 to US$6.05. Sales at establish Target stores rose 3.4 per cent in the second quarter, edging past analysts’ estimates of 3-per-cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Economic news
Canada’s annual rate of inflation was 2 per cent in July, matching June’s increase. Markets had been expecting a reading closer to 1.7 per cent. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for July.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes for July 30-31 meeting released.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press