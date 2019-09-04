Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures jumped early Wednesday with Dow futures climbing by triple digits as world market gained on easing political concerns in Britain and Italy and reports that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will announce the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill after months of unrest. In this country, futures were up as investors await the morning rate announcement from the Bank of Canada.
World stocks gained 0.4 per cent while Europe’s major markets added more than 1 per cent after British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to keep him from taking Britain out of the European Union without a divorce agreement. Markets in Italy were also positive after 5 Star members voted by a majority to endorse a coalition with the rival Democrats. That move was seen improving ties with the European Union.
Asian markets finished higher on headlines out Hong Kong suggested an easing to the tense political situation there. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up nearly 4 per cent on the day. Asia also got a life from new figures showing China’s services sector expanded by the fastest rate in three months in August, helping temper worries about the state of that country’s economy.
“The wider question is what this means for Ms. Lam, and her future as leader of the administration,” Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. “It could be that this is Beijing’s way of shifting the blame and eventually sees her replaced in the not too distant future. It’s also not clear as to whether it will be enough to placate the protesters who have become increasingly emboldened in the past few months.”
In Canada, the Bank of Canada delivers its next interest rate decision just after the start of trading. Markets are mostly expecting the bank to hold its key rate steady at 1.75 per cent. Most of the market attention will be focused on the accompanying statement with economists looking for signs that the bank could ease in coming months as its global counterparts move back toward looser monetary policy.
“Last week we saw impressive GDP figures from Canada where the economy grew by 3.7 per cent on a quarterly annualized basis,” David Madden, markets analyst with CMC Markets, said. “There is chatter the ECB and the Fed will loosen their monetary policy this month, so the BoC might use dovish language in order to keep up with the global trend of lower interest rates.”
Early Wednesday, Christine Lagarde, who is expected to be the next head of the European Central Bank, said the euro zone economy faces near-term challenges so highly accommodative monetary policy over a prolonged period remains necessary.
On the corporate front, American Eagle Outfitters reports before the start of trading. Slack reports after the close.
On Bay Street, retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard releases first-quarter results after the trading day ends.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained about 1 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.71 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 1.22 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.17 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng soard nearly 4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.12 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.93 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher, buoyed by broader market gains but concern over global growth and demand continue to keep a ceiling on prices.
The day range on Brent so far is US$58.13 to US$56.68. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$53.84 to US$54.46.
U.S. purchasing managers figures released Tuesday showed the U.S. factory sector contracted in August for the first time since 2016, adding downward pressure to prices. However, that was offset somewhat by encouraging numbers out of China - the world’s second biggest oil consumer - showing gains in that country’s services sector.
“Market participants are becoming increasingly worried about recession risk,” Stephen Innes, managing Partner at VM Markets, said in an early note. " Moreover, given that tariffs present a significant threat to U.S. growth and in turn, the health of the global economy oil prices will remain under pressure especially if trade and tariff war shows no sign of abating."
Later Wednesday, markets will get the first of the week’s reports on U.S. crude inventories. The American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report is due Wednesday afternoon. It will be followed Thursday by more official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A poll conducted by Reuters suggests markets are expected to see a third straight week of declining crude stocks.
Elsewhere, gold prices slipped but still held near their best levels in six years as recession fears linger.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to UJS$1,537.20 per ounce, but hovered near last week’s US$1,554.56, its highest since April 2013.
U.S. gold futures were also down 0.6 per cent at US$1,546.6 an ounce.
“Market participants are becoming increasingly worried about recession risk,” Mr. Innes said. “Tariffs present a significant threat to U.S. growth and in turn, the health of the global economy. The thought of lower US interest rates is indeed music to gold investor’s ears.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, trading near the upper end of the day range of 74.94 US cents to 75.11 US cents as investors await the morning Bank of Canada announcement.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, says most are expecting the bank to hold rates steady, although the expectation isn’t unanimous. She said it’s important to remember the bank has made a surprise move before, notably when it hiked rates in September 2017 after a period of little communication following the July monetary policy report.
“But we think there is enough uncertainty to keep them on hold and Friday’s data has moved market pricing more firmly in that direction,” Ms. Lignos said. “Our CA rates team fully expect the BoC to be cautious about the outlook moving forward, but their expectations for the remainder of the year are modest (growth just averaging 1.7 per cent) and the trade backdrop uncertain enough that they are unlikely to pre-commit to an imminent easing.”
She said it’s likely the bank will adopt “an unofficial bias” toward easing sometime in the future and then between now and the next rate decision and monetary policy report in late October look for evidence to tweak their more optimistic outlook for growth next year.
Wednesday’s policy announcement will be followed by a speech on Thursday by Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri on Canada’s economic progress.
“With markets priced for a 25 basis point cut before the end of the year (and better than evens by October), the market reaction to a “dovish” statement and a more important economic progress speech by BoC Deputy Governor Schembri tomorrow may well be muted,” Ms. Lignos said.
On world markets, Britain’s pound rallied and the U.S. dollar extended its decline in the wake of Tuesday’s disappointing factory figures.
The dollar was last down 0.2 per cent against a basket of major currencies, its index at 98.803, easing from a more than two-year high hit on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The British pound, which on Tuesday fell below US$1.20 and to its weakest in three-years, rose 0.5 per cent to the day’s high of US$1.2157.
More company news
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday its Chairman John Slosar has resigned, less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock departure of its chief executive. The airline has become the biggest corporate casualty of anti-government protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in, or who support, demonstrations that have plunged the former British colony into a political crisis.
Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis would leave the company after nearly 13 years at the helm. Tapestry Chairman Jide Zeitlin will take over the CEO role, the company said in a statement.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m.) Canadian merchandise trade balance for July.
(8:30 a.m.) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for July. Consensus is for $53.5-billion.
(10 a.m.) The Bank of Canada issues its interest rate decision. Forecasts are for no change from 1.75 per cent.
(2 p.m.) U.S. Beige Book.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press