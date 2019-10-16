Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures edged lower early Wednesday with earnings again in focus and renewed tensions between the United States and China adding to the downward pressure. Major European markets were down as Brexit talks move to a crucial state with hopes of a deal starting to fade. On Bay Street, TSX futures were little changed as crude prices fell on global economic growth worries.
On Wall Street, earnings continue with Bank of America reporting before the start of trading and Netflix Inc. and IBM delivering their latest results after the close.
Market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of last week’s trade talks between China and the United States. Early Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry cautioned that it would take “strong countermeasures” if the U.S. Congress enacts legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters.
“U.S. stock futures headed south in the overnight trading session, as tensions with China started rising again amid the U.S. House passed a bill on Hong Kong, which requires a review of the situation in the city on annual basis to keep its special status in place,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said. “Needless to say that Beijing didn’t like the U.S. sticking its nose into its internal affairs at all, and threatened to retaliate.”
On the corporate side, markets will be closely watching Netflix results due after the close.
Ms. Ozkardeskaya notes that the streaming giant has had a tough quarter with its stock price falling more than 33 per cent since July on doubts over its business model and intense pressure in the sector, which is soon to include a major new competitor, Apple TV.
“Investors need Netflix to exceed its 7-million-subscriber additions target and reveal a good-looking fourth-quarter guidance,” she said. “We believe that the Netflix original series, documentaries and movies remain a major attraction to viewers, but it is unsure how the company will manage to reduce its US$3.5-billion free cash flow deficit in an increasingly heated competitive environment.”
On Bay Street, retailer Aritzia Inc. reported a 19-per-cent increase in profit in the latest quarter, helped by growing online sales and a higher store count. The Vancouver-based retailer reported net income of $17.9-million in the second quarter, compared with $15.1-million for the same quarter a year earlier. The company said adjusted earnings per share rose 12.5 per cent to 18 cents. Analysts had been expecting earnings by that measure of 13 cents a share. The results were released after markets closed on Tuesday.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets were lower and the pound was off recent highs as Britain and the European Union resume talks to avert a hard Brexit ahead of an EU summit on Thursday and Friday. Markets had hoped for a breakthrough in the talks overnight but sentiment turned more cautious as a deal failed to emerge. Reports suggest the EU has said a deal is impossible unless Britain moves.
“Much of the major gains that were made yesterday were driven by the prospect of a deal being achieved, so now some dealers are reversing their positions,” CMC markets analyst David Madden said.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.42 per cent in morning trading with resource stocks among the losers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.19 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.42 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4 per cent. In economic news in the region, South Korea’s central bank cut interest rates for a second time in three months in an effort to bolster that country’s economy.
Commodities
Crude prices were down in early going after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook for the year, adding to demand concerns.
The day range on Brent so far is US$58.44 to US$59.06. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$52.29 to US$53.12.
“Prices remain under pressure and are hovering around the summer lows, with Brent still holding up around the $55-57 region,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “Naturally this wasn’t helped by the IMF’s downward revision to this year’s growth forecast to the lowest since the financial crisis, with traders being particularly concerned about falling oil demand in the face of a slowdown.”
In a forecast released this week, the IMF predicted global growth this year of 3 per cent, down from 3.2 per cent in its previous forecasts and below last year’s 3.6 per cent growth rate. (The IMF kept its forecast for growth in Canada unchanged at 1.5 per cent for this year.)
Earlier in the session, crude had managed modest gains on signals from OPEC that it could deliver deeper production cuts to underpin the market. On Tuesday, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC and its allies will do “will do whatever [is] in its power” to bring stability to the market. Previously, he had said deeper output cuts was one of the options.
OPEC, Russia and other producers have a deal now to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day until next March. They meet in early December in Vienna to review that decision.
Later in the session, markets will also get a reading on U.S. inventories with the release of weekly figures from the American Petroleum Institute. (That report was delayed a day due to the U.S. government holiday on Monday.) A preliminary Reuters survey suggests U.S. inventories likely grew last week. More official government figures are due Thursday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Should EIA inventories illustrate for a fifth consecutive week build, we expect for strong selling pressure to afflict oil prices on an intraday basis,” Benjamin Lu from Phillip Futures said in a note.
Gold prices edged higher early on after falling more than 1 per cent the previous session with uncertainty over Brexit tempting investors back into the market.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,482.54 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.2-per-cent higher at US$1,486.90 per ounce.
“There are some uncertainties since there is a lot to go through on Brexit. For instance even if both EU and U.K. negotiators agree on terms it still has to go through the parliament,” AxiTrader market strategist Stephen Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as markets again shy away from riskier holdings as tensions once again rise between the United States and China and uncertainty hovers over Brexit talks.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.62 US cents to 75.78 US cents.
For the Canadian dollar, the morning’s key event will be the release of September inflation figures by Statistics Canada.
Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, says that bank is expecting to see a month-over-month decline of 0.2 per cent in the consumer price index. The annual rate of inflation is seen bumping up to 2.1 per cent from August’s 1.9 per cent.
“The monthly decline is seasonal in nature with intercity transport (-14 per cent m/m, from airfares) and food (-1 per cent m/m) the principal drivers,” she said. “Gasoline prices were close to flat in the month (-0.5 per cent m/m) and should remain around -10 per cent year-over-year.”
On broader markets, the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level in four weeks as trade tensions return to the headlines. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, fell to 98.16 on Wednesday, its lowest level since Sept. 20. The yen firmed against the U.S. dollar as investors shifted back into safer holdings.
Britain’s pound, meanwhile, was off about 0.5 per cent, falling from its recent five-month highs as uncertainty over Brexit talks takes hold. The pound had gained about 5 per cent against the U.S. dollar as investors priced in the possibility of an eleventh-hour Brexit deal.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.724 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.207 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s consumer price index for September.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's international securities transactions for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for September.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for October.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press