Equities
U.S. stock futures moved tentatively higher early Tuesday as investors await a key trade speech later in the session by U.S. President Donald Trump. Global stocks also made modest gains on expectations that Mr. Trump could clarify the state of talks with China and delay a decision on European auto tariffs fox six months. In this country, TSX futures were firmer with crude prices recovering from early losses.
Major European markets started cautiously higher and Asian markets advanced after a weak session on Monday.
At midday, Mr. Trump is set to speak to the Economic Club of New York about U.S. trade policy. Traders will be paying close attention for signals on talks with China after reports last week suggested the U.S. would roll back tariffs on some Chinese imports as negotiations toward a partial agreement progressed. However, Mr. Trump later dismissed those reports as inaccurate. triggering further uncertainty in the markets.
Meanwhile, a Reuters report, citing EU officials, said Mr. Trump would also announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on car and auto parts imports from the European Union, likely for another six months. In May, Mr. Trump delayed a decision on the EU tariffs and a second delay would give European auto makers further breathing room.
“Investors remain skittish ahead of President Trump’s appearance at the New York Economic Club on Tuesday,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “This speech could be the main event this week, especially if the president dangles any tangible details about his upcoming meeting with President Xi of China. Likewise, any commentary on the expiring [EU] auto tariff reprieve will garner significant attention.”
On Bay Street, investors will get the first of the week’s quarterly results from Canadian cannabis companies with results due from Tilray Inc. and Cronos Group on Tuesday. Bellwethers Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis report on Thursday. Markets are keeping a close eye on revenue numbers as markets shift from a position of shortage to oversupply. The Globe’s Mark Rendell reported this week that the amount of legal cannabis being grown now outstrips the volume being sold in legal retail stores, and analysts are warning of wholesale price declines, fewer purchase orders from provincial buyers and potential inventory writedowns.
Canadian markets will also get results from auto parts maker Martinrea Inc., with investors watching for the potential impact of the now-resolved General Motors strike in the United States.
On Wall Street, results are due from CBS and DR Horton. Walt Disney Co. also makes its debut in the streaming market with the launch of its Disney+ service.
Overseas, European markets made cautious moves higher in early trading on expectations of a delay in U.S. tariffs on auto imports. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.13 per cent in morning trading with resource stocks gaining. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.21 per cent. Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX added 0.44 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.20 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices moved higher on expectations of positive trade news and signs of lower inventories at a key U.S. oil hub.
The day range on Brent is US$61.90 to US$62.65. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$56.55 to US$57.22. Both benchmarks were weaker in the overnight period but gathered steam in the predawn hours.
“Flickers of hope for a partial trade agreement between the U.S. and China next month have naturally aided the recovery but it’s not signed and sealed yet and Trump’s latest comments don’t suggest it’s that close,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “Of course, traders are prone to giving a little too much credence to the constant news flow we get on these matters.”
Markets are expecting to see the U.S. postpone tariffs on EU auto imports this week. As well, Mr. Trump is scheduled to deliver a key trade speech at midday on Tuesday and is expected to address current talks with China.
Markets drew some support early Tuesday from U.S. data showing that crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub, the delivery point, fell about 1.2 million barrels last week, according to traders quoted by Reuters. Cushing inventories had been on the rise for the five previous weeks.
Further underpinning the market, Goldman Sachs cut its 2020 forecast for growth in U.S. oil production, which has surged in recent years and helped keep a lid on prices.
The bank cut its growth forecast for next year by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 600,000 barrels over 2019.
In other commodities, gold prices slid ahead of Mr. Trump’s remarks although analysts say lingering uncertainty in U.S.-China talks should continue to bolster bullion. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,451.89 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 per cent at US$1,451.40 per ounce.
“After hitting a three-month low, gold prices are seeing modest demand as trade concerns remain that we could see another collapse in talks like we did in May,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note. “While markets remain mostly optimistic we will see a phase-one deal signed this side of Christmas, markets can’t ignore the risks that something easily could go wrong. With U.S. equities appearing to run out of ammo for a significant rally, we should start to see some demand for safe havens in the short-term.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was weaker in early going as its U.S. counterpart gained against world currencies ahead of Mr. Trump’s remarks.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.44 US cents to 75.60 US cents. A fairly quiet stretch in terms of economic news continues, with no major releases scheduled for Tuesday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar advanced against safe-haven currencies like Japan’s yen and the Swiss franc amid optimism over trade negotiations between the U.S. and China and signals of a delay in tariffs on EU auto and parts makers.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.2 per cent against both the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc in early London trading.
The euro was down by 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.10225 , near the four-week low of US$1.10165 seen last week.
“The market has obviously been quite wary about whether a phase one [U.S.-China] deal is on or not - a lot of hopes are being placed on this speech one way or another,” Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank, told Reuters.
“We just don’t know which way he’s going to go,” she said.
“I suspect that he will provide just enough encouragement to indicate that there is reason to be hopeful, without probably saying that it’s a done deal,” Foley said.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 1.935 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also mostly flat at 2.412 per cent.
More company news:
Nissan Motor Co Ltd reported a 70.4-per-cent fall in operating profit in the second quarter as the Japanese auto maker continued to struggle with falling sales as it tries to recover from a scandal surrounding ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn. Profit at Japan’s second-biggest auto maker by sales came in at 30 billion yen (US$274.98-million) during the July-September period versus 101.2 billion yen a year earlier. The result compared with a mean forecast of 47.48 billion yen from nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Brazilian planemaker Embraer reported a third-quarter loss of US$77.2-million affected by costs related to finalizing a US$4.2-billion commercial passenger jets deal with Boeing which is expected to close by “early 2020.” Embraer said deal costs came in at US$34.8-million for the quarter. The company also revised guidance on a special dividend for shareholders that will be paid after the deal closes to US$1.3-1.6 billion, compared to a previous estimate of US$1.6-1.7 billion.
D.R. Horton Inc posted an 8.4-per-cent rise in quarterly profit, as the No. 1 U.S. home builder’s sales continued to get a boost from low interest rates. Net income attributable to the company rose to US$505.3-million, or US$1.35 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$466.1-million, or US$1.22 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.7 per cent to US$5.04-billion.
Economic news
Bank of Canada chief operating officer Filipe Dinis speaks in Toronto on cybersecurity (9:10 a.m. ET)
With Reuters and The Canadian Press