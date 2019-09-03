Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early Tuesday as tariffs imposed by the world’s biggest economies kick in. On Bay Street, futures pointed to a weaker start after the long weekend with crude prices weaker and investors looking ahead to the following day’s Bank of Canada rate decision.
On Sunday, the U.S. began imposing 15-per-cent tariffs on a range of Chinese goods. China, meanwhile, began imposing new penalties on U.S. imports starting Sept. 1.
“The investor mood was spoiled by the US and Chinese officials’ inability to fix a date for the next face-to-face meeting that is supposed to take place in September,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said. "There is a rising fear that the meeting would be postponed or cancelled following the latest escalation of tensions amid the U.S. refused to delay tariffs on US$110-billion worth of Chinese goods and China answered by imposing tariffs on US$75-billion worth of U.S. imports.
World stocks - measured by MSCI’s all-country index - were down about 0.2 per cent ahead of the North American open, sitting near their lowest levels in two months. European markets started weaker and Britain’s pound hovered near a multi-year lows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set for a showdown with Parliament over a no-deal Brexit, which may lead to a snap mid-October election.
On Bay Street, markets begin looking ahead to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision. While few expect the central bank to cut rates given the relative strength of the Canadian economy, many are looking for the bank to lay the foundation for a future move lower in borrowing costs against a backdrop of global trade uncertainty.
“With several central banks pivoting towards monetary stimulus, markets are betting that the BoC will soon jump on the bandwagon," National Bank of Canada economists said in a recent note. "True, the United States, China and the Euro zone are disappointing on both the economic and inflation fronts. But Canada remains in the opposite camp with positive economic surprises and higher than expected inflation."
They also noted that concerns about the housing market seem to have also faded with sales benefiting from lower mortgage rates, giving the Bank of Canada the luxury to wait and analyse developments on the international front before deciding whether to pull the trigger on looser policy.
On the corporate side, Air Canada has filed a challenge with federal regulators to Onex Corp.'s takeover of WestJet Airlines Ltd., arguing the deal could give foreign investors majority ownership of the carrier. Onex, a Toronto-based private-equity firm, announced a friendly $3.5-billion takeover of WestJet this spring. The airline’s shareholders voted in July to approve the deal, but it now must be approved by regulators.
Overseas, European markets were down as investors braced for a Brexit showdown. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.46 per cent in morning trading. Resource and retail stocks led the losses. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.52 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.56 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.39 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended little changed.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker early Tuesday with trade concerns casting a pall over markets.
Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were down more than 1 per cent in early going. The day range on Brent is US$58 to US$58.87. The range on WTI is US$54.22 to US$55.24.
Stephen Innes, managing partner with VM Markets, says markets are also reacting to hurricane activity and the potential impact on demand. Early Monday, Hurricane Dorian had stalled over Bahamas and had weakened slight but remained dangerous.
“Oil remains susceptible to hurricane demand destruction, which is compounding the negative vibe from the trade war malaise,” Mr. Innes said. “However, when it comes to trading Hurricane risk at the end of the day, you can’t compete with Mother Nature which should be enough to keep trader leaning into any short-term rally, that is if the weather and landfall reports hold.”
Meanwhile, Reuters also reports that output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose in August for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by top Saudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran. Russian oil production in August rose to 11.294 million barrels per day (bpd), topping the rate Moscow has pledged to cap output at under a pact with other producers and hitting its highest since March, data showed on Monday.
U.S. inventory figures, normally due out Tuesday afternoon, will be delayed a day because of the Labour Day holiday. The American Petroleum Institute figures will be released on Wednesday followed by numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday.
Gold prices, meanwhile, saw the benefit of market uncertainty over trade. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,532.48 per ounce, but still not far off its more than six-year high of US$1,554.56. U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 per cent at US$1,541.40.
“We are having a battle right now against multiple layers of uncertainties in the market and a strong dollar,” Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said.
Currencies
Weaker crude prices and a flight toward safe holdings weighed on the Canadian dollar, pushing it below the 75-US-cent mark.
At last check, the loonie was sitting at the low end of the day range of 74.81 US cents to 75.06 US cents.
For the loonie, the first key economic report comes Wednesday with the Bank of Canada’s latest rate decision. No move is expected but markets will be watching carefully for signs that the central bank will cut down the road following the lead of its world counterparts.
“It’s all about the BoC this week…at least until we get jobs on Friday,” Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist for Bank of Montreal, said. “The Canuck buck is on the defensive once again to start the week, with oil down over $1 and amid broad risk aversion.”
On world exchange markets, the euro was holding near its lowest level in two years while Brexit chaos continues to hit Britain’s pound. Rising market expectations that the European Central Bank will cut its benchmark rate at its meeting next week are weighing on the euro. The euro was last down by 0.3 per cent at US$1.0937. It fell to US$1.09305 in Asian trade, its lowest since mid-May 2017, after breaking below the key US$1.1000 level last week, according to Reuters.
Britain’s pound was down 0.7 per cent at US$1.1963 after falling to US$1.1959, the lowest it has been since October 2016.
“The pound is being sold all over the place, because the political risk has forced us to recognise that a no-deal Brexit is possible,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo. “At this point, I see no reason to stay long in sterling.”
In bonds, U.S. yields ticked lower with the yield on the U.S. 10-year note down at 1.483 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 1.938 per cent.
More company news
The head of Turkey’s television watchdog said on Tuesday that online streaming service Netflix Inc. has applied for a licence under the country’s new online broadcasting guidelines. Ebubekir Sahin also said on Twitter that more than 600 online broadcasting services, including local streaming platforms Puhu TV and Blu TV had also applied for the licence.
The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports that CannTrust Holdings Inc. is likely to be dropped from Canada’s benchmark stock index this month, the latest setback for a company that was rocked this summer by a Health Canada investigation into unlicensed cannabis production and subsequent executive departures.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has struck a deal to sell Uinta Basin and some Saskatchewan assets for $912-million.
Economic news
(9:30 a.m.) Canada’s Markit Manufacturing PMI. Expected reading of 51, up from 50.2 previously.
(9:45 a.m.) U.S. August manufacturing PMI.
(10 a.m.) U.S. July construction spending.
(10 a.m.) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press