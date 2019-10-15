Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures moved higher Tuesday as markets ready for big bank earnings in the U.S. and continue to assess the state of trade relations between the United States and China. Global stocks were up with MSCI’s all country index advancing 0.2 per cent. On Bay Street, futures also advanced even as crude prices fell.
Markets had initially risen on reports of the first phase of a trade deal although a lack of detail has resulted in a shift in sentiment with crude prices sliding and safe haven currencies like the yen advancing against the greenback. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also told CNBC that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would go ahead in December if there is no deal in place, although he also said he expects to have an agreement. Reports have also indicated that China wants further talks before signing onto a deal.
“When is a deal not a deal, when the U.S. and China can’t offer a unified position on what was actually agreed at the end of last week?” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CNBC, said. “That help explains why equity markets slipped back yesterday after it became apparent, that for all the narrative behind a so-called phase one of the US, China deal that was agreed at the end of last week, the actual substance of what was agreed didn’t come anywhere near to matching the spin.”
On the corporate front, U.S. banks kick off earnings season with results due from Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Overall, analysts are expecting to the July-to-September period to mark the weakest quarter for U.S. corporate earnings in three years. Analysts are forecasting a 3.2-per-cent decline in results compared to the year-earlier period, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
In Canada, cannabis company Aphria Inc. reports its quarterly results after the close of trading. Analysts are expecting Aphria to report a loss of about 3 cents a share on revenue of $132.2-million. Cannabis stocks took a hit last week after Hexo Corp. cut its fourth-quarter outlook and withdrew its forecast for fiscal 2020. Since the start of the year, Aphria stock is down about 17 per cent.
Elsewhere in the sector, CannTrust Holdings Inc. said it will destroy $77-million worth of cannabis in a bid to get Health Canada to restore its licences. That’s $26-million more than the previously disclosed estimated amount it would have to discard. Health Canada suspended the company’s growing and processing licences on Sept. 17. Federal investigators discovered in mid-June that CannTrust had grown thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed parts of its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ont., and later determined that the company had also breached regulations at its manufacturing plant in Vaughan, Ont. The unlicensed growing took place in 2018 and early 2019.
Overseas, major European markets were positive after EU negotiator Michel Barnier said a Brexit deal is still possible this week. EU leaders are scheduled to meet later in the week to decide Brexit’s fate. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.27 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.27 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX gained 0.28 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.31 per cent.
Asian markets were mostly mixed as investors weighed the extent of the trade agreement between the U.S. and China. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.56 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.07 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.87 per cent in the first trading day of the week after a public holiday on Monday.
Commodities
Crude prices were down again after heavy losses during the previous session with global growth worries weighing following recent weak economic reports out of China and trade concerns persisting.
Both Brent and WTI were down by nearly 2 per cent in early trading on Tuesday.
The day range on Brent so far is US$58.17 to US$59.30. The range on WTI is US$52.52 to US$53.62.
The declines came after the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday that China’s factory gate prices declined at the fastest pace in more than three years in September. On Monday, new figures also showed that Chinese imports contracted for a fifth month in a row.
Confusion around U.S.-China trade talks also pulled crude prices lower.
“Oil traders are all too knowing that chasing headline risk is fraught with peril,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in a note. “But demand erosion from the trade war is such an overwhelming pervasive bearish skew; it will be impossible for traders to ignore the ebb and flows from headline risk.”
Later Tuesday, markets will also get the first reading on weekly U.S. inventories when the American Petroleum Institute releases its report on crude stocks. Edward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA, says markets are expecting to see a draw in U.S. stockpiles.
More official inventory figures will be released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Helping stem Tuesday’s decline were comments from OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, who said on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies “will do whatever (is) in its power” to sustain oil market stability beyond 2020. OPEC, Russia and other producers have since January implemented a deal to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day to underpin the market.
Gold prices, meanwhile, remained relatively steady.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 per cent to US$1,490.70 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.2-per-cent lower at US$1,494.80 per ounce.
“Markets enjoyed a good risk-on rally, but on Monday news came out saying that China required more negotiation and talks before they find any deal, which is very disappointing,” Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed in early going as its U.S. counterpart moved in a relatively narrow range against world currencies amid uncertainty over the state of trade talks between the United States and China.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.53 US cents to 75.63 US cents.
For the loonie, the next key economic report comes Wednesday with the release of Statistics Canada’s figures on inflation in September. Right now, markets are expecting to see a decline of 0.3 per cent in the consumer price index on a monthly basis. The annual rate of inflation is seen coming in around 2 per cent.
On global currency markets, the U.S. dollar index was weaker at 98.424. The euro initially rose as much as 0.2 per cent to US$1.046 after EU negotiator Michel Barnier said a deal with Britain over Brexit was still possible this week, although it later flattened out. Britain’s pound rose as much as 0.7 per cent to US$1.2699
The Turkish lira rallied against the dollar after the U.S. announced lighter sanctions than expected following Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria. The lira moved away from seven-week lows and was last trading 0.5% higher at 5.897, according to Reuters.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.686 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 2.159 per cent.
More company news:
A licensing deal by Hudson’s Bay Co. may help a bid to rescue the bankrupt luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc., the Globe’s David Milstead and Susan Krashinsky Robertson report. HBC’s Saks Fifth Avenue chain is in talks to license the Barneys name, as part of a bid by Authentic Brands Group LLC to take over the struggling retailer, according to a person familiar with the matter. Barneys filed for bankruptcy in August, saying it planned to close eight stores and seven Barneys Warehouse locations, keeping just seven stores open.
Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to invest 41 trillion won (US$35-billion) in mobility and other auto technologies by 2025, part of which will be directed to an ambitious effort to become more competitive in self-driving cars that has also received government backing. The plan, which Hyundai said encompasses autonomous, connected and electric cars as well as technology for ride-sharing, comes after the automaker and two of its affiliates announced an investment of $1.6 billion in a venture with U.S. self-driving tech firm Aptiv.
Citigroup Inc plans to set up a wholly-owned securities business in China, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, taking advantage of Beijing’s move to fully open up some of its financial sectors to foreigners next year. Citi is currently in the process of completing its exit from a minority-owned securities joint venture in China, a process that one of the sources said is expected to be completed by end of this year.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October.
(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for September. Estimates are year-over-year increases of 14.0 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for September. Estimate is a rise of 1.5 per cent year-over-year.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press