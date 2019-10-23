Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures slid early Wednesday with a weak forecast by Texas Instruments Inc. pressuring tech shares while fading hope for a Brexit deal weighed on global markets. In this country, TSX futures were little changed with crude prices falling into the red and investors awaiting more earnings.
On Brexit, a vote in Britain’s Parliament on Tuesday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit plan, raising the possibility of an orderly exit from the European Union. However, uncertainty persisted after lawmakers also rejected Mr. Johnson’s plan to rush the legislation through Parliament in time for the Oct. 31 deadline. A request has also been made to extend that deadline but it remains unclear how the EU will respond.
“Brexit will likely be delayed, again, but this time, investors can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said.
“EU’s Donald Tusk recommended that the U.K. is given the time it needs to sort its internal issues out to finalize the divorce. The only question is how Boris Johnson will spend the next three months. There are rising talks of an early general election in the U.K.”
Also weighing on market sentiment was a disappointing outlook from chipmaker Texas Instruments, which said after Tuesday’s close that it sees current-quarter revenue below estimates. Texas Instruments, seen as a bellwether for the sector, said it expected revenue for the fourth quarter in the range of US$3.07-billion and US$3.33-billion, below analysts’ average expectation of US$3.59-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Texas Instruments shares were down nearly 10 per cent in premarket trading. Shares of chipmakers Nvidia and Intel were both down by more than 1 per cent ahead of the North American open. In Europe, the tech sector was off 1.4 per cent . Major Asian chipmakers, including Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s SK Hynix also fell.
On Bay Street, Canadian National Railway cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year and said it expects a “challenging” first half of 2020 as a weaker economy hits North American freight demand. CN Rail now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share growth in the high single-digit percentage range compared with an earlier estimate of low double-digit range. The outlook was released along with CPR’s latest earnings after Tuesday’s close.
On Wednesday, results are due from Rogers Communications and Canadian Pacific Railway.
South of the border, Boeing Co. Eli Lilly and Caterpillar all release their latest results.
After the close, Wall Street gets earnings from Ford, Microsoft and Tesla.
Overseas, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 per cent.
In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.,14 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.39 per cent. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.06 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.42 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slid in early going after new figures showed a bigger-than-forecast increase in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent so far is US$59.34 to US$59.69. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$53.97 to US$54.35.
On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels to 437 million barrels last week. Analysts had been looking for an increase closer to 2.2 million barrels. More official figures are due Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Helping offset that downward pressure was continued market expectations that OPEC and its allies would deepen production cuts in a bid to bolster the market in the face of weaker demand. Already OPEC+ has pledged to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day through to next March. Members meet again in early December. A Reuters report late Tuesday, citing sources, said OPEC members will consider deepening the cuts at that meeting although Saudi Arabia wants to focus on boosting adherence to the current caps before committing to more reductions.
Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that no formal proposals have been put forward to change the terms of the current production cap. “We continue monitoring the situation on the market,” he said.
“The OPEC induced oil rally has come to a grinding halt in the wake of the bearish to consensus API inventory swell,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “And while markets are trading a bit lower in Asia but conspicuously by their absence, Asia oil bears don’t appear so eager to embrace their usual past time which is continuously stalking oil market demand fears. Instead, they are showing a bit of respect to OPEC jawboning this morning.”
In other commodities, gold prices were mostly unchanged as investors waited for more clarity on Brexit and the U.S.-China trade row.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,489.31 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,492.40 per ounce.
“Gold has been rising modestly on technical buying since it fell to the $1,470 level,” Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Comtrade, told Reuters.
“What we see today is a continuation of that but uncertainty over Brexit is also providing some support.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar held relatively steady after a Bank of Canada report showed surprising resilience in the outlook by Canadian businesses despite the global impact of the trade dispute between the United States and China.
The day range for the loonie was a fairly narrow 76.28 US cents to 76.40 US cents.
On Tuesday, the Bank of Canada’s business outlook survey showed business sentiment edged higher in the third quarter although there were more pronounced differences between the Prairies and central Canada. The central bank’s survey of senior management at roughly 100 firms suggested “a slight improvement” in overall sentiment as businesses expected moderate sales growth in the year to come.
“(The Canadian dollar) remains firm after the BoC’s autumn Business Outlook Survey showed that overall business sentiment remained surprisingly stable despite the escalation in trade tensions through the August-September survey period,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said in a note.
“The upshot is that the BoC can afford to remain patient and keep policy on hold, diverging with other global central banks such as the Fed who are now cutting rates.”
For Wednesday, the only significant economic report due is Statistics Canada’s reading on wholesale trade in August, although it isn’t likely to have a major impact on the loonie. Markets are expecting to see a 0.3 per cent increase after July’s gain of 1.7 per cent.
On broader markets, safe-haven currencies like Japan’s yen and the Swiss franc gained in the wake of continued uncertainty over Brexit.
The Japanese yen rose to 108.25 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Oct. 15, before settling at 108.380, up 0.1 per cent on the day. The Swiss franc rose 0.1 per cent to 1.1006 francs per euro.
The euro, meanwhile, slid to US$1.1120 ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. That meeting marks president Mario Draghi’s last sitting before he exits the central bank.
The dollar index was little changed at 97.547.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 1.738 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also a touch weaker at 2.231 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s wholesale trade for August.
(9 a.m ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for August.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press