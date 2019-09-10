Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were subdued early Tuesday as world markets wavered and global bond yields rose as investors await the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the week. On Bay Street, futures were slightly weaker even as crude prices managed their fifth straight day of gains on growing expectations that OPEC and its allies will continue with production caps.
European markets opened in the red with Thursday’s ECB meeting on the horizon. Markets are expecting the central bank to cut rates in an effort to bolster the bloc’s flagging economy but questions are now emerging about how much room central banks now have to provide further stimulus.
“Traders are playing the wait and see game in relation to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. "Some of the major euro zone indices reached multi-week highs in the last few trading sessions, and now we are seeing some dealers sit on their hands."
To a certain extent, he said, some form of monetary easing from the ECB has been priced in, and the more positive mood in relation to the U.S.-China trade situation has helped bolster sentiment.
On Tuesday, Germany’s 30-year benchmark bond yield pushed into positive territory for the first time in move than a month, according to Reuters. At the same time, yields on the U.S. 10-year note rose to their highest level in 18 days.
On the corporate front, tech shares will likely be at the forefront. Apple Inc.'s latest product launch is scheduled for later Tuesday. Markets are expecting three new iPhones to be unveiled although analysts suggest the latest models may not be a dramatic departure from those seen last year. Markets will be paying close attention, however, for more details of Apple’s streaming service, which will go up against industry giant Netflix Inc. Apple gave a glimpse of the service earlier this year but hasn’t given many more details about when it will be launched or how much consumers can expect to pay.
Elsewhere, shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. were down slightly in premarket trading after 50 U.S. states and territories launched a probe into Google’s “potential monopolistic behaviour.” That announcement came after one from a separate group of states Friday that disclosed an investigation into Facebook’s market dominance.
On Bay Street, Suncor Energy Inc. said late Monday that it will invest $1.4-billion to install two cogeneration units at its Oil Sands Base Plant, cutting greenhouse gass emissions by about a quarter. The natural gas-fueled cogeneration units will replace coke-fired boilers and provide steam generation for Suncor’s bitumen extraction and upgrading operations, as well as 800 megawatts of power to be transmitted to Alberta’s electricity grid.
Early Tuesday, Obsidian Energy said it is initiating a process to explore strategic alternatives. Those alternatives, it said, could include a sale or merger of the company. “While the outcome of the strategic review process will depend on the opportunities which arise within such process,” Obsidian said in a release.
Overseas, European markets were down after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost another bid to call a snap election as tensions continue to simmer over the Brexit stalemate. The pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.46 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.25 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.14 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.48 per cent.
In Asia, stocks finished mostly mixed after new figures showed Chinese factory prices fell 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier. The drop was slightly less than market forecasts but still marked the worst showing in roughly three years. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended mostly unchanged, adding a slight 0.01 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.35 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices gained for a fifth session as markets continue to look to OPEC and its allies to extend production curbs to shore up the market.
The day range on Brent so far is US$62.54 to US$63.12. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$57.84 to US$58.39.
On Monday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, said he didn’t expect a change in OPEC’s approach and that an agreement among producers to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day would be kept in place.
“Oil advanced on news that Saudi’s new energy minister said to back OPEC and its allies’ lower production regime to match the fading global demand,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said in an early note.
Crude markets will also get the first of two weekly reports on U.S. inventories later on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute releases its figures on weekly crude stocks Tuesday afternoon, followed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s report on Wednesday morning.
Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels last week. A decline would mark the fourth straight week of falling inventories.
Gold prices, meanwhile, remained on the back foot as hopes of monetary policy stimulus bolster market’s risk appetite. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,495.00 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 13 at US$1,486 earlier in the session. Gold prices are now down about 5 per cent since hitting a peak of $1,557 on Sept. 4, according to Reuters. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,503.30 per ounce early Tuesday.
“Gold is being driven by position unwinding, and given the unyielding position purge, it may breach the critical US$1490 level later today if there’s a glint of more risk-positive news,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with VM Markets, said. “Gold investors have been hanging their hope on significant policy response from the ECB, but with ECB members pushing back on the deluge, long gold positioning continues to look fragile.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down slightly in early going as global currency markets put in a relatively quiet night.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.81 US cents to 75.96 US cents.
“A quiet night sees most currencies little changed,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said.
On the economic calendar, Canadian markets get a reading on August housing starts ahead of the North American open. The consensus is for an annual rate of 211,0000 for the month, down from 222,000 in July.
On global markets, increased risk tolerance among investors pushed Japan’s yen to a five-week low of 107.50 against the U.S. dollar.
The euro was flat at US$1.104. It reached an overnight high of US$1.1067 after a Reuters report that Germany may set up public-investment agencies to boost fiscal stimulus without breaching national spending rules. Britain’s pound was also little changed after parliament voted to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for an early election. Mr. Johnson said his government would push on with negotiating a Brexit deal “while preparing to leave without one.”
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 1.627. The yield on the 30-year note was also up at 2.106 per cent.
More company news
Encana Corp. said announced Michael McAllister has been promoted to president, Brendan McCracken to executive vice president, corporate development and external relations, and Greg Givens to chief operating officer. The changes are effective immediately.
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Ford Motor Co.’s credit rating to junk status. The service says it expects weak earnings and cash generation as Ford pursues a costly and lengthy restructuring plan. The rating for Ford’s senior unsecured notes and its corporate family dropped to Ba1, the top rating for debt that’s not investment grade. It had been Baa3, the lowest investment grade rating. Moody’s says it expects Ford’s restructuring to extend for several years with US$11-billion in charges and a US$7-billion cash cost.
BMW will halt production at its Oxford plant on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and is considering removing a shift there in case the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal, its Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said on Tuesday. Peter said a no-deal Brexit would impact production, adding that suspending production on the date of Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU and the following day would shield BMW from losses in its logistics.
Jack Ma, who founded Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, is stepping down as chairman at a time when the rapidly changing industry faces uncertainty amid a U.S.-Chinese trade war. Ma stepped down Tuesday as part of a succession announced a year earlier. He will stay on as a member of the Alibaba Partnership, a group of 36 people with the right to nominate a majority of the company’s board of directors. Ma, 55, founded Alibaba in 1999 to connect Chinese exporters to American retailers.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS)
With Reuters, The Associated Press and The Canadian Press