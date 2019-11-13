Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures fell early Wednesday after a highly touted speech by U.S. President Donald Trump failed to assuage market concerns about trade disputes with China and the European Union. World stocks also sagged after Mr. Trump threatened to “substantially” hike tariffs if China doesn’t agree to a deal. On Bay Street, TSX futures were down with crude prices weaker and earnings from several big names on the calendar.
MSCI’s all-country index fell 0.2 per cent and shares in Asia outside Japan were down roughly 1 per cent. Major European markets opened lower.
Markets had been expecting the speech by Mr. Trump in New York on Tuesday afternoon to address issues like recent suggestions that tariffs on Chinese imports could be rolled back if a partial deal was reached and reports that the U.S. would again delay tariffs on EU auto imports.
“As it happened the President did nothing of the sort, if anything he appeared to fire the starting gun on his 2020 re-election campaign, with a rambling love letter to his own administration littered with criticisms of the Federal Reserve, the EU and China, while at the same time telling his audience how great he is, despite the constraints of U.S. monetary policy and the Democrat opposition,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“There was no mention of EU auto tariffs, apart from criticism of EU trade policies, though he does need to make a decision on these tariffs by Nov. 14. He also held open the prospect of a phase one US, China trade deal, but without any further details, apart from threatening an escalation if no deal was forthcoming.”
On Wednesday morning, markets get testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before Congress on the outlook for the U.S. economy. The appearance comes two weeks after the Fed cut interest rates for a third time this year but also signalled a pause in further easing.
On Bay Street, markets get results from Loblaw Companies Ltd., Stelco Holdings Inc. and CAE Inc.
Loblaw posted a 2.3-per-cent increase in quarterly revenue. Revenue rose to $14.66-billion from $14.32-billion. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $331-million, or 90 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 6, from $106-million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
U.S.-listed shares of Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. were down nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading after the company posted a bigger quarterly loss as the market grapples with oversupply and lower prices. The B.C.'s company’s net loss widened to US$35.7-million, or 36 US cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$18.7-million, or 20 US cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue, however, jumped five times to US$51.1-million. The results were released after Tuesday’s closing bell.
Overseas, major European markets started in the red. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.79 per cent with bank stocks among the biggest losers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.83 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX lost 1.05 per cent. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.71 per cent.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.3 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices fell as trade uncertainty weighed on the markets.
Brent crude was down more than 1 per cent in early going and had a day range of US$61.26 to US$62.01. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$56.23 to US$56.80.
“The markets remain mired in a range by the lack of new drivers, with price movements largely following sentiment on the outlook for the OPEC+ agreement and U.S.-China trade,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said. “Both [are] colossal headline risks, even if the headline in itself is not colossal.”
Prices were also pulled lower by the latest forecast from the International Energy Agency, which suggested global oil demand growth could fall after 2025.
The agency said demand is expected to grow by 1 million barrels a day on average to 2025, but will fall to 100,000 barrels a day after that. The decline in demand growth was linked to increased fuel efficiency and growth of the electrical vehicle market.
On Wednesday afternoon, markets get the first of two weekly readings on U.S. inventories with the release of new figures from the American Petroleum Institute. That report will be followed Thursday by official U.S. government numbers.
“Oil prices are naturally sensitive to shifts in sentiment so it’s no surprise to see them coming under a little pressure today,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said. “Especially as the drop-off seems to be tied to the latest trade headlines, despite them being a rehash of the old ones”
“The API inventory data will provide a temporary distraction from that today. Last week saw a larger than expected increase reported, another this week may add to the downward pressure on crude, although with Brent above $60 still, that’s not the end of the world.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, saw some gains as uncertainty over trade pared risk appetite and weighed on the U.S. dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent at US$1,460.89 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures advanced 0.6 per cent at US$1,462.70 per ounce.
“I’m not convinced we’ve seen the end of the declines in the yellow metal, with US$1,400 being the next test if US$1,440 falls,” Mr. Erlam said. “With risk appetite generally improving, the near term outlook for gold may be tough, especially if the US and China can get an agreement over the line. That’s a big if, though.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower as crude prices slid and broader currency markets put in a tame session.
The day range on the loonie is 75.37 US cents to 75.57 US cents.
The economic calendar was fairly light with the next key event coming Thursday morning when Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks at a conference in San Francisco.
RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole noted that New Zealand’s dollar was the standout in a quiet session. The New Zealand dollar jumped more than 1 per cent against the U.S. dollar after the country’s central bank surprised markets by keeping interest rates unchanged after two previous rate cuts this year. The NZ dollar was heading for its biggest one-day gain in more than a year.
“G10 FX is otherwise trading in tight ranges,” Mr. Cole said. “President Trump’s speech at the Economic Club of New York did not give markets much direction. Trump said a phase 1 deal could ‘happen soon’, but also said that the U.S. would ‘substantially increase tariffs’ if there is no deal.”
In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index edged up 0.1 per cent to 98.41, holding just below the one-month high of 98.423 seen in the previous session.
Britain’s pound was mostly unchanged at US$1.2840 as the latest polls forecast a lead for the ruling Conservative Party ahead of next month’s general election.
In bonds, the yields on the U.S. 10-year and 30-year notes were lower at 1.876 per cent and 2.353 per cent, respectively.
More company news
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. will build its first European factory and design centre near Berlin to produce cars “Made in Germany” as it seeks to burnish its reputation for reliability and sporting prowess. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk made the announcement at a prestigious German car awards ceremony late on Tuesday and said its new plant would make batteries, powertrains and vehicles - starting with its Model Y sports utility vehicle. “Everyone knows German engineering is outstanding for sure. You know that is part of the reason why we are locating Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” Musk said at the Golden Steering Wheel awards in Berlin.
Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. said its quarterly net profit fell 13 per cent, missing analysts’ estimates, hit by falling media advertising and PC games revenue. The world’s largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 20.38 billion yuan (US$2.91-billion) profit for the three months through September. That compared with the 23.45 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and a year earlier 23.33 billion yuan. Revenue rose 21 per cent to 97.2 billion yuan, versus the 98.2 billion yuan average estimate of 17 analysts.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. reported a 7-per-cent drop in passengers who flew with the airlines in October as fewer tourists from Mainland China travelled to Hong Kong. Cathay also signalled a challenging remainder of 2019 for airlines, and expects second-half financial results will be significantly below those of its first half. Cathay Pacific and its budget airline Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.7 million passengers last month. Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have clashed with police from months, creating the worst political crisis in the territory for decades.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to US$13.4-billion as soon as Thursday, Reuters reports, citing two sources with knowledge of the discussions. The deal - which would be the world’s biggest cross-border secondary listing - will be seen as a boost for Hong Kong, which has sunk into its first recession in a decade as more than five months of street protests and worries about the U.S.-China trade war took their toll.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for October. The Street expects an increase of 0.3 per cent from September and 1.7 per cent year-over-year.
(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press