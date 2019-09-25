Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures signalled a weaker start Wednesday as political uncertainty in the United States and Britain pushed investors to the sidelines. Major markets in Europe started sharply lower as investors weigh the impact of news that Democrats will launch an impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump as well as continued uncertainty around Brexit after a court ruling said Prime Minister Boris John’s move to suspend Parliament was illegal.
On Bay Street, futures followed world markets lower with crude prices falling on renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade relations after Mr. Trump criticized China’s trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday and said he wouldn’t accept a bad deal.
“The political turmoil around Donald Trump’s official impeachment inquiry, combined to rising fears of a no agreement with China in October trade talks turned the risk sentiment off across the global markets,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, said.
MSCI’s global stock index marked a fourth day of declines, sliding 0.4 per cent. That’s the longest losing streak for the index since the end of July.
On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. House of Representatives is launching an impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump over allegations he tried to press a foreign government into helping him take down a political rival, the first formal step in removing the President from power before the 2020 election. Ms. Pelosi accused Mr. Trump of a “betrayal of his oath of office” as she made the announcement.
On Brexit, Mr. Johnson, who cut short a trip to New York to return to Britain, has rejected calls from opponents to resign in the wake of the court ruling. Mr. Johnson has said he will lead the U.K. out of the EU by the end of the month with or without a divorce deal. The House of Commons was set to resume Wednesday morning although the next move in the Brexit battle remained unclear.
In stocks, shares of shoe giant Nike Inc. were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s first-quarter revenue topped Wall Street forecasts. Net income for the world’s largest sportswear maker rose to US$1.37-billion, or 86 US cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from US$1.09-billion, or 67 US cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.2 per cent to US$10.66-billion. Analysts had been forecasting revenue of US$10.44-billion in the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
On Bay Street, shares of Stelco Inc. sank more than 11 per cent on Tuesday after the company abandoned an attempt to raise US$300-million in the bond market despite offering a 9-per-cent interest rate, in a sign of growing pessimism about the steel industry as global economic expansion slows.
Overseas, political events in the U.S. and Britain took a toll. The pan-European STOXX 600 sank 1.4 per cent in morning trading with all sectors in the red. Tech shares were the biggest losers. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.96 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.28 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.61 per cent.
The picture was much the same in Asia. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.28 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.36 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were weaker as investor concern over U.S.-China trade relations and the impact on the global demand weighs on sentiment.
Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were down by more than 1 per cent in early going. The day range on Brent so far is US$61.95 to US$62.81. The range on WTI is US$56.41 to US$57.02.
“Oil markets continue to sell as risk sentiment remains sour after Trump accused China of currency manipulation, theft of intellectual property and product dumping,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “Mind you this is nothing shockingly new but coming on the cusp of trade negotiations, it doesn’t exactly suggest he’s laying down the welcome mat for the Chinese delegation.”
On Tuesday, Mr. Trump was critical at the UN General Assembly of China’s trade practices and said the U.S. wouldn’t accept a bad deal. China is the worlds biggest crude importer and its second-biggest crude user.
Further hampering crude prices was a report from the American Petroleum Institute that showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. The report said U.S. crude stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a drawdown of about 200,000 barrels.
More official U.S. government figures will be released later Wednesday morning.
Gold prices slipped somewhat but still held close to their best levels since early this month, helped by the flight from risk. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,529.14 per ounce, after having risen to its highest level since Sept. 5 at US$1,535.60 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,536.60 per ounce.
“The move on gold looks convincing enough to warrant some attention as its unlikely the political storm clouds over Washington are about to dissipate any time soon which might continue to weigh on equity market sentiment, possibly send U.S. yields lower and could undermine confidence in the US dollar,” Mr. Innes said.
“Indeed, these factors could be viewed as the holy grail of bullish gold price indicators if there was ever such a thing.”
In other metals, silver fell 0.4 per cent to US$18.51 an ounce, while platinum dropped 0.3 per cent to $950.60.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower as crude prices fell and its U.S. counterpart recouped some of the losses seen in the immediate wake of the announcement by U.S. lawmakers that they would pursue an impeachment inquiry.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.36 US cents to 75.54 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on tap for Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, appeared on the mend after Tuesday’s slide. The U.S. dollar index was up 0.2 per cent at 98.545 at last check. Against the euro, it rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0996.
“The immediate market reaction to news [on Tuesday] that House Speaker Pelosi is to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump was to sell risk and to sell USD, but in large part the moves have reversed,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
“We would note that this is only a small step on the road to impeachment, which would ultimately require a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled Senate and that it is not clear yet whether the House will vote to endorse the inquiry, so leading to charges against Trump.”
Markets will also hear Wednesday from a number of officials from the Federal Reserve. “They range from [Kansas Fed president Esther] George at the hawkish end of the spectrum to moderate doves [Fed Governor Lael] Brainard and [Dallas Fed president Robert] Kaplan,” Mr. Cole said.
In other currencies, the yen dropped 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar to 107.31 yen . Another safe-haven, the Swiss franc, edged up 0.2 per cent against the euro to 1.0845 francs, according to Reuters. Britain’s pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2445, reversing Tuesday’s gain after Britain’s top court ruled Mr. Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 1.642 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also up at 2.097 per cent.
More company news:
Electronics retailer Best Buy Co. said Wednesday it is targeting US$50-billion in revenue by fiscal 2025. The retailer also said it expects to cut US$1-billion in costs over five years. Operating income over that period is seen growing at a 5-per-cent rate. For fiscal, 2020, Best Buy says it is targeting revenue in a range of US$43.1-billion to US$43.6-billion.
Amazon.com Inc has bought technology startup INLT for an undisclosed amount, the company told Reuters on Tuesday, in a transaction that will help merchants on its online marketplace more easily import goods into the United States. The firm, with around a dozen employees based in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, makes software for sellers to manage costs and customs clearance of cross-border shipments. Seattle-based Amazon said it will offer INLT’s cloud-based computing technology to its merchants.
Toy giant Mattel Inc. on Wednesday launched a gender-inclusive doll line called Creatable World. Mattel says the line offers “endless combinations all in one box.” “Creatable World invites kids to create their own characters,” the company said in a release. “Extensive wardrobe options, accessories and wigs allow kids to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.” The kit carries a suggested retail price of $39.99.
Shares of Netflix Inc. are on track for their deepest quarterly decline in seven years after two analysts added to growing worries about an impending wave of competition from Walt Disney Co. and other rivals. Netflix has lost 30 per cent since the end of June, and if that decline holds until Monday, it will have been the worst quarterly performance for the video-streaming heavyweight’s shares since 2012. Coming streaming services from Walt Disney and Apple Inc. have added to worries about Netflix’s slowing subscriber growth and rising costs as it increases spending to create top-tier series such as Stranger Things and The Crown.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for August. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 3.3 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press