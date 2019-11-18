Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday as U.S.-China trade talks continue to drive sentiment. World shares also rose, coming within striking distance of record levels, after China’s central bank cut its key rate for the first time since 2015, sparking speculation that more stimulus could be in the pipeline. On Bay Street, TSX futures were little changed as crude prices advanced.
Chinese state media said over the weekend that Beijing and Washington had “constructive talks” on trade in a high-level phone call that included Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“While this is arguably a positive conversation that enables a deal to be reached, we were meant to be at the point of agreeing a date and location for it to be signed off,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.f “[U.S. President Donald] Trump looks to have been a little premature in his assertion that a deal is done last month with there clearly still being plenty more work to do.
“It always seemed a little odd how one sided the deal looked, with the Chinese clearly expected a greater commitment from the U.S. side of tariff rollbacks, which is one issue that seems to be holding things up,” he said, noting the back-and-forth could now go on beyond the end of the year “and even fall apart altogether which could be troublesome for the markets which have already invested so heavily into it.”
Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China surprised markets by cutting the rate it charges banks for short-run liquidity by five basis points to 2.50 per cent. It was the first reduction since 2015. The move pushed Asian markets higher and bolstered world indexes as traders speculated further cuts could be coming. MSCI’s all-country index advanced 0.1 per cent and now stands about 1 per cent below the record level seen early last year.
“Looking ahead, with economic growth still slowing and unlikely to bottom out in the near-term, we think the PBOC will take further steps to shore up lending, which has weakened recently,” Capital Economics economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a note. “Admittedly, headline consumer price inflation has already jumped above the PBOC’s target and will keep rising in the near-term. But we think the PBOC will focus more on the downbeat signals from easing core consumer price inflation and deepening factory-gate deflation, as well as broader evidence of economic weakness.”
On the corporate front, Volkswagen German car maker Volkswagen cut its medium-term outlook for operating profit as the industry is being hit by a global downturn. VW now expects operating profit before special items to grow by at least 25 per cent in the 2016-2020 period, down from a previous forecast of more than 30 per cent, slides for a presentation showed. It also cut its forecast for medium-term sales growth to 20 per cent from more than 25 per cent.
Overseas, European markets turned mixed after a higher start. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.08 per cent. Banks were among the gainers. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.04 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX was off 0.10 per cent.
In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.6 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were higher, adding to last weeks gains, as the positive tone around U.S.-China trade talks bolstered sentiment.
The day range on Brent was US$63.05 to US$63.57. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$57.62 to US$58.09.
Last week, Brent gained 1.3 per cent. WTI rose 0.8 per cent on the week.
“Reports of a constructive discussion between U.S. and Chinese officials over the weekend on trade and a fourth consecutive weekly decline in the U.S. oil rig count reported on Friday are supporting oil this morning, with Brent above US$63 a barrel for only the second time since mid-September,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
He also noted that OPEC’s planned meeting in the first week of December is “setting up to be a significant catalyst for oil sentiment, with expectations that the group will extend and deepen the existing production cut agreement.”
“But its a likely Phase one deal that is painting a more positive global demand outlook, which should keep oil holding a bid until the critical OPEC confirmation,” he noted.
OANDA’s Craig Erlam, however, noted early price action - which saw crude weaker before firming as the session progressed - suggests that markets are taking the weekend trade news with a grain of salt.
“The challenge for oil now is momentum, which appears to be heading in the reverse direction to price,” he said. “Not a healthy sign when you’re already trading at elevated levels around notable resistance.”
Meanwhile, gold prices slid on the latest trade news.
Spot gold was down about 0.3 per cent to US$1,463.40 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were 0.4 per cent lower at US$1,462.90.
“A recovery in risk sentiment across Asia and investors cautiously optimistic about the phase one deal to go through before Christmas, are weighing on gold,” Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, told Reuters, adding that a weak U.S. dollar limited bullion's decline.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer as its U.S. counterpart slid against world currencies as risk sentiment rose in the wake of the latest trade headlines.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.59 US cents to 75.70 US cents.
There were no significant economic releases scheduled for Monday. Later in the week, Canadian markets get readings on factory sales, inflation and retail sales.
First up will be Statistics Canada’s report on Tuesday on September manufacturing sales. Daria Parkhomenko, FX associate with RBC, says that bank is forecasting a monthly decline of 0.4 per cent after August’s 0.8 per cent gain. On Wednesday, the consumer price index is seen rising 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis in October with the annual rate of inflation edging down to 1.8 per cent.
“With a renewed focus on consumption from the Bank of Canada, the September retail sales report on Friday will be the pick of the data this week,” Ms. Parkhomenko said.
“Our economists project a 0.3 per cent month-over-month decrease in nominal sales in September on expected 1-per-cent declines in gas prices and autos. Outside these two categories, (core) sales should see a 0.5 per cent m/m bump. Volumes should be little changed in the month."
On world currency markets, the euro was last up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1068, its highest since Nov. 7. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs that currency against a group of world counterparts, was down 0.1 per cent at 97.90.
The offshore Chinese yuan, however, remained below 7 per U.S. dollar, last falling 0.1 per cent to 7.0142. The yuan is the most sensitive currency to the trade dispute.
“USD/CNY above 7.0 suggests that the market is not yet convinced a solution is near,” Marshall Gittler chief strategist at FX analysis firm ACLS Global," said.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 1.845 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also up at 2.323 per cent.
More company news
Blackstone said it will continue talks with Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings on its proposed US$1.6-billion takeover bid and plans to make an announcement by Nov. 22.
Online services Yahoo Japan and Line Corp. have announced they are merging, The Associated Press reports. Z Holdings Corp., which owns SoftBank Corp. that operates Yahoo Japan, and Naver Corp. of South Korea, which owns a majority stake in Line, said Monday they are aiming for a final agreement by next month. The combination in a joint venture through a tender offer will form an online giant with retail services, advertising and other mobile services such as messaging.
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd. said it landed an order for 20 Dash 8-400 turboprops from lessor Palma Holding, as the planemaker bets on airline and energy sector demand in the Middle East and Africa to help turn around its recently acquired aircraft program from Bombardier Inc. De Havilland signed a letter of intent with Dubai-based Palma during the Dubai Airshow, which runs between Nov. 17-21.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for November. The Street expects a reading of 71, unchanged from October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press