Equities
U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive start on Wall Street Tuesday after the U.S. confirmed trade talks with China will go ahead next month. Overseas, major European markets edged higher and markets in China gained on vows by policymakers to boost economic growth. On Bay Street, futures were slightly firmer with crude prices easing as signs of weaker global growth again raise demand concerns.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed on Monday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with China’s Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks early next month, helping easing market concerns about the year-long trade row between the two countries.
Sentiment also got a boost when Ning Jizhe, China’s vice head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters during a briefing that China would step up efforts to stabilize growth, including speeding up project construction and relaxed restrictions on auto purchases. However, China’s central bank also said it wasn’t in any rush to follow other countries to significantly loosen monetary policy although it had other options to prop up growth.
“With trade war winds blowing in a favourable direction after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin confirmed Oct. 7 as the date for U.S.-China trade talks which will be attended by Vice Premier Liu, and along with China confirmed it would buy up to 600,000 tonnes of soybeans, It might just be enough to carry the day,” Stephen Innes, market strategist with AxiTrader, said. “With that said, risk markets are not exactly jumping up and down with joy on Beijing’s soybean’s concession knowing President Trump’s latest ‘not interested in an interim deal’ trade stance.”
In corporate news, BlackBerry Ltd. reports its latest quarterly results ahead of the market open.
On Wall Street, Nike Inc., the world’s biggest shoe maker, reports earnings after the close of trading. Analysts are looking for earnings per share of 71 US cents on revenue of US$10.43-billion in the first quarter, up from 62 US cents on revenue of US$10.18-billion a year earlier. So far this year, Analysts will also be looking for signs that the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China is having an impact on sales. Nike stock is up about 17 per cent so far this year.
Google-parent Alphabet Inc. won a key legal battle in Europe early Tuesday with a ruling that said the company doesn’t have to extend the European Union’s ‘right to be forgotten rules’ to its search engines globally. The European Court of Justice said there “is no obligation under EU law for a search engine operator” to extend beyond the EU member states the court’s 2014 ruling that people have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online. But, it also said a search engine operator must put measures in place to discourage internet users from going outside the EU to find that information, according to The Associated Press.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets edged higher in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.14 per cent. Health care stocks were higher but auto shares were lower. Britain’s FTSE 100 was just below break even. Germany’s DAX added 0.4 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.17 per cent.
In Asia, markets posted modest gains. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.22 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.09 per cent.
Commodities
Crude fell as weak factory data from Europe and Japan along side signals from Saudi Arabia that production would soon be restored put pressure on prices.
The day range on Brent so far is US$64 to US$64.60. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$58 to US$58.49.
“Oil’s volatility has dropped as tensions in the Middle East have cooled,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said. "The fact that Saudi Arabia have gone to the UN in relation to the drone attack suggests the situation is less likely to result in a military conflict."
He also noted that reports on Monday that Saudi Arabia has restored about 75 per cent of its oil production following last week’s attacks “has added to the subdued moves in the oil market.”
Early this week, weak readings on factory activity in Europe and Japan raised concerns about global crude demand. Later Tuesday, markets also get the first of two weekly reports on U.S. inventories.
The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly tally Tuesday afternoon. Weekly crude stocks are expected to decline, according to a Reuters poll. Seven analysts estimated, on average, that crude inventories fell by 800,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 20.
Tuesday’s API report will be followed by more official U.S. government figures on Wednesday morning.
In gold, prices were mostly steady as renewed fears of a global slowdown pushed investors back to safer holdings.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,521.62 per ounce, after climbing to its highest since Sept. 6 at US$1,526.80 on Monday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at US$1,527.10 per ounce
“Geopolitical uncertainties and recessionary fears from euro zone with Brexit deadline approaching, overall sentiments will be positive for gold and silver,” Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar edged higher in early going as markets bet recent positive economic data would give the Bank of Canada some room before following global counterparts on the path to looser monetary policy.
The loonie was trading in a day range of 75.37 US cents to 75.47 US cents.
There were not major Canadian economic releases due Tuesday. On Monday, Statistics Canada reported that wholesale trade in this country rose by 1.7 per cent in July. Analysts had been looking for a decline of about 0.1 per cent. While the report is considered second-tier in terms of market importance, it still offered a sign that the Canadian economy continues to hold its own.
“Markets don’t tend to react to this report, but it will provide a much needed lift to what otherwise looks like a lacklustre GDP print for July,” CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a note issued after the Statscan release.
On global markets, the euro was trading below US$1.10 after economic reports on Monday showed weakness in the bloc’s factory sector.
Against the greenback, the euro slid to US$1.09984 and not far off the September low of US$1.0926 hit on Sept. 3
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, rose slightly against the yen to 107.59 and inched higher against a group of world currencies to 98.664.
In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields edged higher. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 1.711 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.153 per cent.
More company news
German prosecutors brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch in relation to an emissions cheating scandal. The accused intentionally failed to inform investors in time about the financial impact of the scandal, the prosecutors’ office in the northern city of Braunschweig said on Tuesday.
A European Union court has overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks amounted to illegal state support for the coffee giant. In 2015, the Commission ruled that the Netherlands gave tax advantages to Starbucks. That led to Dutch authorities recovering 25.7 million euros from the coffee giant. Both the Netherlands and Starbucks appealed the decision. In a ruling Tuesday, the General Court of the European Union says the EU’s executive commission “was unable to demonstrate the existence of an advantage in favour of Starbucks.”
Economic news
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for July. The Street expects a rise of 0.1 per cent from June and a 2.1-per-cent increase year-over-year.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for July. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from June and 4.6 per cent year-over-year.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for September. The Street expects a reading of 133.5, down from 135.1 in August.
With Reuters, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press