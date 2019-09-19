Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were slightly lower early Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates but gave no clear indication of its future plans. World shares were up slightly after the Bank of Japan kept to the sidelines but also hinted that it could expand stimulus as early as its October meeting. On Bay Street, TSX futures were down modestly as crude prices rose after a volatile week.
On Wednesday, the Fed delivered its second rate cut of the year, although the move wasn’t unanimous among members of the Federal Open Markets Committee. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., notes that Esther George of the Kansas City Fed and the Boston Fed’s Eric Rosengren pushed back against the cut, like they did in July, while James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed argued for a deeper move of 50 basis point move.
“As such there was no clear commitment to cut rates further this year, and given how recent data has played out why should there be, after all as President Donald Trump keeps telling us the U.S. economy is in good shape,” Mr. Hewson said.
“The statement wasn’t too much different from the July one with the only notable differences being references to weaker exports, a slight dig in Trump’s direction perhaps, and slightly stronger household spending, which prompted the Fed to lower its GDP forecast ever so slightly from 2.2 per cent to 2.1 per cent.”
Mr. Trump, who has pushed the Fed to take more dramatic action, again criticized the central bank and its chair Jerome Powell following Wednesdy’s policy decision, saying they had '“No ‘guts,’ no sense, no vision!”
On Thursday, the U.S.-China trade dispute also comes back into focus as American and Chinese trade deputies meet in Washington to resume face-to-face talks. The negotiations are aimed at laying out the groundwork for higher level talks expected to take place next month.
On Bay Street, Canadian mutual fund company AGF Management Ltd. scored a $320-million windfall early Thursday from the planned merger of two large British money managers. London-based Smith & Williamson, which is 33.6-per-cent owned by AGF, announced early Thursday that it will join forces with rival Tilney Group Ltd. in an transaction that will create one of Britain’s biggest independent wealth managers, with £45-billion ($74-billion) in assets.
Overseas, European markets started higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.40 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.32 per cent as investors await the Bank of England’s next policy decision, expected later in the session. That central bank is expected to hold rates steady as Britain heads toward the October deadline to exit the European Union. Germany’s DAX gained 0.28 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.62 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.38 per cent after the Bank of Japan kept rates steady but also said it would “reexamine economic and price developments” at its next meeting.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 1.07 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.46 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher in early going as a volatile week continues to play out.
The day range on Brent so far is US$63.46 to US$64.44. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58.08 to US$58.60.
Saudi Arabia has said it expects to have full output restored by next month after weekend strikes on production facilities. Brent prices posted their biggest gain since the Gulf war on Monday following news of the attacks but has veered sharply through the rest of the week as the extent of the damage became clear. At this point, tensions in the Middle East remain elevated with Saudi Arabia indirectly blaming Iran for the attacks. U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he has told the U.S. Treasury to substantially increase sanctions on Tehran, which has denied involvement in the incident.
“Escalating tensions between the US and Iran should keep oil prices sustained despite worries of building stockpiles and slowing global demand,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said.
On Wednesday, markets also got a fresh reading on U.S. crude stocks. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a decline of about 2.1 million barrels. However, stocks in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark futures, fell to the lowest since October 2018.
Ms. Ozkardeskaya also noted that IEA director Fatih Birol said that there is enough oil on the market and that the U.S. doesn’t need to tap into the emergency reserves as a result of the production disruption in Saudi Arabia.
Elsewhere, gold prices were little changed as the Fed’s failure to signal its next move clearly kept investors on the sidelines. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,495.36 per ounce, after falling as much as 1 per cent during the previous session. However, U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 per cent at $1,503.
“Traders are disappointed by the divergence of future rate cut path and the market is unwinding expectations of a few more cuts in the months to come,” Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was essentially flat and moving in a fairly narrow range of 75.15 US cents to 75.30 US cents.
For the loonie, there were no major economic reports on tap meaning crude prices will probably continue to offer direction for the currency.
“Oil prices will remain a focus, with the about 9-per-cent decline in WTI over the past three days keeping USD/CAD above $1.3200 (75.76 US cents),” RBC’s Elsa Lignos said in an early note.
On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar index slid dipped slightly as it struggled to gain despite a more hawkish than forecast tone from Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. central bank, on a 7-3 vote, lowered the Fed funds target rate to a range of 1.75 per cent to 2.00 per cent “in light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook”.
“The message from the [Fed’s] update suggested that further rate cuts are not definitely in the pipeline,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. "The division among central bankers indicates there is no clear direction about the next move from the Fed."
In other world central banks, the Bank of Japan kept policy steady but also signalled the possibility of further stimulus later in the year. The yen rose to as high as 107.79 yen per U.S. dollar before settling at 108.06, up 0.4 per cent for the day.
In bonds, U.S. debt prices rose after the Fed failed to clearly signal another rate cut. The yield on the 10-year note was little changed at 1.791 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was down slightly at 2.236 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP Employment for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 14.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q2.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for August.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for August.
