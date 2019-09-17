Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures signalled a slightly lower start early Tuesday while world shares pulled back as crude prices gave up some of the previous session’s massive gains and investors begin looking ahead to an expected rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve. In this country, TSX futures were also softer with oil prices still at elevated levels despite early declines.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets started the day mixed while global shares measured by MSCI’s all-country index fell 0.1 per cent. Brent futures were down about 1 per cent after surging more than 14 per cent on Monday, marking the biggest single-day gain since 1988. West Texas Intermediate futures were down by nearly 1 per cent.
On the weekend, drone strikes on facilities in Saudi Arabia cut the kingdom’s crude output by half, triggering supply concerns across the markets. Concerns eased somewhat after the U.S. authorized the use of emergency stockpiles although uncertainty over response to the attacks continues to temper investor sentiment.
Heading into Tuesday’s trading day, markets are now looking to Wednesday’s Fed decision and an expected quarter percentage point rate cut. The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday morning and delivers its decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
“Markets fully expect a rate cut tomorrow, with the prospect of higher oil prices pointing towards further economic weakness given the drain on consumer spending and business margins,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst with IG, said. “However, with the ECB now embarking on an open-ended QE program, the comparative between the two sides could see the [U.S.] dollar rally if the FOMC continue to point towards a short-lived period of easing from the Fed.”
On Monday, U.S. Donald Trump called on the Fed for a “big interest rate drop", continuing his campaign of pressuring the central bank into further action. At this point, markets have priced in about a 66-per-cent chance of a 25 basis point cut in the Wednesday announcement although analysts are now divided whether the bank will continue on a path toward further easing through the rest of the year. In July, the bank also cut rates at its meeting but suggested the move was a “mid-cycle adjustment” rather than a shift in policy.
In corporate news, the Globe’s Eric Atkins reports that a strike by 48,000 General Motors Co. workers at 33 auto factories and 22 parts distribution warehouses in the United States threatens to halt production at several Ontario vehicle parts and assembly plants.
On Wall Street, FedEx reports results after the close of trading. Markets will be keeping a close eye on how the continuing trade dispute between the United States and China is affecting the delivery giant. (Mid-level trade officials are scheduled to meet in Washington later this week to restart talks on the dispute.) Shares of FedEx have been down about 30 per cent over the past year. By comparison, rival UPS has seen its stock gain about 5 per cent. Analysts are expecting FedEx to report adjusted earnings per share of US$3.16 on revenue of US$17.06-billion in the quarter.
Other U.S. earnings on Tuesday include Cracker Barrel and Adobe.
On this side of the border, cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. holds its annual meeting on Tuesday.
Overseas, European markets struck a cautious note in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed, sliding 0.02 per cent. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.11 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.11 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite shed 1.7 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged lower after spiking during the previous session as markets continue to weigh the impact of weekend attacks on Saudi facilities.
Despite Tuesday’s modest declines both Brent and West Texas Intermediate remain at elevated levels. Brent has a day range of US$67.72 to US$69.26. WTI’s range for the day is US$61.61 to US$62.59. On Monday, crude prices jumped roughly 20 per cent at one point before pulling back somewhat to finish the day up about 15 per cent.
“The longevity of this oil rally is likely to come down to the geopolitical aspect as much as supply, with the sizable knockout in output likely to be made up through backup inventories from both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia,” IG’s Joshua Mahony said in a note. “However, it is the impact it has on Middle East relations that could provide the longer lasting shift in sentiment, with the prospect of military conflict ramping up once again.”
State-owned producer Saudi Aramco has yet to give a timeline on how quickly production will return. Reuters has reported that Aramco could maintain deliveries through this week by tapping stockpiles. Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will hold a news conference on Tuesday.
In other commodities, gold prices were steady ahead of the start of the Fed meeting.
Spot gold slid by 0.1 per cent to US$1,495.74 an ounce, after gaining as much as 1 per cent in the previous session on tensions in the Middle East. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 per cent at US$1,505.6.
“Central bank easing, trade war uncertainty and the recent middle east escalation should at minimum keep gold prices supported,” Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist with AxiTrader, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly lower, trading around the mid 75-US-cent mark as its U.S. counterpart firmed on world exchange markets on heightened tensions in the Middle East.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.42 US cents to 75.55 US cents.
Ahead of the North American open, Canadian investors will get a reading on July’s factory sales. Markets are expecting a decline of 0.1 per cent although Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, says that bank is looking for an above consensus gain of about 0.1 per cent after a decline of 1.2 per cent in June.
“Volumes should be little changed on the month and have actually held up reasonably well relative to global peers,” she said.
On Monday, the Canadian dollar - along with other commodity-linked currencies - saw an initial gain on the spike in crude prices, although the rise was fairly tentative as markets took a wait-and-see approach to the situation in the Middle East.
On world exchange markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of global counterparts, advanced 0.1 per cent to 98.66, closing in on the two-year high of 99.37 seen earlier in September.
“The dollar is in demand as risk sentiment remains weak and it will be difficult for the Fed to overcome already dovish market expectations,” Manuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London, told Reuters.
In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields slid ahead of the Fed decision. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.833 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.304 per cent.
More company news:
WeWork owner The We Company said it expected to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year, after walking away from preparations earlier in the day to proceed with it stock market debut this month. The U.S. office-sharing startup was getting ready to launch an investor road show for its IPO this week before making a last-minute decision on Monday to stand down, because of concerns not enough stock market investors would participate, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company has been under pressure to proceed with the stock market flotation to secure funding for its operations.
Sony Corp said it was rejecting a call by Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point LLC to spin-off its chips business, saying that the business is “a crucial growth driver” for the Japanese company. Sony’s board and management unanimously concluded that retaining the chips business, which includes imaging sensors, was “the best strategy for enhancing Sony’s corporate value over the long term”, the company said in a letter to shareholders.
The Federal Communications Commission on Monday said it voted to approve Nexstar Media Group Inc’s acquisition of Tribune Media Co in a US$6.4-billion deal.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for July. Consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for August. The Street expects a rise of 0.2 per cent from July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. capacity utilization for August. Consensus is 77.6 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for September.
Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press