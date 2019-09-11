Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures gained early Wednesday as signs of easing tensions between the United States and China helped boost global stocks while investors await the next round of policy announcements from the world’s major central banks. On Bay Street, futures were positive with crude prices gaining after new figures showed a sharp drop in U.S. inventories.
Early Wednesday, Beijing announced exemptions from additional retaliatory tariffs for 16 types of U.S. products as officials from the United States and China ready to meet again later this month in an attempt to work through their lingering trade differences. In a posting on its website, China’s Ministry of Finance said exemptions will apply to U.S. goods including some anti-cancer drugs and lubricants, as well as animal feed such as whey and fish meal. The exemptions take effect Sept. 17 and run through to next year.
Trade officials are set to meet in mid-September in Washington. That will be followed by a high level meeting early next month with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“The U.S.-China tug of war will continue, but there is growing sense that U.S.-China sentiment may be shifting to a state of trade war neutrality where the likely outcome is that China could sweeten the pot by buying more U.S. agricultural products," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist for AxiTrader, said in a recent note. “Not what it will take to get to a full U.S.-China deal, but it is the sort of thing that could be agreed to in exchange for a delay of the Dec. 15 tariffs.”
In addition to recent trade developments, markets are also awaiting expected policy easing from the European Central Bank which delivers its next policy decision early Thursday. “Germany is the power house of Europe and the economy contracted in the second-quarter, and there is talk of a recession,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. "The Fed already cut interest rates in June, and there is speculation about a further cut later this month, so the ECB might want to make the first move."
However, Mr. Madden also said, given that the ECB’s base rate is now 0 per cent and the deposit rate is minus 0.4 per cent “the bank might not want to move just yet, as they might wish to hold fire in case things get a lot worse.” The ECB decision will be followed next week by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next rate announcement.
In corporate news, Canadian investors get results ahead of the open from retailer Roots Corp.
After the close, cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis Inc. delivers its latest quarterly earnings. In August, Aurora lowered its guidance for the quarter, saying the industry is navigating “through periods of volatility.” At that time, Aurora said it expects net revenue between $100-million to $107-million in the quarter. All key business segments – Canadian and international medical sales, and consumer markets – were expected to continue growing. The amount of cannabis that was available for sale during the quarter is expected to be at the upper end of the 25,000 kilograms to 30,000 kg range, versus previous guidance of 25,000 kg. Aurora shares closed up about 4.3 per cent at $8.25 in Toronto on Tuesday.
Overseas, European markets were higher ahead of Thursday’s ECB decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.53 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.77 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.75 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.27 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.78 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.96 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher Wednesday after new figures showed a drop in U.S. inventories and Iraq’s oil minister suggested OPEC would discuss whether production cuts should be deepened.
The day range on Brent crude is US$62.58 to US$63.27. The spread on WTI is US$57.65 to US$58.30. Both benchmarks were up by more than 1 per cent in early going. So far, crude prices have gained more than 7 per cent this month.
Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels last week. That was more than twice the decline expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Gasoline stocks also fell while distillate inventories rose.
Weekly U.S. government figures are due just after the North American open from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Prices had been on the rise through much of the week following the appointment of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, who said he anticipated continuing with current production cuts from OPEC and its allies. The current deal calls for cuts of 1.2 million barrels a day.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Iraq’s oil minister Thamer Ghadhban said that OPEC members will discuss at a ministerial meeting on Thursday whether to deepen cuts, noting that at the previous meeting cuts of 1.6-1.8 million barrels per day had been considered.
In other commodities, gold prices edged higher, breaking a four-day losing streak.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,490.27 per ounce. In the previous session, prices fell to their lowest since Aug. 13 at US$1,483.90. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per at US$1,502.2 an ounce.
“The ECB is expected to reduce further the interest rate into negative territory... The meeting could serve as a potential catalyst (for gold) and investors are already buying into the rate cut expectations,” Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed holding just above the 76-US-cent mark bolstered by higher crude prices and a return by investors to riskier holdings, although there was little on day’s docket to offer direction for the currency.
At last check, the loonie was moving in a fairly narrow range of 75.99 US cents to 76.10 US cents.
The lone item on the Canadian calendar is a report on second-quarter capacity utilization, which isn’t usually market moving. The consensus is for utilization in the quarter to move up to 82 per cent from 80.9 per cent.
“It would mark a slight bounce from the Q1 dip, and show an economy still operating near full capacity,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said in a note.
On global markets, a return of risk appetite hit the Japanese yen, which had been trading near year highs last month on concerns about a global recession. But easing U.S.-China trade tensions and broader market gains have taken some of the wind out of that currency’s sails. The yen was down 0.2 per cent at 107.73 yen per U.S. dollar. Late last month, the yen had been trading around 105 yen per U.S. dollar.
Elsewhere, the euro was little changed as traders look for more stimulus from the ECB at Thursday’s meeting. Early Wednesday, the euro was trading at US$1.1044. The U.S. dollar index edged up 0.1 per cent higher to 98.414.
U.S. bond yields continued to move higher as investors look ahead to Thursday’s ECB decision and next weeks policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.718 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.198 per cent.
More company news:
Apple Inc’s new, lower priced iPhone that comes with a faster processor but lacks 5G technology disappointed Asia, where cheaper and feature-packed handsets from rivals are already available, Reuters reports. The iPhone 11, launched on Tuesday for US$50 less than last year’s base XR model, was met with a limp response from social media users in Asian markets that are dominated by Huawei Technologies and Samsung Electronics. Lowering the entry price point, a rare move from Apple, was likely an effort to attract buyers in China, where Apple has ceded ground to Huawei due to a surge in support from patriotic Chinese consumers after the Chinese brand was caught in the U.S.-China trade standoff, said analysts.
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would cut capacity for the upcoming winter season after reporting an 11.3% fall in passenger numbers for August as anti-government protests in Hong Kong hit demand. The airline said inbound traffic to Hong Kong in August had fallen by 38% and outbound traffic by 12% compared with the previous year, and it did not anticipate September would be any less difficult.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s capacity utilization for Q2.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Producer Price Index for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for July.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press