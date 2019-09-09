Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures edged higher as growing expectations that the world’s central banks would remain on a path to easier monetary policy helped bolster market sentiment. Global markets, measured by MSCI’s all-country index, as investors await the European Central Bank’s next move later in the week.
On Bay Street, futures were modestly positive with crude prices gaining after Saudi Arabia named oil veteran Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as its new energy minister, a move seen strengthening an output-cutting pact between OPEC and and its allies.
“Doves will rather be flying over the European Central Bank this week. Rising trade tensions, weakening global demand and Brexit uncertainties have recently taken their toll on the Euro zone’s economy,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said in an early note. “Hence, the ECB is expected to lower the deposit rate by at least 10 basis points to -0.50 per cent at Thursday’s policy meeting to show a better support to the economy.”
On Friday, the BoC cut banks’ reserve requirements for a seventh time since early 2018 to free up more funds for lending, days after a cabinet meeting signalled that more policy loosening may be imminent. Below-expectation August employment figures out of the United States on Friday were also seen as likely keeping the Federal Reserve on course to continue lowering borrowing costs.
On the corporate front, Apple Inc. and Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. rebutted a report Monday accusing them of breaching Chinese labour laws, including on barring temporary staff from exceeding 10 per cent of the total work force. In a statement, however, Apple said it investigated the percentage of temporary workers among the overall workforce and found it “exceeded our standards”. It said it was working with Foxconn to “immediately resolve the issue.”
Apple also said it discovered interns at a supplier facility had worked overtime at night, violating company policy, and that “this issue has been corrected.” It said the interns worked overtime voluntarily and were properly compensated, according to Reuters. The report from China Labor Watch comes one day before Apple is set to announce its new iPhones.
Overseas, European markets started positive but turned mixed as trading progressed with Brexit concerns tempering expectations that the European Central Bank will introduce stimulus when it meets next week. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.23 per cent after a report showed a surprise 0.7 per cent rise in German exports in July, offering a solid start to the third quarter. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.08 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped slightly.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced after Saudi Arabia, the worlds biggest crude exporter, named oil veteran Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as its new energy minister. The move was seen bolstering the likelihood that OPEC and its allies would continue to curb output in an effort to underpin markets.
The day range on Brent so far is US$61.57 to US$62.26. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$56.66 to US$57.28.
“There was a surprising changing of the guard at the top of Saudi Arabia oil hierarchy after King Salamd dismissed Energy Minister Khalid -Al-Falih, and who decided to keep it ‘all in the family’ by putting, Prince Abdulaziz in charge of oil policy,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with VM Markets, said.
“The writing was in the cards after Al-Falih was removed as chairman of Saudi Aramco amidst internal squabbles over the IPO. But the change at the top doesn’t necessarily mean a shift in policy as much as it’s as being viewed a move to improve relations within OPEC and with non-OPEC producers in the wake of the latest Russian compliance fissures.”
The new minister helped negotiate the current supply cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, according to Reuters. Speaking on Monday, he suggested little change for Saudi policy and said the current cuts would survive. The United Arab Emirates’ Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei also said on Sunday that members of OPEC and non-OPEC producers were “committed” to achieving oil market balance.
Crude markets also got a boost from a report on Monday showing a 3-per-cent rise in oil imports in China in July. Imports were up about 10 per cent in the first eight months of the year.
Gold prices, meanwhile, pulled back somewhat as risk appetite improved. Spot gold slid 0.1 per cent to US$1,505.20 per ounce after losing about 1 per cent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$$1,514.1 an ounce.
“Gold and silver also endured relatively high volatility last week as the metal turned sharply lower on Thursday as traders moved towards a more risk-on strategy, and the commodities were hit hard,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. “It is worth noting that gold reached a six year high recently, and silver hit its highest level in over two years recently.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around the 76-US-cent mark as crude prices advanced and global exchange markets kept the focus on central banks and Brexit.
The day range on the loonie is a fairly narrow 75.85 US cents to 76 US cents.
There were no major releases due in either Canada to offer direction for the Canadian dollar. The next significant report comes on Tuesday when August housing starts will be released. RBC FX associate Daria Parkhomenko says that bank expecting the annual rate of starts to pull back to 211,000 in August after 245,000 in June and 222,000 in July.
“Those months have pushed up the 6-month trend to 209K, and it is likely to rise further as the multi-year (weather-impacted) low in February of 166,000 drops out,” she said.
On global markets, the euro slid to its lowest level in five days against the U.S. dollar as investors await Thursday’s ECB decision. Markets are expecting the central bank to introduce a new wave of stimulus at the meeting.
The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar in early London trade at US$1.1033. It hit US$1.10155 overnight, its weakest since Sept. 4. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was also little changed at 98.438.
Reuters also reports that the Australian dollar, a proxy for risk, jumped to a five-week high of 0.68625 against the U.S. dollar as traders became more optimistic that China would withstand the impact of trade disputes with the United States, after its central bank cut its reserve rate ratio.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 1.601 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.076 per cent.
More company news:
British Airways (BA) pilots began a two-day strike on Monday, grounding nearly all of its flights and disrupting thousands of passengers in a dispute over pay. The airline, part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Monday and Tuesday ahead of action by British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) members in BA’s first ever pilot strike.
Uber Technologies Inc’s restaurant delivery business will terminate its service in South Korea, Uber Eats said on Monday. “After two years’ partnering with local restaurants to offer convenient, reliable food delivery, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Uber Eats in South Korea at the end of October 14, 2019,” Uber Eats Korea said in a statement, without elaborating on the reasons for the withdrawal.
Economic news
German exports rose in July, data showed on Monday, marking an unexpectedly solid start to the third quarter. The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.7 per cent while imports fell 1.5 per cent. The trade surplus rose to 20.2 billion euros (US$22.27-billion) after a downwardly revised 18.0 billion euros in the prior month.
China’s exports unexpectedly fell in August while imports shrank for a fourth month. August exports fell 1 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest fall since June, when they fell 1.3 per cent. China’s imports shrank for the fourth consecutive month since April. Imports dropped 5.6 per cent on-year in August, slightly less than an expected 6.0% fall and unchanged from July’s 5.6-per-cent decline.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press