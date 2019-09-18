Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were lower and global markets muted as investors look ahead to an expected rate cut later in the day from the U.S. Federal Reserve and await signals about what the central bank expects to do in coming months. TSX futures were a touch firmer with crude prices steadying after Saudi Arabia said it expects to restore lost production by the end of the month after weekend attacks on facilities in the kingdom.
The Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting with its rate decision at 2 p.m. ET. Markets have priced in a quarter point cut but markets are looking for hints about future policy moves. Wednesday’s cut would follow a similar move in July, although minutes from the earlier meeting suggest some division among policymakers about whether lower rates were warranted. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump has been leaning on the Fed to make dramatic cuts to stimulate the U.S. economy. The decision will be followed by a press conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell.
“Two weeks ago, markets were pricing in more than four FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) cuts over the next 12 months and the bar for fully confirming these expectations, let alone delivering a dovish surprise, was high,” Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader said. “After a 30 basis point sell-off in Treasuries, the markets have already walked down forward expectations so Fed guidance and nuances around the Mid-Cycle narrative will be extremely important.”
On the corporate front, investors have a close eye on CannTrust Holdings Inc. shares after Health Canada suspended the company’s growing and processing licences. CannTrust must stop planting cannabis immediately, and has 10 business days to appeal the suspension. If it fails, the Ontario-based grower could be forced to shutter its greenhouse facility and processing plant until federal regulators decide whether to reinstate or revoke the licences. CannTrust stock closed down more than 14 per cent on Tuesday. The shares have lost more than 70 per cent since July 5, the last trading day before the company announced that it had been rated as non-compliant with Health Canada regulations.
On Wall Street, shares of FedEx Corp. were down more than 11 per cent in premarket trading after the delivery giant warned that it would miss analysts’ estimates, citing the impact of an ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China and a slowing global economy. FedEx now expects adjusted earnings of US$11 to US$13 per share for full-year 2020 ending May 31. Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$14.69 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates. In its most recent quarter, FedEx said adjusted profit fell 14 per cent to US$3.05 a share. Analysts had been forecasting a number closer to US$3.15.
Overseas, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, and Hang Kong’s Hang Send shed 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 per cent.
In Europe markets were mostly mixed in morning trading ahead of the Fed decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.10 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.09 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.09 per cent.
“Whether in the green or in the red, the sizes of the overnight moves have been muted, with markets cautiously awaiting the Fed meeting later today,” IG said in a morning note.
“Elsewhere, energy prices continued to come off, with the Saudi leadership stating that full output would be restored by the end of September, with current production back to 50 per cent. That has helped allay much of the supply fears, leaving the issue as more of a geopolitical issue.”
Commodities
Crude prices steadied after Saudi Arabia moved to reassure the markets that it expects to have production restored by the end of the month following weekend attacks.
Brent crude had a day range of US$63.95 to US$64.99. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.64 to US$59.43.
Crude prices fell 6 per cent during the previous session after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom had managed to restore oil supplies to customers to where they stood before the attacks on its facilities by tapping inventories. The weekend attacks cut about 5 per cent of global oil output. The Saudi energy minister also said that average oil production in September and October would be 9.89 million barrels per day and that Saudi Arabia would ensure full oil supply commitments to its customers this month.
“The next primary focus should fall on how Saudi Arabia retaliates for the attack,” Mr. Innes said. "Keeping in mind their position as the de-facto leaders of OPEC, frankly, I don’t think they want to stir up a middle east hornet’s nest suggesting a more measured response which would not necessarily add to an already heightened level of supply risk premium."
Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that crude inventories rose by 592,000 barrels last week to 422.5 million barrels. Official U.S. government figures are due shortly after the market opens on Wednesday.
Gold prices were little changed as markets await the afternoon Fed decision. Steadying crude prices also sideswiped the metal’s position as a safe-haven holding.
Spot gold was flat at US$1,501.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.3 per cent lower at US$1,509.10 per ounce.
“Gold prices are trading with weak momentum. Last week the ECB (European Central Bank) already cut interest rates, now the focus will be on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee),” Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, told Reuters.
“The recent high near US$1,560 in gold is a good resistance as of now. I do not think prices will go above it, lest the Fed indicates there will be another rate cut in December.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker and trading near the low end of the day range of 75.35 US cents to 75.52 US cents after Saudi Arabia’s reassurances over production deflated recent crude gains.
“Oil sold off in the North America afternoon as the Saudi energy minister held his press conference, sounding optimistic on output,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said. “Saudi Aramco said it has restored 41 per cent of capacity at the Abqaiq refining facility. Brent stabilized overnight around US$59/barrel It is still up 7 per cent on Friday’s close but some geopolitical risk premium needs to be baked in more consistently.”
For the loonie, the morning’s key release is Statistics Canada’s report on August inflation. Markets are expecting the August consumer price index to fall by about 0.2 per cent, bringing the annual rate of inflation down to 1.9 per cent from 2 per cent in July.
Ms. Lignos said a 5-per-cent month-over-month decline in gasoline prices will likely contribute to the fall although higher natural gas prices should serve to offset the impact.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar held near a seven-week high against the yen ahead of the afternoon Fed announcement.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.1% to 108.23 yen, just below a seven-week high of 108.37 yen tested overnight. The dollar index against a basket of other currencies rose to 98.28, according figures from Reuters.
In other currencies, the euro was little changed at US$1.10620, more than 1 per cent above last week’s two-year low of US$1.0927.
In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors await the Fed decision. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.77 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 2.238 per cent.
More company news:
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it was looking to sell its 50% stake in the Gippsland Basin oil and gas development in Australia’s Bass Strait as part of a broader review of its portfolio of assets around the world. The Gippsland Basin joint venture, off the state of Victoria, has long been the mainstay oil and gas supplier into southeastern Australia, but output from the fields is in decline.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd is looking to sell its vehicle parts and materials distribution business in a deal that may be valued at about US$1-billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, as the struggling Japanese automaker seeks to slim down.
Canopy Growth Corp. expects to complete its search for a new chief executive officer by the end of the calendar year, its chairman said during its first annual meeting without co-founder Bruce Linton at the helm. The “robust” search is “well underway,” and the cannabis company is interviewing a number of “well-seasoned executives,” chairman John Bell told shareholders in Toronto. “We anticipate, and I am confident that, the CEO transition will be completed by the end of the current calendar year,” he said.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for August.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections followed by chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press