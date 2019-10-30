Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were lower early Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be the Federal Reserve’s third interest rate cut of the year. Investors are also awaiting big name earnings in the tech sector after the close, with results due from Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. On Bay Street, TSX futures were down slightly with the Bank of Canada set to make its rate decision later in the morning.
A heavy news day sees the Bank of Canada release its policy announcement at 10 a.m. ET. The Fed follows at 2 p.m. While rates in this country are expected to again remain on hold, the powerful U.S. central bank is widely seen delivering a quarter point reduction. (Markets have priced in a more than 90-per-cent chance of a U.S. cut, although another move in December is seen as more in doubt.)
“In some respects, the Bank of Canada probably wishes its meeting was after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s, which is later in the day, so that if it needs to react to another U.S. rate cut it can reserve the right to do so,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“Unfortunately for the BoC, though, its meeting is four hours earlier, which means it will be meeting blind. However, the Canadian economy seems to be performing quite well, so there is minimal risk in waiting to see what the Fed does this month and reacting at its next meeting.”
On the corporate side, Apple and Facebook both report after the close of trading Wednesday.
Mr. Hewson notes that investors have seen Apple shares go from “strength to strength” this quarter, touching record highs and a US$1-trillion valuation.
“The launch of the iPhone 11 could well have seen a bump in sales, after a disappointing Q3, and this could see revenues beat expectations,” Mr. Hewson said.
“Services in particular are also likely to be a key area for the business with revenue growth here likely to be a key catalyst as income from handset sales comes under pressure in the months ahead," he said, noting new services like Apple TV Plus will play an even more important role in the direction of Apple’s share price in the coming weeks and months.
Apple shares were up slightly in premarket trading.
For Facebook, analysts are looking for earnings per share of about US$1.91 on revenue of US$17.32-billion in the third quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Last week, social media giant Twitter Inc. missed analysts forecasts and saw its shares slammed, falling more than 20 per cent since the release of the results.
On this side of the border, it’s also a big earnings day with results from Torstar, Cogeco and Maple Leaf Foods before the open. After the close, Suncor Energy, MEG Energy and Great-West Lifeco all report results.
Overseas, major European markets were mostly lower with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.16 per cent. Auto shares were higher after Fiat Chrysler confirmed that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot on a possible merger that would create one of the world’s biggest auto makers.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX lost 0.28 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.01 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.57 per cent. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.44 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were mixed as reports of delays in a possible trade agreement between the United States and China offset a decline in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent so far is US$61.32 to US$61.76. Brent had been weaker through the overnight period but pared losses in the predawn hours. The range for West Texas Intermediate is US$55.16 to US$55.56.
Prices took a hit after Reuters, citing an unnamed U.S. administration official, reported that an interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time to be signed in Chile next month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
“If it’s not signed in Chile, that doesn’t mean that it falls apart. It just means that it’s not ready,” the administration official said. “Our goal is to sign it in Chile. But sometimes texts aren’t ready. But good progress is being made and we expect to sign the agreement in Chile.”
That report took some of the shine off new figures from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 708,000 last week. Analysts had been expecting an increase of slightly less than 500,000 barrels.
Official U.S. government inventory numbers are due later Wednesday morning.
“Brent crude prices pulled back a little at the start of the week, having rallied gradually for most of the month on optimism around the phase one U.S.-China trade agreement,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “This has been a very cautious rally to this point and may be built on very wobbly foundations at this point but the news does appear to be improving, which will only create a more solid footing.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, were treading water ahead of the Fed decision.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,489.05 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,491.40.
“We seem to be at a bit of an equilibrium around here, stuck between US$1,480 and US$1,520. If the Fed is more dovish in their outlook, it could be enough to drive gold higher,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer ahead of the Bank of Canada rate decision, trading near the upper end of the day range of 76.36 US cents to 76.46 US cents.
The central bank is seen leaving rates unchanged, despite a move toward looser policy by many of its global counterparts.
“If the Fed cuts while the Bank of Canada holds its fire, the policy rate in Canada will become the highest in the developed world. The narrowing of interest rate spreads has brought about an associated appreciation in the loonie," Ian Pollick, head of North American rates strategy for CIBC, and CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes said in a recent note.
However, they also noted that recent economic figures in this country likely haven’t been weak enough to spur an immediate move by the Bank of Canada. Even though third-quarter growth looks like it could fall short of the bank’s 1.5-per-cent projection, a strong showing in the second quarter means the forecast pace of growth for the year will likely need to be revised higher.
“The outlook for trade frictions and growth will drive policy,” they said. “For now, both are likely doing just enough to avoid an ease from a central bank concerned about stoking housing affordability and household debt issues. But, even an optimistic view of 2020 will likely see at least some downward revision to the 1.9 per cent GDP advance penciled into the prior report.”
Ultimately, they said, a rate cut in January still looks likely.
“Stagnating global trade volumes magnify the recent appreciation of the Canadian dollar and what it means for the Bank of Canada’s long-awaited rotation in demand towards exports and associated business investment,” they said. “A token rate cut could, therefore, be at least as important for what it means for borrowing costs as it does for keeping the currency at competitive levels.”
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar was little changed on global markets ahead of the Fed decision.
The U.S. dollar was steady against the euro at US$1.1117 and slightly lower versus a basket of major currencies at 97.630. Against the yen, the greenback was also little moved at 108.86 yen, not far from its three-month high of 109.07 yen touched on Tuesday.
In bonds, yields on the U.S. 10-year note were modestly lower at 1.828 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also down at 2.318 per cent.
More company news
General Electric Co on posted a US$1.3-billion loss in the third quarter as it continued its efforts to reboot several of its businesses after taking a US$22-billion charge a year ago. The company also raised its full-year industrial free cash flow forecast to between flat and US$2-billion, compared with its earlier forecast of negative US$1-billion to positive US$1-billion. The company’s loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was US$1.33-billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of US$22.96-billion a year earlier. Loss per share from continuing operations was 15 US cents from a loss of US$2.64, the company said.
Deutsche Bank posted an 832 million euro (US$924-million) third-quarter loss hurt by restructuring costs and weakness in fixed income trading, sending shares in Germany’s biggest lender down 6 per cent. The bank in July had flagged a loss this year and announced restructuring plans worth US$7.4-billion including the elimination of 18,000 jobs. The loss follows a 3.15 billion euro loss in the second quarter and contrasts with a 229 million euro net profit a year earlier. The bank is aiming to break even in 2020.
Volkswagen lowered its full-year sales outlook on Wednesday, warning of slowing demand even as nine-month adjusted operating profit jumped 11.2 per cent on increased demand for SUVs as well as Skoda and Porsche cars. The German car maker said a slowdown in global demand would result in 2019 vehicle deliveries being in line with last year’s figures, adjusting its previous forecast for a slight rise. Revenue for its passenger cars division is still expected to rise 5 per cent this year and the company reiterated that it expects an operating profit margin for the passenger cars division and the group to be in the range of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent for the full year.
Sony Corp. said operating profit jumped 16 per cent in its strongest-ever result for a second quarter, as robust sales of image sensors offset a tumble in earnings from its gaming division. Sony’s operating income came in at 279-billion yen for the July-September quarter, 19 per cent higher than an analyst consensus estimate. It lifted its annual profit forecast to 840-billion yen from an earlier estimate of 810-billion yen.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for October. The Street expects an increase of 132,000.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q3. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 1.6 per cent.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.
