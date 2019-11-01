Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday after China said Beijing and Washington have kept in close contact over trade issues, helping ease recent concerns over talks. Investors are also awaiting the latest reading on the U.S. job market, which is expected to show modest growth. On Bay Street, TSX futures were positive with crude prices steady but still headed for significant weekly losses.
Ahead of the opening bell, markets get the October jobs numbers in the United States. Economists are expecting a fairly tepid reading this time out, although the lengthy General Motors strike in the United States could distort the figures.
“We’d have to see a pretty appalling report to worry traders at this point, although it will be interesting to see just how quickly they start pricing in another Fed rate cut,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.
“Earlier this week, the markets demanded and the Fed delivered a third consecutive rate cut, easing recession fears for now but I feel it won’t take much to reignite them.”
Economists are looking for the economy to added about 80,000 jobs for the month.
On the trade front, China’s foreign ministry said Friday that China and the U.S. have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues. Markets had been optimistic that leaders of the two countries would sign a partial deal at the now-cancelled APEC summit in Chile later this month, although a Bloomberg report earlier in the week suggesting China had reservations about a deal caused some concern. U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that a new venue would be announced soon to sign “phase one” of a trade agreement.
In this country, earnings continue to be the name of the game.
Pembina Pipeline, Imperial Oil, TC Energy and Aecon Group are all among the TSX-listed companies slated to report results. On Wall Street, Chevron and Exxon Mobil both report.
After Thursday’s close, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. reported earnings per share of US$2.04, down from US$3.34 a year earlier. Fairfax said the latest numbers were hit by US$96.7-million in investment losses. Net premiums increased 12.1 per cent to US$3.3-billion. Underwriting profits rose to US$81.3-million from US$74.2-million last year. “We continue to be soundly financed, with over $1 billion cash and marketable securities at the holding company and no significant holding company debt maturities until 2022,” Fairfax chairman and CEO Prem Watsa said.
Overseas, European markets were higher, helped by a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing activity in October. Official figures published Friday showed manufacturing activity in China grew at the fastest pace since February 2017.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.33 per cent with most major sectors in the black. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.38 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite climbed 1 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady in early going but still looked set for heavy weekly losses as demand worries and rising supply weigh on sentiment.
The day range on Brent so far is US$59.40 to US$59.88. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$54.07 to US$54.53.
Both benchmarks are heading toward losses for the week of about 4 per cent.
“Oil prices are treading water this morning having spent much of the week paring gains,” OANDA’s Mr. Erlam said. "Brent has broken back below US$60 but I don’t think that’s anything to worry about. Crude has been closely tied to global growth expectations and while the outlook is still troubling, it’s arguably less so than it has been after the Fed cuts and trade talks. "
He said a move below US$58 for Brent would suggest diminishing optimism among traders, although “we’re still some way from that level at the moment.” On the upside, the key level remains US$62 a barrel.
Crude markets drew some support early Friday from the October factory report out of China, which showed manufacturing activity grew at its best pace since early 2017. That was offset somewhat by a report out of Japan which showed factory activity in that country sank to a three-year low.
Gold prices, meanwhile, were down slightly on profit taking in the wake of the strong China manufacturing figures.
Spot gold was down slightly at US$1,513 per ounce as of 0817 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were unchanged at US$1,515.30 per ounce. Spot gold is set to rise about 0.6 per cent for the week, building on the previous week’s 1-per-cent gain.
“Gold has been hugging the US$1510 region supported by the U.S. trade uncertainty, but the market has been lightening up on gold after the better-than-expected China Caixin PMI,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “Flow wise, it hasn’t been that busy, but if gold markets can hold above US$1510 for a significant duration or break above US$1525, we could see a pickup in actions.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around the 76-US-cent mark and had a day range of 75.91 US cents to 76.10 US cents.
The loonie held relatively steady through Thursday’s session after Statistics Canada reported that the Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis in August. That was a shade below forecast but also slightly better than the flat reading seen the month before. Economists took some solace in the fact that the August gains were fairly broad based. They were also encouraged by the fact that that manufacturing, which had contracted in three of the four previous months, was a leading source of growth.
On Friday, there were no major economic releases due, suggesting the loonie will likely be driven by more global forces.
On world currency markets, traders will be looking to the October U.S. jobs report and a reading on U.S. factory activity for direction. The jobs report is expected to show a modest gain in hiring of about 80,000 jobs. The ISM manufacturing PMI is seen rising to 48.9 in October from 47.8 a month before. That would suggest an improvement, although a number below 50 still suggests a contraction in the sector.
The euro, meanwhile, was last up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1165, near a 10-day high. Britain’s pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2973. The pound looked set for a 1-per-cent weekly gain against the greenback.
The U.S. dollar also lost against the yen, last trading at 107.89 yen, a three-week low, after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials have doubts about reaching a comprehensive solution to the U.S.-Sino trade war. The U.S. currency is headed for a 0.6-per-cent decline against the yen this week, its biggest weekly loss since Oct. 4, according to Reuters.
In bonds, U.S. debt prices were slightly lower. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note edged up to 1.695 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also slightly higher at 2.186 per cent.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for October.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for October.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for September for October.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press