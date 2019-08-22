Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures slipped into the red early Thursday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank wasn’t overly dovish despite delivering an interest rate cut. Overseas, major European markets were mostly treading water as attention now turns to a key meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wy. On Bay Street, futures were little changed as crude prices gained on a decline in U.S. inventories.
The Fed minutes, released Wednesday afternoon, showed a divide among policy makers over whether to cut rates at the last meeting. The minutes also suggested members were more united on signalling to the markets that a rate cut isn’t necessarily the start of a broader easing cycle.
“The minutes from the Fed meeting in late July – where interest rates were cut, showed that policy makers weren’t overly dovish, and some of the gains that were made yesterday are being reversed today,” David Madden, markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “It would appear that dealers were too bullish going into the update, and now that the Fed’s opinion about the state of the U.S. economy is known, traders are trimming their equity positions.”
Attention now turns to the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium, where central bankers from around the world will convene. The highlight for the markets will be remarks scheduled for Friday from Fed chair Jerome Powell, who has been taking heat from U.S. President Donald Trump for not cutting rates as fast and as deep as he would like.
Markets were also unnerved when the U.S. two-year and 10-year yield curve briefly inverted on Wednesday afternoon, marking the second inversion in two weeks. An inverted yield curve is often seen as an indicator of a coming recession.
On this side of the border, bank earnings continue to roll in.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a rise in adjusted profit in the latest quarter with higher provisions for credit losses offsetting gains in retail and commercial banking. Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding one-off items, rose to $1.38-billion, or $3.10 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $1.37-billion, or $3.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv had been looking for earnings of $3.06 in the most recent quarter. The bank also hiked its dividend by 4 cents to $1.44 per common share.
On Wall Street, earnings are due from Hormel Foods and Dick’s Sporting Goods before the start of trading. Gap and HP both report after the close.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.31 per cent with most major sectors under water. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.52 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.40 per cent and Germany’s DAX fell 0.12 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up a modest 0.04 per cent after a reading on factory activity in that country shrank for the fourth straight month as export orders fell. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.84 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.11 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices moved higher on a decline in U.S. inventories although continued concern about global economic growth kept the gains in check. The day range on Brent so far is US$59.99 to US$60.86. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$55.44 to US$56.18.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels, more than analysts had been forecasting.
Traders are now looking ahead to Mr. Powell’s remarks Friday at the Jackson Hole summit for signals about future rate moves and the state of the global economy. Mr. Powell’s comments are important for crude markets because they could affect movement in the U.S. dollar. A lower greenback tends to support crude prices.
“Traders are not putting much weight ( volume) behind any of today’s pre-Jackson Hole position squeezes and wisely keeping the bulk of their powder dry to aggressively put into action on Chair Powell messaging ... that is if there is a messaging as this whole set up could end up being a complete dud,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets, said in an early note.
Gold prices, meanwhile, slipped in early going as investors shifted their attention from the Fed minutes to Mr. Powell’s remarks.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,498.37 an ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.5 per cent to US$1,508 an ounce.
“The markets are waiting for Jackson Hole. After prices failed to stay above the important $1,500 mark, it’s not surprising that investors are taking the chips off the table,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg told Reuters.
“Geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and above all, developments in financial markets... will support gold. Interest rates world-wide keep falling and in this environment, gold emerges as a solid investment.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was off slightly as a more risk averse market affected the loonie as well as the Australian and New Zealand currencies. The day range on the loonie so far is 75.10 US cents to 75.28 US cents.
“FX markets had a risk-off tone through the Asian session, AUD and NZD being the notable under performers, but with no particular catalyst,” Adam Cole, chief currency strategist for RBC, said.
He noted that the U.S. dollar firmed slightly immediately after the release of the Fed minutes, which reaffirmed the notion that the most recent rate cut amounted to a “mid-cycle adjustment.” However, he also noted that the minutes already look somewhat dated given events since the last Fed meeting.
“They are really in the shadow of Powell’s appearance in Jackson Hole tomorrow, when he will have an opportunity to update his thinking,” he said.
For the loonie, markets get June wholesale trade figures before the start of trading. The market is expected a modest decline of 0.2 per cent after May’s 1.8-per-cent drop.
“The Canadian manufacturing sector has performed relatively well amid elevated global growth concerns and feed through into manufacturing in other jurisdictions,” Mr. Cole said. “Sales volumes are running at +3.5 per cent year-over-year. We think some give-back is in order in June."
On broader markets, the euro was weaker against the U.S. dollar after a survey of euro zone business activity showed services expanded and manufacturing contracted at a slower pace but trade war concerns put future expectations at their weakest in six years.
The euro slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1072, nearing an Aug. 1 low of US$1.1027. Against a basket of six other currencies, the U.S. dollar was little changed at 98.324.
More company news:
All Ryanair flights to and from British and Irish airports have departed without disruption so far on Thursday, the airline said, adding it also expected no impact for the rest of the day from a strike by some of its pilots based in Britain. Ryanair unions in Ireland, Britain, Spain and Portugal have been planning strikes over various grievances that began with a five-day cabin crew walkout in Portugal on Wednesday and continued with a 48-hour strike by some UK pilots on Thursday.
Retailer Nordstrom Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as its focus on online business helped offset weaker sales in its brick-and-mortar stores, sending its shares up more than 11 per cent in premarket trading. Net earnings fell to US$141-million, or 90 US cents per share, in the quarter from US$162-million, or 95 US cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting Nordstrom to report sales of US$3.93-billion and a profit of 75 US cents for the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The results were released after Wednesday’s close.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 17.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press