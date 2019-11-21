Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures hovered just below break even early Thursday after negative trade headlines gave way to reports that China has invited top negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing. European markets started in the red on investor concern that a partial deal wouldn’t be struck by year’s end. On Bay Street, futures were slightly firmer with crude prices giving back some of the previous session’s gains.
Ahead of the North American open, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He invited U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a meeting in Beijing. The report said Beijing hopes the round of talks can take place before next Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It also said U.S. officials have indicated they would be willing to meet in person but haven’t committed to a date.
Earlier, global markets struck a negative tone after the U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills on Wednesday supporting protesters in Hong Kong, a move seen likely to anger Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to sign the bills.
“It’s becoming increasingly doubtful that negotiators are going to find a solution that enables a deal to be signed before the end of the year, leaving Trump in an unenviable situation on Dec. 15, when new tariffs are due to come into force,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.
“The delayed tariffs may come too late to negatively impact the U.S. holiday season, not unintentionally of course, but they could still hit the U.S. economy in an important election year and further damage the already strained Sino-U.S. relationship.”
On the corporate front, shares of TD Ameritrade surged in premarket action on a CNBC report that suggests Charles Schwab is in talks to buy the discount broker. The stock was up about 22 per cent heading into the New York open.
“A deal between Schwab and TD Ameritrade would consolidate an industry that has been going through massive disruption,” CNBC said.
“In recent months, all of the major brokerages have announced plans to go to zero commissions,” it added.
South of the border, U.S. retail earnings continue to roll in.
Macy’s Inc reported a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales and cut its full-year profit outlook. The retailer cited weak international tourism and slower mall traffic. Macy’s shares were down about 4 per cent in premarket trading. Comparable sales at Macy’s owned and licensed stores fell 3.5 per cent in the latest quarter. Analysts had been expecting a decline closer to 1 per cent.
After the close, Gap Inc. reports its latest results.
In this country, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said it will acquire Central Quebec and Maine Railway. CP Rail and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, a New York investment firm, said in a statement released after Wednesday’s close that they have entered into a definitive agreement for the nearly 800 kilometres of track that stretches to ports in Maine and Saint John, N.B. The price of the deal wasn’t disclosed. The deal is expected to close by year’s end.
On Thursday morning, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on economic change and the path forward a the Ontario Securities Commission in Toronto.
Overseas, European markets were down but off the session’s early lows. The pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.35 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.43 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.16 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.22 per cent.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.3 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices pulled back after solid gains during the previous session as concerns over U.S.-China trade talks continue to weigh.
The day range on Brent crude so far is US$61.92 to US$62.47. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$56.60 to US$57.09.
“Crude is a little off today, though in line with the broader market sentiment which has turned a little more negative this week,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said.
Both Brent and WTI posted solid gains on Wednesday in the wake of a better-than-forecast reading on U.S. crude inventories. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks grew by 1.4 million barrels last week. That was below the 1.5 million barrels most analysts had been expecting and significantly lower than the 6 million build reported a day earlier by the American Petroleum Institute.
Still, analysts say trade remains the key driver in the markets.
“Unless global growth recovers more than expected, top side aspirations [of the crude market] merely come down to the U.S.-China trade deal,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said.
"More precisely, a trade deal would allow held back big business investment decisions to move forward and possibly turn around the faltering momentum in Indian oil import demand, which could soak up a large portion of the supply glut. "
Elsewhere, trade concerns kept gold prices steady.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,470.75 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 per cent to US$1,471.00.
“There is the possibility that the deal might not be completed this year, so that is a key support factor,” John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed as trade headlines continue to dominate the broader market activity.
The day range on the loonie so far is US$75.05 to US$75.21.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is scheduled to speak later in the morning and those comments could offer some direction for the loonie during Thursday’s session.
“The Governor will likely revisit the main theme of his recent speech that digital technologies, in general, and AI, in particular, are likely to lift productivity and curb inflation, warranting a policy approach that strives to accommodate growth and displaced workers — as long as inflation pressures and financial imbalances remain in check,” Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri said. “This means the tightening bar is a little higher than otherwise — the Bank won’t raise rates simply because the jobless rate is drifting down.”
Meanwhile, he said, the easing bar is set a little lower with adverse events, like heightened trade tensions, spurring the central bank into action. Futures, he said, are now pricing in above-even odds of a rate cut by next summer.
In other currencies, the safe-haven Japanese yen firmed against the U.S. dollar on concerns that a partial U.S.-China trade deal won’t be ready by year’s end.
The dollar was slightly weaker on the day at 108.54 yen. Japan’s currency has rallied almost 1 per cent from more than five-month lows hit against the greenback earlier this month, according to Reuters.
The dollar was little changed at US$1.1077 versus the euro and a touch weaker against the British pound at $1.2934.
More company news
The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is expanding its online sales beyond groceries and other household products, to include toys, housewares and even furniture – by inviting third-party brands to sell their own products on its websites. The Canadian retailer is diving into the expanding trend of online “marketplaces,” with the goal of attracting shoppers to its site with a broader array of products and brands that it has not stocked in the past.
Germany’s cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country’s three major carmakers - BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler - a total of 100 million euros for forming a cartel to buy steel. From 2004 to 2013, the carmakers regularly met steelmakers and other companies in the supply chain to discuss uniform surcharges when purchasing steel, the cartel office said.
Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital, a major customer of Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, does not expect the grounding of the plane to be lifted until early next year, and warned it would take time to bring it back into service. The Dublin-based firm, which owns or manages 17 MAX jets, has 89 firm orders and is committed to a fleet of 133 in total, also said on Thursday the unwinding of its delivery backlog for the jet would take “quite a bit of time.”
Amgen Inc raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts after completing its US$13.4-billion acquisition of Celgene Corp’s psoriasis therapy Otezla. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, which completed its buyout of Celgene on Wednesday, had agreed to divest the drug for the merger to go through. Amgen now expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share between US$14.50 and US$14.70, up from its prior range of US$14.20 to US$14.45.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it will recall nearly 700,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because a faulty electrical connection could prevent engine starts or contribute to a stall. The recall, covering 2011 through 2013 model year Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, will address silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays that may interrupt electrical current, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. It said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the faulty vehicles. The recall includes around 528,500 vehicles in the United States, 34,700 in Canada, 18,100 in Mexico and 116,500 outside North America, it said.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's ADP National Employment Report for October.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 16.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for November.
(8:40 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada chair Stephen Poloz speaks at the Ontario Securities Commission in Toronto on "Economic Change and the Path Forward"
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press