Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures shifted higher early Thursday spurred by further signs that trade relations between the United States and China may be thawing. Global markets, measured by MSCI’s all-county index, were at their best level since early August as investors await word of expected stimulus from the European Central Bank. On Bay Street, TSX futures were flat with crude prices relatively steady and gold erasing early losses.
Early Thursday, China’s Commerce Ministry said Chinese companies have started to inquire about prices of U.S. agricultural goods, offering a positive sign in the protracted trade battle between the two nations. That came after China a day earlier exempted some U.S. goods from tariffs and U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would delay imposing tariffs on US$250-billion worth of Chinese goods until Oct. 15. The tariffs had been scheduled to take effect Oct. 1. Mr. Trump called the move a “gesture of good will.”
“It was a small gesture of goodwill, but it sent the right message,” CMC markets analyst David Madden said of U.S. tariff delay.
On global markets, MSCI’s all-country index was up 0.2 per cent early Thursday, on track for its seventh straight day of gains and sitting at its best level since Aug. 1.
Ahead of the North American open, the ECB will release its next decision on interest rates. Markets are expecting some form of stimulus to bolster the bloc’s flagging economy as Germany teeters on the brink of recession. Major banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, have already started to introduce stimulus as economies contend with thorny trade issues.
On Bay Street, Aurora Cannabis Inc. reported revenue of $98.9 million in the latest quarter, up from $19.2 million a year earlier, but still short of early targets set by the company. Last month, Aurora had said it expected revenue in the quarter of between $100-million and $107-million. Aurora’s U.S.-listed shares were down about 8 per cent in premarket trading. Aurora’s results were reported after Wednesday’s close.
On tap Thursday are earnings from Hudson’s Bay Co., Empire Co., Dollarama Inc. and Transat AT.
On Wall Street, Broadcom releases its latest results after the close of trading.
Overseas, European markets were treading water ahead of the ECB decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.12 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.08 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.07 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished mostly higher on the positive trade news. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.75 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei also rose 0.75 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.26 with shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. sliding after it bid US$37-billion for the London Stock Exchange.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady in early going, recouping some of the previous sessions losses after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump had weighed easing sanctions on Iran.
The day range on Brent is US$60.27 to US$61.39. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$55.40 to US$56.34.
On Wednesday, crude prices took a hit after a Bloomberg report said Mr.Trump had discussed easing sanctions to help secure a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month. The report said former National Security Advisor John Bolton argued against the move. Asked later about the report, Mr. Trump only said: “We’ll see what happens.”
“Oil came under intense pressure on a report that President Trump was mulling easing sanctions on Iran - something Bolton pushed back on,” Stephen Innes, market strategist with AxiTrader, said. “WTI has now given back all the gains from earlier in the week on the story that Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will assume the top spot in the Saudi Oil complex.”
Oil prices slid more than 2 per cent Wednesday on that news but steadied heading into Thursday’s session, helped by news of concessions in the trade row between the United States and China as well as a report showing U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen to their lowest in nearly a year.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude inventories declined for a fourth week, falling by 6.9 million barrels last week, far more than markets had been expecting. At 416.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were at their lowest since October 2018, the EIA said.
In a report early Thursday, the International Energy Agency also said global oil demand is holding up despite a slowing global economy, helped by lower prices sparked by abundant supply. The report also noted that booming shale production had allowed the U.S. to briefly overtage Saudi Arabia as the world’s top exporter.
The EIA also maintained its estimate for growth in global oil demand during 2019 at 1.1 million barrels a day and 1.3 million barrels a day for next year.
In other commodities, gold prices recovered early losses as investors covered short positions ahead of the ECB decision.
Spot gold gained 0.4 per cent to US$1,503.00 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,510.80 .
“Gold clawed back some of its recent losses,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. “The metal reached a six-year high earlier this month when stocks were in turmoil, but yesterday the commodity bounced back. Golds’ rally yesterday was all the more impressive given the move higher in equities and the rally in the greenback.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar steadied Thursday after losing ground on the previous session’s crude oil selloff. The day range on the loonie so far is 75.76 US cents to 75.88 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday but global trade news and a shift again toward riskier assets could play in the loonie’s favour.
In other currencies, the euro was holding around US$1.10 ahead of the ECB decision. China’s yuan and Australia’s dollar, viewed as a bellwether for trade risks, were both higher.
The euro, which has dropped more than 3 per cent since June, was 0.2 per cent higher at US$1.1028 on Thursday.
The Australian dollar hit a six-week high of 68.87 US cents and the offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.5 per cent to a three-week high of 7.0737 per dollar. The Japanese yen, seen as a safe-have currency, fell to a six-week low against the greenback. Britain’s pound was little changed.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 1.725. The yield on the 30-year note sat at 2.203 per cent at last check.
More company news:
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency cannot operate in Europe under current conditions, citing systemic financial risks, risks for sovereignty, and the potential for abuse of market dominance. “All these concerns about Libra are serious. I therefore want to say with plenty of clarity: in these conditions we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil,” Mr. Le Maire said.
Shares in French train manufacturer Alstom fell on Thursday after its leading shareholder Bouygues shed half its stake in a business that has become less compatible with its focus on construction and telecoms. The sale follows years of setbacks and strategy shifts for the Bouygues conglomerate as Alstom’s leading investor.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 7.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Consumer Price Index for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press