Equities
Canadian and U.S. stock market futures are pointing to a positive open Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said late Sunday that China and the U.S. will be getting “back to the table” to restart trade talks.
Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of major industrialized nations in France, the G7, Trump hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping as a great leader and said he welcomed his desire for a trade deal and for calm – soothing investors’ nerves after a round of more tariffs were abruptly announced on Friday.
Stocks had fallen sharply in Asia before Trump spoke as investors panicked that the latest tit-for-tat tariffs would damage global growth. On Friday, Trump announced an additional duty on some US$550-billion of targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on US$75-billion worth of U.S. goods.
“Trump is clearly potentially exposed to a slower U.S. economy impacting his capability to be re-elected. He is aware of this and so reacts to market volatility with some kinder words,” said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James.
“The Chinese have seen him blink and have filed this away for use later. Shorter-term I think this is the basis of some tentative deal,” he added.
In corporate news, struggling Canadian energy retailer Just Energy Inc. continues to look for a way to restructure or find a bailout.
Oil and gas producer PDC Energy Inc. said it would buy smaller rival SRC Energy Inc in a US$971.3- million deal to boost its cash flow as investors in the sector press for higher returns from companies.
Overseas, European stocks were mixed with Britain’s FTSE off 0.5 per cent, Germany’s DAX up 0.5 per cent and France’s CAC up 0.7 per cent.
Asian markets fell sharply across the board with Japan’s Nikkei off 2.2 per cent, China’s Shanghai off 1.2 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 1.9 per cent as protests continued.
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Monday after the United States and China both suggested they could ease up in a trade war that has undermined the outlook for the global economy and crude demand.
Brent was up 56 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at US$59.90 a barrel, while U.S. oil was up 66 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at US$54.83 a barrel.
SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said the oil market was worried about “the secondary global growth effects of an upwards spiralling trade war between China and the U.S.”
“The second concern for the oil market is that ... China is now ready to wrestle with the U.S. in the global space of oil.”
Gold jumped more than 1 per cent to surpass the US$1,550 per ounce mark for the first time in more than six years on Monday as investors flocked to safe haven assets driven by the heightened U.S.-China trade dispute.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,530.63 per ounce, after hitting its highest since April 2013, at US$1,554.56 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,540.30.
“This is all about the trade tensions and the related risk of global slowdown or even a global recession that is driving investors to safe-havens,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
“There is doubt in markets about these trade talks, so benefit of doubt or the leap of faith is not provided by financial markets anymore when it comes to the trade topic, which will be supportive for gold.”
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was down slightly, trading at the 75 cent level. Economists will be looking ahead to this week’s second quarter GDP figures, expected to come in at 3 per cent annualized.
The dollar rebounded and was last up 0.3 per cent against a basket of currencies.
China’s yuan fell to an 11-year low in the onshore market and a record low offshore on Monday after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war rattled investor confidence.
In China’s onshore market, the yuan fell to 7.1500 per dollar, the lowest since February, 2008.
In the offshore market, the yuan slid to as low as 7.187 yuan, the weakest since international trading in the currency began in 2010, before recovering to 7.1624 yuan – down 0.4 per cent on the day – after Trump’s upbeat comments on a trade deal.
In a sign that some calm had returned to markets, the Japanese yen – which investors regard as a safe-haven – fell 0.4 per cent to 105.76, having earlier hit a new seven-month high of 104.46 earlier on Monday.
Commerzbank analysts said “market sentiment has been undoubtedly hit hard as there is an even lower chance of a trade truce in the foreseeable future.”
Other corporate news
E-commerce solutions firm Pitney Bowes Inc said on Monday it would sell its software solutions business to private enterprise software company Syncsort for US$700-million in an all-cash deal. The deal is expected to close before the end of 2019. Pitney rose 6.1 per cent in premarket trading.
Addus Homecare has signed a definitive agreement to buy Hospice Partners of America for US$130-million.
Celgene Corp will sell its psoriasis drug Otezla for US$13.4-billion in cash to Amgen Inc, taking Celgene a step closer to a US$74-billion takeover by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Bristol-Myers said on Monday it expects the deal to close by 2019 end. The company in June offered to sell Otezla to allay concerns raised by U.S. antitrust regulators, with an analyst valuing a deal for the drug at about US$9-billion at the time. Celgene stock roses 3.4 per cent in premarket trading while Amgen was off 1.4 per cent. Bristol gained 5.7 per cent.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, is seeking a tariff exemption for U.S. oil being imported in coming months, sources familiar with the matter said, after Beijing late last week imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, including crude oil. The largest refiner in Asia is expected to receive four supertankers carrying 8 million barrels of U.S. crude at Tianjin in September and October, according to the sources, data from analytics companies Refinitiv and Kpler. Its U.S.-listed stock was down 1.7 per cent in premarket trading.
Walt Disney Co and Target Corp announced a collaboration on Sunday that will open 25 Disney stores inside select Target locations nationwide on Oct. 4, with plans for 40 additional sites by October next year. Disney said in a statement that the “shop-in-shop” would feature an array of more than 450 items from the company, including more than 100 products previously only available at its locations. Disney stock was up 1.5 per cent in premarket trading while Target was up 1 per cent.
Earnings include: Best Buy Co. Inc.; Dollar Tree Inc.; Heico Corp.; Leucrotta Exploration Inc.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for July. The Street expects an increase of 1.1 per cent from June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July.
Also: G7 Summit in Biarritz, France concludes
With files from Reuters