Equities
U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday as optimism over trade talks between the U.S. and China rebounded after U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the two sides were “getting close” to an agreement. The latest trade headlines helped buoy world markets and looked set to keep MSCI’s all-country index from posting its first weekly loss since October. On Bay Street, futures were flat as crude prices wavered.
Mr. Kudlow told an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington on Thursday that the U.S. and China have been in close touch by phone but gave no further details on the timing of a possible deal.
“We’re getting close,” he said. “The mood music is pretty good, and that has not always been so in these things.” Markets have been whipsawed by trade news over the past week. Stocks gained on reports of possible tariff relief for Chinese imports as part of a partial deal but then sold off after U.S. President Donald Trump said no agreement had been reached on duties.
Even as the markets welcomed the latest headlines, analysts remained uncertain.
“The actual optimism is again based on unilateral comments from the U.S. officials,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst with London Capital Group, said. “What’s cooking in the White House may not look as appetizing to Chinese officials, who have made a clear statement this week that they won’t sign off on an explicit amount of farm purchases.”
“The threat of more tariffs is real, on the other hand. The US will likely add 15 per cent tariffs on US$160-billion worth of Chinese imports, if a partial deal is not inked by Dec. 15. With this, there is more clarity on what would happen if the two countries didn’t come to an agreement within a month than what would happen if they did.”
Heading into the final trading day of the week, pot stocks will be back at the forefront on Bay Street.
After the close on Thursday, Aurora Cannabis reported an adjusted EBITDA loss more than tripled quarter-over-quarter to $39.7-million. It also said it is deferring “for the foreseeable future” the completion of a 1.6-million-square-foot growing facility in Medicine Hat and is halting construction work on a greenhouse in Denmark. The company said it expects to save $190-million over the next year by reducing capital expenditures.
Earlier in the day, Canopy Growth reported a 15-per-cent drop in sales in the latest quarter compared to the prior three-month period as the sector continues to struggle a year into legalization.
On Wall Street, Walt Disney Co. continued to tout the roll out of its Disney+ streaming service, which launched earlier this week. Disney said Thursday it had signed up 10 million customers for the service within the first day of its international launch. Disney shares were higher in premarket trading.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.38 per cent in morning trading with most major sectors in the black. Resource stocks were among the biggest winners, helped by renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.41 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.69 per cent.
In Asia, markets ended the week mostly positive. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent while the broader Topix added 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended mostly unchanged. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.64 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices wavered Friday, giving back early gains after the International Energy Agency said OPEC and its allies face stiffening competition next year.
Prices had been higher through much of the predawn period but began struggling after the IEA estimated non-OPEC supply growth would surge to 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) next year compared to 1.8 million bpd in 2019, citing production from the United States, Brazil, Norway and Guyana.
The day range on Brent is US$61.70 to US$62.64. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$56.43 to US$57.12.
Still, markets drew some support from positive trade comments from White House adviser Larry Kudlow and increasing market expectations that OPEC+ would maintain its current production caps to help curb oversupply. OPEC meets again next month. Current production cuts are set to run until March 2020.
OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in an early note that crude prices have steadied following a drop of more than 1 per cent during the previous session after the U.S. Energy Information reported a surprise 2.2 million barrel increase in inventories.
“Crude prices are still lingering around their highs, though, although the rally has certainly stalled,” he said. “Perhaps this is now looking a little more prone to a correction than it has in recent weeks, especially having run into an area that was previously significant support and resistance.”
Meanwhile, rising risk appetite in the wake of the latest trade headlines weighed on gold prices.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,464.17 per ounce, but still looked set to rise about 0.4 per cent on the week.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 per cent at US$1,464.30 per ounce.
“Gold’s sensitivity to incremental trade updates is unreal,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said. “Kudlow’s comment helped snap a modest 3-day rally for the precious metal. Gold bulls want the phase-one deal to be finalized so they can buy the dip.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed and had a day range of 75.46 US cents to 75.64 US cents with rising risk sentiment helping offset the impact of struggling crude prices.
There was little on the economic calendar to provide immediate direction for the currency.
Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane was scheduled to speak on digital currencies at a conference in Philadelphia and Statistics Canada releases figures on international securities transactions. Analysts weren’t expecting either to have a big impact on the loonie during Friday’s session.
On global markets, trade-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed slightly against their U.S. counterpart on positive headlines about talks between Beijing and Washington. Previously, the Australian dollar had been sitting near its lowest level in four weeks.
“Risk sentiment was supported by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow stating that ‘we are coming down to the short strokes’ and ‘we’re getting close’ in regards to the phase one trade deal,” Daria Parkhomenko, RBC FX strategy associate, said.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.1 per cent against both the yen and Swiss franc.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year was higher at 1.836 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.313 per cent.
More company news
Nvidia Corp joined rival Intel Corp to predict strong demand for chips used in data centers after its third-quarter revenue and profit beat market expectations. Total revenue fell 5 per cent to US$3.01-billion, but was above expectation of US$2.91-billion. Excluding items, it earned US$1.78 per share, above estimates of US$1.57. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of US$2.95-billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, while analysts on average were expecting US$3.06-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares were up slightly in premarket trading.
JD.com Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue, boosted by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business. The company’s total net revenue rose 28.7 per cent to 134.8 billion yuan (US$19.27-billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts were expecting revenue of 128.6 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Axios reports that Apple Inc. is removing all 181 vaping-related apps from its App Store on Friday. The move comes amid rising controversy following reports of vaping-related illnesses. “We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and well-being," Apple said in a statement to Axios.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's international securities transactions
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales for October.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press