Equities
U.S. stock futures fell early Monday after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian crude facilities pushed oil prices to their highest level in four months and triggered worries about the impact on the global economy. In Europe, markets started lower although a jump in oil majors offset the drag from economic concerns. On Bay Street, futures were in the red.
Crude prices spiked early Monday - Brent jumped almost 20 per cent - but quickly steadied somewhat on reports that tapping strategic reserves would help offset shortfalls. In the predawn hours, Brent was up about 9 per cent while West Texas Intermediate was up about 8 per cent.
Drone strikes caused explosions and fires at two of Saudi Arabia’s key production and processing facilities and cut its oil production by more than half. Yemen’s Houthi rebel group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which revealed the vulnerability of the Middle East’s largest oil producer.
“Investors appear to be weighing up the consequences of a number of different factors, including the likely reaction function of the U.S. to an attack on one of its key allies in the region, and a possible retaliatory strike against Iran, and the longer term effect such a loss of capacity might have on a global economy, which is slowing down and that still appears over supplied,” Michael Hewson, chief market strategist with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Talk of a supply shock seems premature at this time, given that a lot of the concerns about lost capacity might be misplaced, and with the US ready to release spare capacity from its strategic reserves, oil prices have already slid back from their highs and could well slip back further.”
Elsewhere, this week also marks the next rate announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors are expecting the powerful central bank, which has come under attack by U.S. President Donald Trump for its policy actions, to again cut interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point, although it remains an open question where the Fed goes from here.
“The market no longer views a third rate cut this year as a fait accompli,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter said in a recent note. He noted that talk of a recession has pulled back after bond yields normalized somewhat, equity markets neared record highs and U.S. economic indicators remain relatively healthy. He said signs of inflation also further complicate the case for another cut after this week’s likely move.
The Fed begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday and delivers its decision on Wednesday afternoon.
In this country, markets get another glimpse at the health of Canada’s housing market. The Canadian Real Estate Association releases its report on existing home sales and prices for August. Markets are looking for rises of about 7 per cent and 3.5 per cent year-over-year, respectively.
In Europe, major markets opened lower on concerns over the impact of a reduced crude supply, although a rise in shares of oil majors like BP and Shell helped limit the losses. BP was up nearly 4 per cent in early trading in London. Shell gained nearly 3 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.56 per cent in morning trading. The FTSE 100 fell 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.79 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.60 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite dipped modestly.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to spike, although off the peaks seen earlier in the session.
The day range on Brent so far is US$64.75 to US$71.95. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.77 to US$63.34.
The spike came after weekend attacks on Saudi facility. The attacks shut about 5 per cent of global crude output.
“This has been the biggest one-time disruption in oil supply in the history, which has resulted in the largest single jump in prices in record,” Ipek Ozkarde, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said.
“As the dust settles, oil markets consolidate gains near 10 per cent in the session, with the possibility of a deeper downside correction as Saudi said it could restore the half of production by Monday, and Donald Trump allowed the U.S. to tap into the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a buffer.”
A Reuters report early Monday, citing two sources briefed on the operations of state oil company Saudi Aramco, said it may take months for Saudi oil production to return to normal. Earlier estimates had suggested it could take weeks.
In other commodities, gold prices gained about 1 per cent with investors’ appetite for risk taking a hit in the wake of the attacks.
Spot gold was up 1 per cent at US$1,503.60 per ounce. Last week, prices fell about 1.2 per cent. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,511.40 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was modestly higher at last check but still near the lower end of the day range of 75.40 US cents to 75.71 US cents as investors seek out safe haven holdings in the wake of the weekend attacks on Saudi crude facilities.
In a note on the impact of the situation on the Canadian dollar, CIBC FX strategists Bipan Rai and Sarah Ying said that most private sector analysts are looking for a US$5 to US$10 gain in crude prices to account for the geopolitical premium in the wake of the attacks.
If that happens, they said, the Canadian dollar should settle between 75.64 US cents to $76.04 US cents. ($1.3150 to $1.3220) That range, they said, is based only on the change in oil prices due to geopolitical premiums and doesn’t account for other second-hand effects like a what a sustained pick-up in prices would mean for the bank of Canada.
“As for the CAD, the CAD-WTI crude correlation has been low and if realized volatility in the latter rises, then the correlation will as well,” the CIBC strategists said.
If crude prices were to rise by as much as 25 per cent, Mr. Rai and Ms. Ying said, the Canadian dollar could hit nearly 77.5 US cents.
In other currencies, the Japanese yen, viewed as a safer holding for investors during periods of volatility, rose 0.2 per cent to 107.85 yen per U.S. dollar. The Swiss franc rallied versus the euro but was only up 0.1 per cent at 1.0959, suggesting some calm had returned to markets. The U.S. dollar slipped 0.1 per cent against a basket of currencies . It was little changed versus the euro at US$1.1079 .
Overall, the forex market reaction was limited. A bigger concern was that a supply-side shock and growing geopolitical tensions would damage an already fragile global economy, MUFG analyst Lee Hardman told Reuters.
“Downside risks for the global economy would intensify if geopolitical risks in the region continued to escalate, creating a more unfavourable environment for high beta emerging market and high yielding currencies,” he said.
More company news:
Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a rise in fiscal net third-quarter sales above market expectations and said summer collections had been well-received. Net sales in the June-August period rose 12 per cent to 62.6 billion crowns (US$6.51-billion) from a year-earlier 55.8 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a rise to 61.9 billion crowns, according to data from Refinitiv. In local currencies, sales growth was 8 per cent.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd has entered into an agreement with B2Gold at its Gramalote project in Colombia that will see its Canadian joint venture partner raise its stake and assume management of the project. AngloGold Ashanti said as part of the agreement B2Gold will fund investment and exploration to the value of $13.9-million at the project next year in return for taking its stake up to 50 per cent and will assume management of the project in January 2020. B2Gold currently owns a 48.3-per-cent stake with AngloGold Ashanti, which also has operations in South Africa, holding the remaining 51.7 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's international securities transactions for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for July. Estimate is a decline of 1.0 per cent year-over-year.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for September.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada's existing home sales and average prices for August. Estimates are rises of 7.0 per cent and 3.5 per cent year-over-year, respectively.
(9 a.m. ET) Canadian MLS Home Price Index for August. Estimate is a rise of 0.7 per cent year-over-year.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press