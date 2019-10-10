Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were modestly lower early Thursday as all eyes now focus on high-level trade talks set to begin in Washington. Global markets put in a choppy session as conflicting reports over the state of talks between the U.S. and China injected fresh uncertainty into the market. In this country, TSX futures were also weaker moving alongside world counterparts as crude prices wavered.
Early Thursday, world stocks took a hit after the South China Morning Post reported that the Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, planned to leave Washington after a single day of talks. Initial plans had called for the group to remain in the U.S. through to Friday. The report, however, was later disputed, helping calm market jitters.
As well, a New York Times report saying Washington will soon issue licenses allowing some U.S. firms to supply non-sensitive goods to China’s Huawei Technologies offered some solace to investors. A Bloomberg report added to the updraft by saying that the White House is considering rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China.
“In the week before these talks, markets have gone precisely nowhere,” Jasper Lawler, head of research with London Capital Group, said. “Investors are waiting for the conclusion of these talks before taking their next move. With trade talks concluded and earnings season about to kick off, we’d expect volatility to pickup heading into next week.”
He also noted that reports earlier this week that China was willing to accept a partial deal has also helped breathe some new hope into the discussions. “Even if a partial deal can be defined as something as simple as less tariffs and more agricultural purchases, the current situation would be much less antagonistic with better prospects of ending the trade war,” he said.
Tariffs on about US$250-billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase to 30 per cent from 25 per cent as of Oct. 15. The U.S. is also scheduled to add a 15-per-cent tariff on another US$160-billion worth of imports from China on Dec. 15.
Looking ahead to next week, U.S. earnings season unofficially kicks off with major U.S. banks reporting results. According to Factset, the Street is looking for an estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 of 4.1 per cent. If that plays out, it would mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year earnings declines since the final quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of 2016. Factset also noted that, as of June 30, 82 S&P 500 companies have issued negative earnings per share guidance while 32 companies had put out positive forecasts.
On Thursday, Delta Airlines reports results ahead of the opening bell.
Overseas, markets struggled as investors await news from the U.S.-China trade talks. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.08 per cent in morning trading after starting in the black. Britain’s FTSE 100 hovered around break even. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.26 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.43 per cent.
In Asia, markets found their footing on reports that the U.S. was prepared to sell some nonsensitive supplies to Huawei. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.8 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices took their cue from broader markets putting in a choppy session with trade firmly in focus.
The day range on Brent so far is US$57.80 to US$58.54. The range on West Texas Intermediate US$51.38 to US$52.82. Both Brent and WTI are now down about 20 per cent from April highs.
“Oil prices remain very sensitive to trade developments and their impact on the global economic outlook,” OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. “Crude continues to hover around its summer lows, with Brent choppy between US$55 and US$60 and showing little signs of breaking this range.”
Mr. Erlam also said markets largely looked past the bigger-than-forecast increase in U.S. inventories reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. (The EIA said U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.9 million barrels last week. Markets have been looking for an increase of 1.4 million barrels.)
“Yesterday’s inventory data fell on deaf ears and traders looked past a larger-than-expected build and instead focused on events in Washington,” he said. “If talks turn sour then the US$55-US$56 support could come under real pressure.”
Adding to the downward pressure early Thursday were a Reuters report that OPEC had adjusted its production pact to allow Nigeria to raise its output, adding to supply. Nigeria’s allocation was increased to 1.774 million barrels per day from 1.685 million bpd at the last OPEC meeting in July, three OPEC delegates with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Meanwhile, trade concerns pushed gold prices to their best level in a week. Spot gold gained 0.1 per cent to US$1,506.78 per ounce, having hit a peak of US$1,516.77 early in the session. That was its highest level since Oct. 3. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1 per cent to US$1,511.80.
“Gold bulls are not giving up without a fight but it has once again run into resistance around US$1,520, the same level it rebounded off last week,” Mr. Erlam said.
“Another failure to break through here may be a confidence boost for sellers. The next 36 hours is likely to be headline heavy on the trade war front which may determine whether gold can indeed break this tricky resistance and take another run at the highs.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher as its U.S. counterpart weakened broadly against world currencies as investors hold out hope for some success in the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.
At last check, the loonie was sitting near the top end of the day range of 74.93 US cents to 75.16 US cents.
“Markets have a risk-on tone as China-U.S. trade talks get back under way today and various reports overnight continue yesterday’s theme of a partial deal, including a revival of the clause on currency stability and the suspension of the next tranche of tariffs,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
For the loonie, there were no major economic reports due Thursday. The next key report comes ahead of Friday’s open, with the release of the September employment figures. Markets are expecting to see a fairly modest increase in hiring and no change to the unemployment rate, which now sits at 5.7 per cent.
On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar was down against most major global counterparts. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3 per cent to 98.845, close to a one-week low. The Australian and New Zealand dollars were the biggest gainers against the greenback, adding as much as 0.4 per cent.
Amid conflicting trade reports, China’s currency in the offshore market rose for a second day, advancing 0.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar to 7.1145 yuan per dollar.
Britain’s pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2241 but still held near its lowest levels in a month amid uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was a touch higher at 1.591 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also up slightly at 2.098 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of week of Oct. 5.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press